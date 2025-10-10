If Budget 2025 was the 'Windfall Budget' with one-off measures aplenty for all, with controls cast off in anticipation of an election, Budget 2026 was presented as a belt-tightening exercise with the substantive focus being on protecting jobs and housing market initiatives.

That said, Budget 2026, with a package of over €9.4 billion was not significantly less than the package in Budget 2025 of €10.5 billion, drawing warnings from the ESRI. Many commentators are predicting a large deficit of €13.6 billion in 2026, when 'windfall' corporation tax receipts are excluded. However, these spending increases continue for this year at least.

In this Bulletin, we highlight some of the more substantive taxation measures, amounting to just over €1.3 billion, introduced by Budget 2026. Whilst the real detail of many of these changes will be contained in Finance Bill 2025, we have addressed some of these measures below.

Personal Taxes

Personal Tax – Standard Band and Credits: As highlighted in media reports well in advance of Budget 2026, there will be no changes in standard bands or tax credits.

Business Measures – SME Supports

Minister Donohue announced a number of measures targeted mainly at the SME sector in Budget 2026:

Revised Entrepreneur relief: This is a valuable relief that allows certain holders of shares in trading companies to qualify for a reduced rate of tax of 10% on gains up to a lifetime limit of €1 million. Budget 2026 has announced an increase in the lifetime limit to €1.5 million for disposals occurring on or after 1 January 2026. Whilst this increase in the limit of the relief is welcome, it is unfortunate that steps were not taken to reduce the internationally uncompetitive headline CGT rate of 33%.

Business Measures – Other Changes

Other changes that relate to business include:

Accelerated Capital Allowances for Energy Efficient Equipment: Budget 2026 has announced an extension to 31 December 2030 of the 100% relief for companies and unincorporated businesses on the asset cost in year one where the business chooses highly energy-efficient options when investing in business assets.

Housing Measures

VAT Rate on New Apartments: Budget 2026 has confirmed the introduction of a reduced VAT rate of 9% to the supply of apartments used or to be used for residential purposes in an apartment. The financial resolution that is being passed overnight indicates it will apply to the supply of an apartment in an apartment block (defined in the Stamp Duty legislation). This definition will require examination by developers of such units as the definitions utilised leave certain questions in relation to the application of the 9% rate in certain situations that arise in practice.

Farming

As is usual for Budgets of recent years, measures to assist with the agricultural sector have been included:

Accelerated Capital Allowances for Slurry Storage: An accelerated capital allowance for for the construction of slurry storage facilities by farmers is being extended for a further four years to 31 December 2029. The benefit of the regime is to allow the expenditure on equipment or buildings to be written off over 2 years.

Additional Points of Note

The Minister announced a stamp duty exemption for acquisitions of listed shares in Irish companies with a market cap below €1 billion.

The bank levy is to be retained for 2025 and is expected to raise €200 million.

