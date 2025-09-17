Oil, Gas And The Transition To Renewables 2025: Key Legal Insights For Indonesia

1. General Structure of Hydrocarbon Ownership and Regulation

1.1 System of Hydrocarbon Ownership

Law No 22 of 2001 regarding Oil and Gas (the "Oil and Gas Law"), as last amended by Law No 6 of 2023 regarding the Stipulation of Government Regulation in lieu of Law No 2 of 2022 regarding Job Creation (the "Job Creation Law"), stipulates that oil and gas resources in Indonesia are national assets controlled by the state. The Oil and Gas Law confers the exclusive right to and authority over oil and gas exploration and exploitation in Indonesia upon the Indonesian government.

Any private company wishing to engage in the exploitation and exploration of oil and gas must enter into co-operation contracts with the Indonesian government through the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (Satuan Kerja Khusus Pelaksana Kegiatan Usaha Hulu Minyak dan Gas Bumi, or "SKK Migas"). These co-operation contracts typically take the form of production sharing contracts (PSCs).

1.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.3 National Companies

Indonesia's state-owned enterprise (Badan Usaha Milik Negara, or BUMN) in the oil and gas sector is PT Pertamina (Persero) ("Pertamina"), which was formed through Government Regulation No 31 of 2003. Formerly both a regulator and operator in the oil and gas sector, Pertamina's regulatory role ended with the enactment of the Oil and Gas Law, which transferred regulatory authority to the Indonesian government.

Pertamina was later designated as the holding company for BUMN in the oil and gas sector, with six sub-holdings, through BUMN Decree No 198/MBU/06/2020 and Pertamina Decree No Kpts-18/C00000/2020-S0. Pertamina currently has the following six sub-holdings:

upstream (PT Pertamina Hulu Energi);

refining and petrochemical (PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional);

commercial and trading (PT Pertamina Patra Niaga);

gas (PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk);

power and new renewable energy (PT Pertamina Power Indonesia); and

integrated marine logistics (PT Pertamina International Shipping).

The reorganisation took place after the consolidation of state-owned enterprises in the oil and gas sector – namely, PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGN) and PT Pertamina Gas. In April 2018, the Indonesian government transferred its ownership in PGN to Pertamina. That same year, PGN acquired 51% of PT Pertamina Gas shares from Pertamina.

In the upstream sector, PT Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) and its subsidiaries act as PSC contractors. PHE currently operates 27 working areas and is a non-operator in 13 areas.

In refining and petrochemicals, PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional operates six major refinery units with a total installed processing capacity of 1,031 mbopd (or approximately 90% of the existing processing capacity in Indonesia).

In the downstream sector, PGN owns and operates over 10,000 km of gas pipelines, accounting for 96% of the national network.

1.4 Principal Hydrocarbon Law(s) and Regulations

The primary regulation governing the oil and gas sector in Indonesia is the Oil and Gas Law. The state maintains ownership of mineral rights across Indonesian territory and the Indonesian government possesses the authority to regulate mining activities. The oil and gas sector in Indonesia consists of upstream and downstream (which also captures midstream) activities, both of which are regulated separately.

Upstream Sector

Upstream activities in Indonesia, which include exploration and exploitation, are mainly governed by Government Regulation No 35 of 2004 regarding Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities ("GR 35/2004"), as last amended by Government Regulation No 55 of 2009. The upstream sector is regulated by SKK Migas. Given Indonesia's unique archipelagic composition, upstream oil activities can occur both onshore and offshore. The MEMR determines work areas for these operations after consulting with and receiving recommendations from the respective regional governments.

Under the Oil and Gas Law, the Indonesian government has exclusive rights to oil and gas exploration and exploitation, requiring all private companies that wish to explore and exploit such resources to enter into PSCs with the government through SKK Migas. Currently, there are two types of PSCs used in Indonesian upstream oil and gas activities.

