Oil & Gas Laws And Regulations Indonesia 2026

1. Overview of Natural Gas Sector

1.1 A brief outline of your jurisdiction's natural gas sector, including a general description of: natural gas reserves; natural gas production including the extent to which production is associated or non-associated natural gas; import and export of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") liquefaction and export facilities, and/or receiving and re-gasification facilities ("LNG facilities"); natural gas pipeline transportation and distribution/transmission network; natural gas storage; and commodity sales and trading.

The 2024 Performance Report of the Directorate General of Oil and Gas ("DGOG") of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia (the "MEMR Ministry") ("2024 Performance Report") and the PwC Oil and Gas Guide 2025 ("2025 PwC Guide") report that Indonesia's proven natural gas reserves amounted to 33.84 trillion cubic feet in 2024. Natural gas production averaged approximately 1,199,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first half of 2025.1 Gas production is concentrated in South Sumatra, East Kalimantan, the Natuna Sea, Sulawesi and West Papua. The Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities ("SKK Migas") recently announced that 15 oil and gas projects came onstream in 2025.2

LNG facilities in Indonesia include Bontang (East Kalimantan), Tangguh (West Papua), and Donggi Senoro (Sulawesi). A national gas transmission and distribution network has been developed by the MEMR Ministry. Gas pipelines and storage facilities may be owned and operated by private companies, subject to regulations issued by the MEMR and the Downstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Agency ("BPH Migas").

1.2 To what extent are your jurisdiction's energy requirements met using natural gas (including LNG)?

In 2024, natural gas satisfied roughly 16.17% of Indonesia's total energy requirements.3

1.3 To what extent are your jurisdiction's natural gas requirements met through domestic natural gas production?

Indonesia's natural gas requirements are fully met by domestic production. Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") Contractors are required to reserve 25% of their oil and gas production for the domestic market as their Domestic Market Obligation ("DMO").

1.4 To what extent is your jurisdiction's natural gas production exported (pipeline or LNG)?

Nearly half of Indonesia's gas production is exported, primarily as LNG. According to the MEMR Ministry, LNG exports in 2024 increased from the previous year to 611,70 trillion British thermal units. Key destination markets include Singapore, China, and Japan.4

2. Overview of Oil Sector

2.1 Please provide a brief outline of your jurisdiction's oil sector.

According to the MEMR 2024 Performance Report and the 2025 PwC Guide, in 2024, Indonesia's proven oil reserves stood at 2.288 billion barrels. Indonesia's oil production averaged around 602,400 barrels per day in the first half of 2025.

Upstream activities are concentrated in the Java and Natuna Seas and on the islands of Java, Sumatra and Kalimantan, and involve a mix of State-owned enterprises and international and domestic operators. There are nine oil refineries in the country, with a combined installed capacity of 1.1 million barrels per day. In 2025, SKK Migas announced that it was processing the termination of 14 exploration working areas.

2.2 To what extent are your jurisdiction's energy requirements met using oil?

In 2024, oil satisfied roughly 28.82% of Indonesia's energy requirements.5

2.3 To what extent are your jurisdiction's oil requirements met through domestic oil production?

Indonesia's oil consumption in 2024 reached 1.6 million barrels per day.6 However, domestic production does not meet demand, and a substantial share of this demand is still covered by imports.7

2.4 To what extent is your jurisdiction's oil production exported?

Indonesia exported around 27.2 million barrels of crude oil in 2024, primarily to Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea.8

3. Development of Oil and Natural Gas

3.1 Outline broadly the legal/statutory and organisational framework for the exploration and production ("development") of oil and natural gas reserves including: principal legislation; in whom the State's mineral rights to oil and natural gas are vested; Government authority or authorities responsible for the regulation of oil and natural gas development; and current major initiatives or policies of the Government (if any) in relation to oil and natural gas development.

Indonesia's oil and gas sector is governed by Law No. 22 of 2001 regarding Oil and Natural Gas, as amended by Law No. 6 of 2023 regarding the Stipulation of Government Regulation in lieu of Law No. 2 of 2022 regarding Job Creation (the "Job Creation Law") (collectively, the "Oil and Gas Law"). Mineral rights are vested in the State, and the Government exercises regulatory authority over exploration and exploitation activities.

The regime distinguishes between upstream and downstream activities. Upstream activities are regulated under Government Regulation No. 35 of 2004 regarding Upstream Oil and Natural Gas Business Activities, as amended most recently by Government Regulation No. 55 of 2009 ("GR 35"), as well as various regulations and guidelines issued by the MEMR and SKK Migas, and managed and supervised by the MEMR and SKK Migas.

Downstream activities are regulated under Government Regulation No. 36 of 2004 regarding Downstream Oil and Natural Gas Business Activities, as amended by Government Regulation No. 30 of 2009 ("GR 36"), as well as various regulations issued by the MEMR and BPH Migas, which supervise the downstream sector.

3.2 How are the State's mineral rights to develop oil and natural gas reserves transferred to investors or companies ("participants") (e.g., licence, concession, service contract, contractual rights under Production Sharing Agreement?) and what is the legal status of those rights or interests under domestic law?

