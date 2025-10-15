ARTICLE
15 October 2025

Mandatory EInvoicing And Real-Time Reporting Coming To Ireland

M
Matheson

Contributor

Matheson logo
Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
The Irish Revenue Commissioners ("Revenue") have announced preparations for implementing mandatory eInvoicing and real-time digital reporting for domestic business-to-business ("B2B") transactions in Ireland.
Ireland Tax
Matthew Broadstock and Dara Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Matheson are most popular:
  • within Law Practice Management, International Law and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

The Irish Revenue Commissioners ("Revenue") have announced preparations for implementing mandatory eInvoicing and real-time digital reporting for domestic business-to-business ("B2B") transactions in Ireland. This represents the most significant modernisation of Ireland's VAT system since the tax was introduced over 50 years ago.

What's Changing for Irish Businesses?

From November 2028, VAT-registered large corporates will be required to implement mandatory eInvoicing and real-time reporting for domestic B2B transactions. From November 2029, this domestic obligation will extend to all VAT-registered businesses engaged in cross-border EU B2B trade.

Current practices, including issuing PDF invoices or scanned paper invoices, will no longer satisfy VAT compliance requirements. Businesses will need to issue invoices in a structured electronic format and report transaction details to Revenue in real-time.

Who Will Be Affected?

Even if your business is not yet required to issue eInvoices under the phased rollout, you will need to have the capability to receive them in the required structured electronic format. This means all VAT-registered businesses will need to prepare for these changes, regardless of size or sector.

What Stays the Same?

Importantly, these changes relate solely to invoicing and reporting processes. Tax rates, payment requirements, and liability calculations remain unchanged.

Background: EU-Wide Modernisation

These domestic changes are being introduced in preparation for the European Union's VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) requirements, which will require businesses trading cross-border with other EU businesses to implement eInvoicing and real-time reporting from 1 July 2030.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Broadstock
Matthew Broadstock
Photo of Dara Higgins
Dara Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More