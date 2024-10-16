Vladimir Komarov And Oksana Afanasyeva Highlighted The Topic Of Tax Amnesty On Business FM

Effective July 12, 2024, the entry into force of decisions on tax audits in terms of payments related to splitting is suspended.

Vladimir Komarov, Managing Partner of GRATA International St. Petersburg and Oksana Afanasyeva, Partner, Head of Tax Law Practice discussed current tax issues on Business FM.

What is important to know and understand about tax amnesty - in the project "Persona GRATA".

As part of the project, Managing Partner of "GRATA International" (Russia), lawyer Vladimir Komarov, and Editor-in-Chief of Business FM Petersburg Maxim Morozov discuss important topics in the field of business and corporate law.

The recording of the broadcast is available at the link: https://bfmspb.ru/proekty/persona-grata/.

