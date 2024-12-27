ARTICLE
27 December 2024

EU Adopts 15th Package Of EU Restrictive Measures Against Russia

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
On 16 December 2024, the Council of the EU adopted its fifteenth package of restrictive measures against Russia, which supplements those discussed in our previous newsflashes.
European Union International Law
Philippe-Emmanuel Partsch,Björn Ten Seldam, and Georgios Georgiadis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 16 December 2024, the Council of the EU adopted its fifteenth package of restrictive measures against Russia, which supplements those discussed in our previous newsflashes.

On 16 December 2024, the Council of the EU adopted its fifteenth package of restrictive measures against Russia, which supplements those discussed in our previous newsflashes. This package notably subjects an additional 84 individuals and entities to an asset freeze and strengthens the EU's efforts to prevent sanctions being circumvented. It also prohibits the enforcement of rulings issued by Russian courts and extends the deadlines for divesting certain assets.

The Council of the EU has adopted two regulations which both entered into force on 16 December 2024:

  • Council Regulation (EU) 2024/3189 of 16 December 2024 amending Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.
  • Council Regulation (EU) 2024/3192 of 16 December 2024 amending Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine.

Persons subject to an asset freeze

This new package adds 54 individuals and 30 entities to the list of persons subject to an asset freeze, including Russian defence and shipping companies, military units, and North Korean officials.

In addition, the Council has imposed tighter export restrictions on 32 new entities, including several established in China, for their involvement in supporting Russia's military and industrial complex. These restrictions relate to dual-use goods and technologies.

Protection from certain Russian rulings

The Council introduced a new provision designed to protect EU operators from rulings issued by Russian courts under Article 248 of the Russian Arbitration Procedure Code. These rulings, known as anti-suit injunctions, compel opposing parties to conduct legal proceedings exclusively in Russia. In response, the Council has now prohibited the recognition or enforcement of such rulings within EU Member States.

Release of cash balances held by CSDs and no-liability clause

A new derogation allows EU central securities depositories (CSDs) to request, under certain conditions, the unfreezing of certain cash balances to fulfil the CSD's legal obligations to its clients.

Anti-circumvention

The Council added 52 new vessels associated with Russia's "shadow fleet" to the list of vessels that are prohibited from accessing EU ports or receiving services in the EU. These vessels have been associated with the transportation of military goods, the circumvention of certain measures targeting the Russian energy sector and the transportation of stolen Ukrainian grain.

Extended deadlines to divest from Russia

To allow EU operators time to withdraw from Russia, the Council has extended the deadline for various derogations by a year, until 31 December 2025.

Additional restrictive measures

The EU imposed asset freeze restrictions on 16 individuals and three entities linked to Russia's hybrid threats. This marks the first use of the framework introduced in October that aimed to target activities undermining the stability of the EU and its partners through disinformation and other malicious actions.

The targeted entities include a covert Russian military intelligence unit, a disinformation network operating in Africa, and individuals involved in intelligence operations and the dissemination of propaganda (see Regulation 2024/3188).

Separately, the Council has also added 26 individuals and two entities from Belarus to the list of persons subject to an asset freeze (see Regulation 2024/3177).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Philippe-Emmanuel Partsch
Philippe-Emmanuel Partsch
Photo of Björn Ten Seldam
Björn Ten Seldam
Photo of Georgios Georgiadis
Georgios Georgiadis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More