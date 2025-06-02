Судебная практика по международным налоговым спорам, MNU Alumni Law Club (Video)

We are the first law firm in Kazakhstan focusing fully on tax disputes. Every day, we help businesses navigate complex tax and customs litigation, shaping legal trends in real time.

Our approach is simple: we act fast, we are deeply specialized, and we deliver international-level expertise at a competitive cost. Our strong network of tax consultants, auditors and customs experts ensures a comprehensive approach to every case.

Over the years, we have successfully defended our clients in tax disputes with outcomes totaling $50 million, while also mitigating tax risks in transactions valued at $2 billion.

Let us be part of your team — our expertise and dedication will contribute to your success!