New Procedures For Dispute Settlement And Enforceability Of Settlement Agreements Under Law No. 9 Of 2025

Dubai Law No. 9 of 2025 (the "Amendment Law"), which came into effect on 17 July 2025, introduces key amendments to Dubai Law No. 18 of 2021 regulating conciliation procedures in the Emirate of Dubai (the "Conciliation Law").

The amendments aim to enhance clarity and efficiency in the dispute resolution process overseen by the Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes (the "Centre") and other authorized bodies. Notably, the revisions strengthen the enforceability of settlement agreements and improve procedural transparency.

The Conciliation Law is designed to streamline legal processes and encourage the resolution of disputes through conciliation—offering individuals and businesses a faster, more cost-effective, and amicable alternative to traditional litigation.

Key Developments:

Conciliation in Personal Status Disputes:

Article 5(A) of the Amendment Law expands the scope of conciliation to personal status disputes, with certain exceptions such as matters involving the confirmation of marriage or divorce, where conciliation is not applicable.

Articles 6 set out a clearer and more structured framework for managing conciliation proceedings across judicial and authorized government platforms. In particular:

All disputes referred to the Center must now proceed under the electronic portal of the Courts and shall be supervised by the competent judge. In personal status matters, the Family Reconciliation and Guidance Committee continues to play a central role in facilitating settlement in personal status disputes, following the procedural rules to be issued by the President of the Judicial Council or, in the interim, Decision No. 3/2021. Expert consultants may be appointed by the Family Reconciliation and Guidance Committee to assist in technical or specialized matters, with their mandate and fees formalized by official decision.

Conciliation by Government Agencies and Authorized Entities:

Article 7 of the Conciliation Law permits the Centre to delegate its conciliation functions to government agencies or authorized entities, which shall carry out dispute resolution in accordance with the applicable law. Article 8 of the Amendment Law further provides that these government agencies and authorized entities—defined as companies or sole establishments authorized by the Centre—may hear disputes either referred by the Centre or initiated at the request of the parties. If the parties to the dispute agree on settlement through conciliation, the settlement agreement shall be recorded in the Court portal, and such agreement becomes an enforceable instrument once it is endorsed with a writ of execution.

Admissibility and Escalation of Disputes (Article 28):

Previously, claims within the jurisdiction of Centre could not be filed directly in court unless first submitted to the Centre or an authorized conciliator. Now, Courts are explicitly prohibited from registering any claim subject to mandatory conciliation unless first presented to the Centre, Family Reconciliation and Guidance Committee, relevant government agency, or authorized conciliator. If filed incorrectly, courts must refer the matter to the appropriate entity for conciliation.

Enforceability of Settlement Agreements:

The Amendment Law reinforces the legal status of settlement agreements and introduces key changes as highlighted below:

Certification Requirements (Article 27):

Under the old law, the competent judge would approve and affix the executory formula after the Centre's review. Now, settlement agreements are certified by the conciliator directly, provided the conciliator is duly authorized.

While parties could previously challenge the judge's decision to certify or refuse certification, the Amendment Law narrows this right. Challenges may now only be made against the conciliator's certification in cases involving fraud or deception, and must be filed within five working days from the date of adoption of the settlement agreement. Further, the Amendment Law introduces a new express right to challenge a conciliator's refusal to certify a settlement. This challenge must also be filed within five working days from the date of refusal, and the final decision will be rendered by the competent judge.

Formalities and Language (Article 23):

Settlement agreements are now to be approved directly by the conciliator, replacing the previous requirement for approval by a competent judge.

While the previous law required agreements to be entered into the system in Arabic, with translations provided in a bilingual format certified by a licensed translator, the Amendment Law now places clearer emphasis on the use of a single bilingual document. It also expressly confirms that the Arabic text will prevail in the event of any discrepancies.

Why This Matters

Institutional Authority and Oversight: The amendments elevate the role of both judicial and government bodies in supervising and validating dispute resolution outcomes, thereby enhancing procedural integrity. Enforceability and Legal Certainty: Settlement agreements certified by conciliators now benefit from clearer enforceability standards. This streamlines the post-settlement process, reduces legal ambiguity, and supports faster dispute resolution. Risk of Non-Compliance: Improperly structured or uncertified agreements may be unenforceable, leaving parties exposed to further litigation or procedural challenges.

