DURANA Tech Park Opens Its Doors To Tech Admirers In Albania

Durana, designed as a "mini-city" entirely dedicated to technology, brings together studies, research, experience, and best practices gathered from saround the world and introduced with originality in Albania, is finally opening its doors to its "habitants".

But what is Durana Tech Park?

Durana is a virtual meeting network, but also a physical park located not far away from the center of Tirana, designed with modern standards and fully equipped to meet the needs of businesses in the tech sector. This park will serve universities, tech companies, researchers, digital nomads, and young people passionate about technologies that could boost their start ups.

The park includes a wide variety of buildings and outdoor spaces that can be adapted as business units or shared collaborative areas. It will create new employment and professional development opportunities, and is set to be a reference point for innovation in the region.

The Albanian government has taken several measures to support this initiative. The incentives start with visa-free entry and a 5-year residence permit, with the possibility of obtaining Albanian citizenship after five years for all members of the Durana Park. Fiscal incentives for economic activity developed within the park also include:

0% corporate tax for 15 years

Exemption from personal income tax on salaries for 10 years for all personnel engaged in research and development, including developers

Exemption from VAT on goods, equipment, and services used in the park for the production of innovative products

Partial state reimbursement of training costs for staff

Simplified customs procedures

This technological mini-city is an excellent opportunity for startup, investment, and business growth.

How can Eurofast be your supporter on this journey in innovation?

If you are interested in becoming a member of DURANA, we can assist you with consulting and follow-up on all the necessary application procedures to become part of the park, saving you time and ensuring accuracy and professionalism.

Moreover, if you are already part of Durana Tech Park, we can offer our partnership in consulting and accounting services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.