2 June 2025

Судебная практика по международным налоговым спорам, MNU Alumni Law Club (Video)

KP
Kassilgov & Partners LLP

Russian Federation Tax
Ravil Kassilgov

18 апреля 2025 года Равиль Кассильгов, управляющий партнер KP Disputes, выступил на MNU Alumni Law Club с темой: Судебная практика по международным налоговым спорам.

Эксклюзивная конференция от MNU Alumni Law Club на тему «Что нужно знать юристу о международном налогообложении» собрала ведущих экспертов в области международного налогового права:

  • Габитжан Кудайберген (GK and Partners)
  • Асель Ильясова (GRATA International)
  • Равиль Кассильгов (KP Disputes)
  • Рустам Вахитов (Академия BEPS)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