Prior to 2017, all PSCs operated on a cost-recovery basis, allowing PSC contractors to recover their operating costs from oil and gas production. However, in January 2017, the Indonesian government introduced a gross production sharing arrangement, in which the portion of production is determined by fixed percentages ("Gross Split PSC"), which eliminated cost-recovery arrangements. Under the Gross Split PSC, PSC contractors receive a higher production split compared to the cost-recovery model, but they must cover all their costs independently.

Recently, the MEMR amended the Gross Split PSC framework through MEMR Regulation No 13 of 2024 regarding Gross Split PSCs ("MEMR Reg 13/2024"), which was supported by MEMR Decree No 230.K/MG.01/MEM.M/2024 regarding Guidelines for the Implementation and Components of Gross-Split PSCs ("MEMR Decree 230/2024").

Please refer to 7.4 Material Changes in Law or Regulation for further discussion on the changes under MEMR Reg 13/2024 and MEMR Decree 230/2024.

Downstream Sector

Downstream activities, including processing, transportation, storage, and trading, are regulated by Government Regulation No 36 of 2004 regarding Downstream Oil and Natural Gas Business Activities ("GR 36/2004"), as amended by Government Regulation No 30 of 2009. These operations are overseen by the MEMR and BPH Migas.

Separately, the Indonesian government has outlined a National Energy Policy for 2014 to 2050 through Government Regulation No 79 of 2014. It targets primary energy availability of around 400 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) by 2025 and 1,000 mtoe by 2050.

Through Presidential Regulation No 3 of 2016, as amended by Presidential Regulation No 109 of 2020, the government has also introduced major downstream oil and gas initiatives as national strategic projects. These include refinery expansions in Bontang and Tuban, facility upgrades, and fuel and LPG storage construction in eastern Indonesia.

2. Private Investment in Hydrocarbons: Upstream

2.1 Forms of Private Investment: Upstream

Under the Oil and Gas Law and GR 35/2004, upstream oil and gas activities in Indonesia can be conducted by either a business entity or a permanent establishment (PE). A business entity must be a legal entity established, operating and domiciled in Indonesia. This includes state-owned enterprises, regionally owned enterprises, co-operatives, small-scale businesses, and private limited liability companies. A limited liability company may take the form of a wholly Indonesian-owned company (Penanaman Modal Dalam Negeri, or PMDN) or a partially or wholly foreign-owned company (Penanaman Modal Asing, or PMA).

Conversely, a PE is a business entity established outside Indonesia that conducts activities within Indonesia and is subject to its laws and regulations. An offshore subsidiary holding a participating interest in a PSC is considered a PE.

Private entities obtain the authorisation to explore and extract oil and gas resources by entering into a PSC with the Indonesian government (through SKK Migas), thus acting as a contractor to SKK Migas. Each entity is limited to holding one PSC, usually awarded for 30 years (typically consisting of ten years of exploration, followed by 20 years of exploitation).

2.2 Issuing Upstream Licences/Obtaining Hydrocarbon Rights

Upstream business activities take place in designated regions known as "work areas". These areas are established following approval from the MEMR in consultation with SKK Migas and relevant local governmental authorities. Work areas can be allocated through either a tender process or a direct offer as regulated under MEMR Regulation No 35 of 2021 regarding the Procedure for Allocating and Offering Oil and Gas Working Areas ("MEMR Reg 35/2021").

New working areas are mostly awarded through a tender process. To participate in a tender process, the bidder must purchase the bid documents for the work areas to register as a tender participant, acquire government information on the work area, and submit and complete bid documents to the MEMR by the tender closing date.

The direct offer process enables a party to propose a working area for inclusion in a tender process, with or without prior joint study. If a joint study is conducted, the proposing party earns the right to match the highest bidder in the subsequent tender for that specific contract area. Direct offers without a joint study are restricted to areas previously tendered but left without a successful bidder.

