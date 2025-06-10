Mediation Lawyer In Saudi Arabia

In today's fast-paced business environment, resolving conflicts in a timely, affordable, and peaceful manner has become more crucial than ever.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

In today's fast-paced business environment, resolving conflicts in a timely, affordable, and peaceful manner has become more crucial than ever. Conciliation is deemed a positive means instead of resorting to the court or arbitration.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm, located in Riyadh, is one of the top law firms delivering mediation services in Saudi Arabia. We have highly qualified conciliation lawyers who can assist companies, institutions, and individuals in settling disagreements professionally and in a friendly manner through efficient mediation procedures.

If you face a dispute and wish to resort to conciliation to settle it, Sadany& Partners is your honest partner, assisting you in this matter.

Understanding Mediation in Saudi Arabia

Mediation is an optional and confidential process in which a neutral mediator assists the conflicting parties in reaching a mutually agreed-upon settlement. At present, Saudi Arabia is very dedicated to reinforcingmeans of resolving the disagreements, including conciliation, by alternatives such as:

The Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA): Providing official mediation services as well as arbitration.

Vision 2030 Reforms: Working to boost the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to enhance the effectiveness of the conflict settlement process and reinforce the business projects.

In KSA, conciliation is a common method for resolving conflicts between companies and financial institutions of various types.

Advantages of Mediation

The conciliation has many benefits and is deemed better than traditional litigation and arbitration, because it is:

Affordable: It is usually cost-effective compared to legal actions and arbitration.

Time-Effective: The conflict can take a long time to be resolved, spanning weeks, months, or even years.

Secret: The mediation procedures are confidential, which safeguards the reputation, privacy, and sensitive information of the companies.

Amiable: The conciliation focuses on cooperation; therefore, it is the optimal option for settling disagreements between existing companies or family members.

Smooth: Parties to the dispute are empowered to determine the conditions of the settlement, except for court orders.

Binding: The conflict settlement reached through mediation is binding under Saudi Law, provided it is correctly documented.

Sadany & Partners helps clients leverage these solutions to achieveproactive and positive results.

Our Mediation Services

We provide all-inclusive conciliation services for a wide range of disputes with different types, including:

Commercial Conciliation: Settling the disagreement resulting from the commercial contracts, partnerships, agency and distribution agreements and franchise business.

Contracting and Real Estate Mediation: Dealing with the conflicts on the construction works delays, variation orders, work defects, overdue payments and real estate ownership problems.

Labor and Employment Conciliation: Providing the help in the disputes between the employer and worker with respect to matters of termination of service, salary, severance pay and harassments at the workplace.

Family Business Conflicts: The disputes between the family members in family-owned companies include problems related tosuccession planning and disputes over ownership.

Financial and Investment Conciliation: Settling the conflicts concerning the finance, loan and investment agreements and financial matters.

Consortiums and Shareholder Disagreements: Assistance in resolving the disputes and reaching agreements between the company and shareholders.

Sadany & Partners delivers proactive, well-planned, and supporting mediation services, whether we serve as a fair mediator or advocate for a party during the conciliation.

Our Approach to Mediation

At Sadany & Partners, our mediation strategy rests on the following main principles:

Early Case Evaluation: We assess the dispute on its merits and provide guidance on whether mediation is a suitable option.

Preparation and Strategy: We assist the Clients in preparatory actions of the conciliation, while determining the major problems, concerns and available means of the conflict settlement.

Effective Advocacy: We defend the rights and interests of our clients and remain committed to exploring opportunities for resolving disputes.

Preparing Settlement Agreements: We ensure that mediation agreements are accurately recorded, legally binding, and easily understood.

Our goal is to deliver a positive outcome and reach the ideal solution to keep the relationships continuous and avoid the future problems.

Who We Serve

We support a large collection of clients, including:

Companies and SMEs

Real estate developers and investors

Contractors and subcontractors

Employers and employees

Financial institutions and investors

Family-owned businesses

Government entities

We have bilingual legal team (Arabic and English) that can handle all the correspondence and documents smoothly and flexibly for both Saudi and foreign clients.

Why Clients Choose Sadany & Partners for Mediation

The clients, whether in Saudi Arabia or abroad, rely on Sadany & Partners, because we have:

Vast ADR Expertise: Proven track record of settling disagreements through conciliation, amicable negotiation, or compromise.

Strong Legal and Business Acumen: Capacity to integrate legal knowledge with practical commercial considerations.

Effective Procedures Handling: Ensuring that mediation stays focused, positive, and aimed at achieving clear outcomes.

Secret and Professional Management: Ensuring complete confidentiality and maintaining high ethical standards throughout the process.

Client-Based Strategy: Prioritizing the client's goals over legal details.

In our opinion, various conflicts can be settled without resorting to the court and we have the extensive professional expertise to do so.

