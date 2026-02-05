ARTICLE
5 February 2026

Updates to guidance on serious incident reporting

The Charity Commission has updated its guidance on serious incident reporting to reflect the legislative changes brought in by the Charities Act 2022.
The Charity Commission has updated its guidance on serious incident reporting to reflect the legislative changes brought in by the Charities Act 2022. Crucially, the underlying requirement on trustees to report serious incidents, and the guidance on what constitutes a serious incident, remain the same.

Serious incident reporting is the process by which charity trustees notify the Charity Commission of events or risks that have occurred that do (or could) threaten:

  • The safety or wellbeing of people connected with the charity
  • The charity's assets, finances or property
  • The charity's ability to operate or deliver its purposes, or
  • The public trust and confidence in the charity.

The updated guidance helps ensure the reporting guidance remains consistent with the current legislative framework.

