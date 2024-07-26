Option: What Should Be Stipulated When Transferring A Stake In A Company To A Top Manager

Vladimir Komarov spoke at Business FM St. Petersburg

Since 2015, employers have been able to motivate employees by transferring them a part of shares or a stake in the authorized capital of an organization. The mechanism is becoming increasingly relevant against the backdrop of an acute shortage of highly qualified and managerial personnel, when the usual methods of personnel policy become insufficient.

What should be considered in case of an option - in the project "Persona Grata"!

"Persona Grata" is a project launched jointly with Business FM St. Petersburg, where the managing partner of GRATA International (Russia), attorney Vladimir Komarov and Business FM St. Petersburg editor-in-chief Maxim Morozov discuss topical issues of business and corporate law.

Watch the interview at the link https://bfmspb.ru/proekty/persona-grata/opczion-chto-neobxodimo-predusmotret-pri-peredache-doli-v-kompanii-top-menedzheru

