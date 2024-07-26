ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Option: What Should Be Stipulated When Transferring A Stake In A Company To A Top Manager

GI
GRATA International

Contributor

GRATA International logo
GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.
Explore
Since 2015, employers have been able to motivate employees by transferring them a part of shares or a stake in the authorized capital of an organization.
Russian Federation Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Vladimir Komarov
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Vladimir Komarov spoke at Business FM St. Petersburg

Since 2015, employers have been able to motivate employees by transferring them a part of shares or a stake in the authorized capital of an organization. The mechanism is becoming increasingly relevant against the backdrop of an acute shortage of highly qualified and managerial personnel, when the usual methods of personnel policy become insufficient.

What should be considered in case of an option - in the project "Persona Grata"!

"Persona Grata" is a project launched jointly with Business FM St. Petersburg, where the managing partner of GRATA International (Russia), attorney Vladimir Komarov and Business FM St. Petersburg editor-in-chief Maxim Morozov discuss topical issues of business and corporate law.

Watch the interview at the link https://bfmspb.ru/proekty/persona-grata/opczion-chto-neobxodimo-predusmotret-pri-peredache-doli-v-kompanii-top-menedzheru

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vladimir Komarov
Vladimir Komarov
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More