Business Licensing

In June 2025, the Indonesian government issued Government Regulation No 28 of 2025 regarding the Organization of Risk-Based Business Licensing ("GR 28/2025"), which revokes and replaces the previous risk-based licensing framework under Government Regulation No 5 of 2021 ("GR 5/2021"). We discuss in more detail the changes under GR 28/2025 in 7.4 Material Changes in Law. Notwithstanding these regulatory developments, licensing requirements for the upstream oil and gas sector remain largely unchanged. Upstream oil and gas activities may continue to be conducted by business entities or PEs through the obtainment of a PSC and a Business Identification Number (Nomor Induk Berusaha, or NIB) through the OSS system.

2.3 Typical Fiscal Terms: Upstream

Cost-Recovery PSC

In the conventional production sharing scheme applied in Indonesia, production output is generally subject to requirements such as first tranche petroleum (FTP), cost recovery, and applicable taxes, and the remaining portion is shared between the PSC contractor and the Indonesian government according to the proportions specified in the Cost-Recovery PSC. The PSC contractor bears all financial risks associated with operations under the PSC. Upon advancing to the exploitation stage, the contractor becomes eligible for cost recovery.

Gross Split PSC

In early 2017, the Indonesian government introduced the Gross Split PSC scheme through MEMR Reg 12/2020 as amended. In 2024, the government revoked MEMR Reg 12/2020 as amended and further refined the Gross Split PSC scheme for both conventional and unconventional oil and gas activities through MEMR Reg 13/2024 and MEMR Decree 230/2024. One of the most significant changes is the adjustment to the calculation of base splits for Gross Split PSCs. The base split is now set at 47% of crude oil and 49% of natural gas to PSC Contractors, while the state retains shares of 53% and 51%, respectively.

2.4 Income or Profits Tax Regime: Upstream

Taxes applicable to PSCs in Indonesia encompass income tax, VAT, import duties, regional taxes, and other levies. Each PSC specifies whether it adheres to tax laws and regulations in effect at its execution or follows subsequent changes.

Additionally, PSC contractors pay non-tax state revenues such as exploration and exploitation fees, signing bonuses, and production bonuses, varying by PSC terms. Tax frameworks for Cost-Recovery PSCs are governed by Government Regulation No 79 of 2010 regarding Recoverable Operational Costs and Income Tax Treatment in the Upstream Oil and Gas Sector ("GR 79/2010"), as last amended by Government Regulation No 93 of 2021 regarding Income Tax Treatment for the Transfer of Participating Interests in Offshore Oil and Gas Business Activities ("GR 93/2021"). Gross Split PSCs are regulated under Government Regulation No 53 of 2017 regarding Tax Treatment in the Upstream Oil and Gas Sector for Gross Split PSCs ("GR 53/2017"), as partially revoked by GR 93/2021, with detailed tax facilities specified in Ministry of Finance Regulation No 67/PMK.03/2020 regarding the Granting of VAT or VAT and Luxury Goods Sales Tax, as well as Land and Building Tax Facilities for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities through Gross Split PSCs ("MOF Reg 67/2020").

Both GR 79/2010 and GR 53/2017 regulate income and non-income tax for PSC contractors, offering similar incentives and facilities. These include exemptions from import duties during exploration and exploitation, VAT or Luxury Goods Sales Tax exemptions for specified goods and services, and 100% reductions in Land and Buildings Tax (Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan, or PBB) during the exploration and exploitation stages. The Ministry of Finance determines tax facilities during the exploitation stage based on project economics. GR 79/2010 also provides tax incentives such as a domestic market obligation holiday and state asset use for upstream activities. MOF Reg 67/2020 outlines procedures for VAT, Luxury Goods Sales Tax, and PBB exemptions under Gross Split PSCs.

2.5 Federal or State Companies

Under GR 35/2004, Pertamina has a right of first refusal if a contractor intends to transfer its interest in a PSC to a third party. Additionally, under MEMR Regulation No 23 of 2021 regarding the Management of Oil and Gas Working Areas for which the PSC will Expire ("MEMR Reg 23/2021"), as partially revoked by MEMR Reg 13/2024, Pertamina may choose to take over the operations of a work area upon the expiration of its PSC, regardless of whether the original contractor applied for an extension. If both Pertamina and the original contractor indicate interest in operating the work area, the MEMR has the discretion to determine whether Pertamina, the original contractor, or both will resume operations.

