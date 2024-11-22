EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 117

DG Competition is also currently undertaking preliminary investigations into markets seen as crucial for the development of generative AI and virtual worlds, such as the markets for cloud or for different types of specialized chips.

Commission response . Given the significant scope of the impacts of these technologies and the risks they might entail, DG Competition is actively monitoring the generative AI and virtual worlds sectors in seeking to safeguard competition. For instance, DG Competition is analyzing investments and partnerships between large digital players and generative AI developers, as well as agreements for pre-installing generative AI models on devices in view of ensuring that they do not raise the Commission's competitive concerns.

The Policy Brief sets out market dynamics and potential elements of a preliminary framework for assessing anticompetitive concerns and the possible tools to address these, including antitrust enforcement and merger control. According to the Commission, in particular:

The Policy Brief is based on over 170 stakeholder responses to the Commission's calls for contributions in January 2024 on competition in virtual worlds and generative AI (see here ), the follow-up workshop in June 2024 (see here ), interviews with key stakeholders and parallel market investigations, as well as collaboration with other competition authorities, including in France, Hungary, Portugal, and the UK, as well as the US Federal Trade Commission.

On 19 September 2024, the Commission announced its Competition Policy Brief on Competition in Generative AI and Virtual Worlds, which examines the impact of these technologies on competition in Europe. The Commission argues that because of their disruptive nature and the competitive risks that it asserts these technologies may entail, the Commission aims at ensuring that society as a whole enjoys their potential benefits in terms of innovation and prices.

