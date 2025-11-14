Public Policy - No Longer An Obstacle To The Enforcement Of CIS Court Judgments In Commercial Courts In Russia

LLC "Metso Outotec" ("claimant") filed an application with the Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast ("court of first instance") seeking refusal to recognize and enforce on the territory of the Russian Federation the Decision of the Economic Court of the Gomel Oblast of the Republic of Belarus ("court decision of the Republic of Belarus") dated 20 November 2024 on case No. 153EIP24640, which ordered the claimant to pay OJSC "Belaruskalii" ("defendant") EUR 1,183,743.28 in penalties under the Contract No. 21/3-580 dated 17 July 2018.

By a decision dated 29 April 2025, the court of first instance dismissed the claimant's application to suspend the enforcement proceedings. The claimant appealed the decision, insisting on its reversal and a refusal to enforce the judgment of the court of the Republic of Belarus. In the cassation complaint, the claimant requested that the decision of the court of first instance be annulled insofar as it denied the application, and that recognition and enforcement of the judgment of the court of the Republic of Belarus on the territory of the Russian Federation be refused on the grounds of public policy.

Full article is available by the link:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.