Further, upon approval of the first Plan of Development (POD), a PSC contractor must offer a 10% participating interest in its PSC to a regionally owned enterprise (Badan Usaha Milik Daerah, or BUMD). This BUMD must be:

wholly owned by the regional government;

at least 99% owned by the regional government (with the remainder owned by a regional government-affiliated entity);

established through regional government regulations; and

solely engaged in managing the offered participating interest without other business activities.

The BUMD has the discretion to accept or decline the offer based on its financial capacity. If declined, the offer must then be tendered to a state-owned enterprise (Badan Usaha Milik Negara, or BUMN). While the regulation governing this PI transfer was revised in January 2025, its fundamental structure and key principles remain unchanged. Further details on the specific amendments are addressed in 7.4 Material Changes in Law or Regulation.

2.6 Local Content Requirements: Upstream

The Oil and Gas Law requires businesses engaged in oil and natural gas activities to prioritise local manpower, domestic goods, services, and engineering and design capabilities in a transparent and competitive manner. Under MEMR Regulation No 15/2013 regarding the Use of Domestic Products for the Upstream Oil and Natural Gas Business ("MEMR Reg 15/2013"), procurement activities must comply with the Domestic Product Appreciation Book (the "APDN Book") published by the MEMR. This book categorises goods and services as mandatory, maximised, or empowered for domestic use.

The method for calculating Local Content (Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri, or TKDN) is as follows.

For goods, TKDN is calculated based on the ratio of domestic component costs to the total cost of the finished goods.

For services, TKDN is calculated based on the ratio of domestic service costs to the total service cost.

For a combination of goods and services, TKDN is the ratio of the total domestic component costs to the combined cost of goods and services.

The provider's status also affects the TKDN value. The MEMR divides providers into three categories:

domestic company (at least 50% owned by Indonesian entities);

national company (50% or more owned by foreign entities); and

foreign company.

Additionally, SKK Migas outlines TKDN requirements for the procurement of goods and services by PSC contractors under SKK Migas Working Guidelines (Pedoman Tata Kerja) No PTK 007/SKKIA0000/2023/S9 regarding Procurement Guidelines for Goods and Services (5th Revision) ("PTK 007/2023"), as amended by Head of SKK Migas Decree No KEP-0120/SKKIA0000/2024/S9 of 2024.

2.7 Development and Production Requirements

In the context of both Cost-Recovery PSCs and Gross Split PSCs, upon commercial discovery, the PSC contractor is required to prepare a POD for the respective field. The initial POD requires approval by the MEMR, following evaluations by SKK Migas, marking the commencement of the exploitation phase. SKK Migas grants approval for any subsequent PODs.

Upon approval of the relevant POD, the PSC contractor must commence operations within five years following the conclusion of the exploration period. Failure to do so will result in the termination of the PSC and the relinquishment of the work area.

The POD approval process is stipulated in SKK Migas Working Guidelines No PTK-037/SKKMA0000/2021/S1 regarding POD (3rd Revision).

2.8 Other Key Terms: Upstream

The terms of each PSC vary based on factors such as the generation of the PSC and the contractor's capacity to negotiate deviations from standard PSC terms.

A PSC is granted for 30 years, with up to ten years for exploration and 20 years of exploitation. The term of a PSC may be extended for up to 20 years.

PSC contractors must commence activities within six months of the PSC's effective date and fulfil the work programme in the first six years of the exploration period. They assume full financial responsibility and risk if exploration is not successful. The PSC contains annual exploration expenditure for the initial six years and any extensions, subject to approval by SKK Migas through annual work programmes and budgets (for PSCs with a cost-recovery mechanism).

Most new-generation PSCs now contain provisions requiring the execution of abandonment and site restoration (ASR) programmes and funding. The Oil and Gas Law emphasises post-operation responsibilities to ensure environmental management and protection, while GR 35/2004 requires contractors to allocate funds for these activities. MEMR Reg 23/2021 requires near-expiry PSCs to fulfil outstanding post-operation obligations assigned by the MEMR, potentially involving entities such as Pertamina or another contractor. MEMR Regulation No 15 of 2018 regarding Post-Operation Activities in Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities ("MEMR Reg 15/2018") specifically directs PSC contractors to conduct post-operation activities using designated funds.

PSC contractors must develop a post-operation activity plan submitted via a work programme and budget during exploration stages or as part of a field development plan during exploitation stages, subject to approval by the MEMR before implementation.

Under the Oil and Gas Law and GR 35/2004, PSC contractors must gradually relinquish part or the entirety of their working areas to the MEMR via SKK Migas after fulfilling all exploration-stage obligations in the PSC.

Government Regulation No 36 of 2023 regarding Foreign Exchange Export Proceeds from the Business, Management and/or Processing of Natural Resources, as amended by Government Regulation No 8 of 2025 ("GR 8/2025") ("GR 36/2023 as amended"), and Bank Indonesia Regulation No 7 of 2023 regarding Foreign Exchange Export Proceeds and Foreign Exchange Import Payments, as amended by Bank Indonesia Regulation No 3 of 2025 ("BI Reg 7/2023 as amended"), require Indonesian exporters of natural resources, including LNG, to deposit their export foreign exchange proceeds in the Indonesian financial system as follows.

Indonesian exporters must deposit all their export proceeds into Indonesian bank accounts within a designated timeframe.

Exporters in the oil and gas sector must retain at least 30% of those proceeds in these accounts or approved equivalents for a minimum of three months.

Exporters in the mining (excluding oil and gas), plantation, forestry, and fisheries sectors must now retain 100% of their export proceeds domestically for a duration of 12 months.

For further details on the licensing requirements for export of oil and gas products in Indonesia, please refer to 3.13 Laws and Regulations: Imports and Exports.

2.9 Transfers of Interest: Upstream Licences and Assets

The approval requirements for transferring participating interests in PSCs vary based on the generation of the PSC. In some PSCs, no approval is necessary for transfers to an affiliated company. However, transfers to non-affiliated companies generally require approval from either the MEMR or SKK Migas.

MEMR has issued MEMR Regulation No 48 of 2017 regarding Business Supervision within the Energy and Mineral Resources Sector ("MEMR Reg 48/2017"), as amended by MEMR Regulation No 15 of 2024. To implement this regulation, SKK Migas issued SKK Migas Guidelines Procedure No PTK-057/SKKMA0000/2018/S0 regarding Administration of Co-operation Contract (1st Revision), which requires any transfer of participating interests to affiliated or non-affiliated companies to obtain the prior approval of the MEMR through SKK Migas. In practice, the Indonesian government currently refers to this rule instead of any rules stipulated in individual PSCs.

GR 35/2004 and MEMR Reg 48/2017 prohibit PSC contractors from transferring majority participating interests to a non-affiliated party or changing operatorship during the initial three years of the exploration phase.

There are two types of change of control of a PSC contractor: direct and indirect. Under MEMR Reg 48/2017, "direct control" refers to a parent company one level above directly owning a majority of shares with voting rights. "Indirect control" involves the transfer of shares by a parent company more than one level above, which holds a majority of the voting shares in a PSC contractor. MEMR Reg 48/2017 stipulates that a direct change of control requires prior approval from the MEMR via SKK Migas, whereas indirect changes of control require notification to the MEMR through SKK Migas – typically after the transaction is finalised.

Additionally, both direct and indirect transfers of participating interests – as well as changes in control – are subject to taxation under GR 79/2010, as further detailed in Minister of Finance Regulation No 81 of 2024 regarding Taxation Provisions for the Implementation of the Core Tax Administration System ("MOF Reg 81/2024").

2.10 Restrictions on Production Rates

Indonesia does not impose any regulatory restrictions on production rates. Indonesia joined the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1962 but left the organisation voluntarily in 2008, owing to dwindling oil production and becoming a net importer of crude oil, which is against OPEC's statute for membership. Indonesia rejoined OPEC briefly in 2016 but suspended its membership again within a year, owing to disagreements over a mandated 5% production cut.

3. Private Investment in Hydrocarbons: Midstream/Downstream

3.1 Forms of Private Investment: Midstream/Downstream

The Oil and Gas Law liberalised the downstream market and effectively ended Pertamina's monopoly on the sector. Private entities can now enter the downstream sector by establishing a limited liability company in Indonesia and procuring the relevant downstream business licence, subject to any applicable foreign shareholding restrictions stipulated in Presidential Regulation No 10 of 2021 regarding the Investment List, as last amended by Presidential Regulation No 49 of 2021 (the "Investment List"). In short, the Investment List contains the list of business lines that are open or closed for foreign investment.

3.2 Downstream Operations Run by a National Monopoly: Rights and Terms of Access

There are no monopolies in the downstream sector and thus there are no rights and terms of access granted to any monopoly or near monopoly.

3.3 Issuing Midstream/Downstream Licences

The issuance of downstream business licences is administered by the MEMR. In addition to obtaining the standard corporate licensing, business actors intending to conduct processing, transportation, storage or trading activities must apply for a business licence for such activity from the MEMR via the OSS system. The procedure is regulated under MEMR Regulation No 29 of 2017 regarding Licensing in Oil and Gas Business Activities ("MEMR Reg 29/2017"), as last amended by MEMR Regulation No 52 of 2018. Generally, applicants must satisfy administrative requirements (ie, corporate deeds and taxpayer number) and technical requirements (ie, feasibility study), which depend on their scope of business activity.

A single company can possess multiple downstream business licences. The applicable business licences in this sector are the Oil and Gas Processing Licence, the Oil and Gas Storage Licence, the Oil and Gas Transportation Licence, and the Oil and Gas Trading (Retail or Wholesale) Licence.

3.4 Fiscal Terms and Commercial Arrangements: Midstream/Downstream

The downstream sector does not have specific fiscal terms or production sharing schemes.

As stipulated in BPH Migas Regulation No 1 of 2023 regarding Procedures for Calculating and Determining the Tariff for Transportation of Natural Gas Through Pipelines ("BPH Reg 1/2023"), BPH Migas regulates the tariffs imposed for gas transportation. The operator must submit the proposed tariffs to BPH Migas and BPH Migas will verify and evaluate the proposed tariffs.

Pursuant to Government Regulation No 9 of 2025 regarding the Amount and Use of Business Entity Fees in the Oil and Gas Business Activities at BPH Migas ("GR 9/2025"), companies holding wholesale trading business licences, limited trading business licences, processing business licences for the distribution of oil as an expansion of the processing business, or specific licences for the transmission of natural gas are required to pay a royalty fee to BPH Migas (see 3.5 Income or Profits Tax Regime: Midstream/Downstream).

3.5 Income or Profits Tax Regime: Midstream/Downstream

The downstream sector does not have a specific tax regime. Generally, the following taxation rules apply.

Tax Holiday for Pioneer Investors: MOF Regulation No 130/PMK.10/2020 regarding Provision of Corporate Income Tax Reduction Facility, as amended by MOF Regulation No 69 of 2024, provides tax holiday incentives for the oil and gas refinery industry in Indonesia. Companies may enjoy a corporate income tax reduction from 50% to 100% for five to 20 fiscal years depending on the value of their investment. An additional 25% or 50% reduction may apply for the next two fiscal years. The minimum investment value to be eligible for this incentive is IDR100 billion.

Tax Allowances: Certain industries (eg, lubricant manufacturing, organic-based chemical production from oil, natural gas and coal, and natural and artificial gas supply) qualify for tax allowance facilities under Government Regulation No 78 of 2019 regarding Tax Allowances Facilities for Investments within Certain Business Sectors and/or within Certain Regions. These allowances include deductions of net income by 30% of the total investment value in the form of:

tangible fixed assets used for the primary business activity, charged for six years deductible by 5% each year; accelerated depreciation; lower withholding tax on dividends for foreign taxpayers; and conditional loss carry-forward compensation for up to ten years.