First, all rights to oil and natural gas are owned by the State. Upstream rights are granted through working areas offered or tendered under MEMR Regulation No. 35 of 2021 regarding Procedure for Allocating and Offering Oil and Gas Working Areas ("MEMR Reg. 35/2021"). Both local companies and permanent establishments may participate in the tendering/direct offering process. For a direct offering, a joint study may be conducted prior to commencement of the process and the entity conducting the joint study will have the right to match a higher bid. Successful bidders will enter into a cooperation contract in the form of a PSC with the Government. An entity can hold only one PSC (although affiliated entities can each hold one PSC), and a PSC is normally granted for 30 years. Indonesia applies two PSC models:

Cost recovery: Before 2017, PSCs in Indonesia traditionally applied a cost-recovery structure, where Contractors may recover costs from production in their PSC area ("Cost Recovery PSC"). Subject to the terms of the relevant PSC, production output is subject to a first tranche petroleum ("FTP") requirement, details concerning expenses that are cost recoverable and certain taxes. After FTP and cost recovery have been paid in accordance with a PSC, the remaining portion of sales proceeds will be distributed between the Contractor and the Government.

Gross split: The gross split model was introduced through a 2017 MEMR regulation. This model is currently governed by MEMR Regulation No. 13 of 2024 ("MEMR Reg. 13/2024"). Production output is split gross (without FTP, cost recovery or tax deductions) according to a predetermined sharing proportion, and subject to adjustments based on variable and progressive components ("Gross Split PSC").

All financial risks of operations under both types of PSC are borne by the Contractor.

3.3 If different authorisations are issued in respect of different stages of development (e.g., exploration appraisal or production arrangements), please specify those authorisations and briefly summarise the most important (standard) terms (such as term/duration, scope of rights, expenditure obligations).

A PSC covers the entire lifecycle of upstream operations. The Contractor must commence activities within 180 days since the effective date of the PSC. PSCs typically provide an initial six-year exploration period, extendable once for up to four years.

Upon a commercial discovery, a Plan of Development ("POD") must be prepared. The first POD is approved by the MEMR Ministry based on a review by SKK Migas and marks the start of the exploitation stage. Subsequent PODs are approved by SKK Migas.

Under Cost Recovery PSCs, Contractors must prepare an annual Work Plan and Budget ("WP&B") to be approved by SKK Migas, and an Authorisation for Expenditure for specific work. In Gross Split PSCs, SKK Migas only approves the annual work plan, with budgets submitted for reference rather than approval.

3.4 To what extent, if any, does the State have an ownership interest, or seek to participate, in the development of oil and natural gas reserves (whether as a matter of law or policy)?

Extracted oil and gas remains State-owned until the lifting, export, or other delivery point. The Government then receives its contractual share under the PSC and participates economically through production sharing, taxes, non-tax revenues, and bonuses.

Under MEMR Regulation No. 37 of 2016 regarding Provisions on the Offering of 10% Participating Interest ("PI") in Oil and Gas Working Areas, as amended by MEMR Regulation No. 1 of 2025 ("MEMR Reg. 37/2016"), upon approval of the first POD, a Contractor is required to offer a 10% PI in its PSC to a qualified regional Government-owned entity ("BUMD"). If the BUMD declines, the PI must be offered to a State-owned entity ("SOE").

Pertamina, as an SOE engaged in oil and gas business activities, enjoys certain rights conferred by the Government, including a right of first refusal over PI transfers and the right to elect to take over expiring PSC areas under MEMR Regulation No. 23 of 2021 (as partially revoked by MEMR Reg. 13/2024).

3.5 How does the State derive value from oil and natural gas development (e.g., royalty, share of production, taxes)?

Indonesia does not impose royalties on PSCs. State revenue is derived primarily through production sharing and taxation/levies. Under Gross Split PSCs, the initial State–Contractor split is 53:47 for oil and 51:49 for gas, subject to adjustment based on variable and progressive components under MEMR Reg. 13/2024.

For Cost Recovery PSCs, the State's after-tax share is traditionally 85% for oil and 70% for gas, with a standard of 20% FTP for more recent PSCs. Contractors are also subject to income tax, value-added tax ("VAT"), import duties, regional taxes, and other levies.

Under both types of PSC, the Contractor can be chosen to be bound by the corporate tax regime in effect at the time of signing the PSC or the corporate tax regime in effect from time to time during the term of the PSC.

3.6 Are there any restrictions on the export of production?

In addition to the DMO discussed above, the Government periodically imposes price caps on natural gas sales to meet its DMO. Gas prices are currently capped in the range of USD 6.50–USD 7/metric million British thermal units (plant gate) for specified domestic industries, including fertiliser, petrochemicals, steel, ceramics, glass, and rubber gloves. Similar pricing controls apply to gas supplied for electricity generation.

Exports of oil and gas may be carried out only after obtaining an export approval from the Ministry of Trade and a recommendation from the MEMR Ministry, which are issued based on domestic demand and supply considerations.

3.7 Are there any currency exchange restrictions, or restrictions on the transfer of funds derived from production out of the jurisdiction?

Law No. 7 of 2011 on Currency (the "Currency Law") and its implementing regulations generally require the use of Rupiah for domestic transactions, with exemptions for the upstream sector valid until February 23, 2026. Regulations on export proceeds require oil and gas exporters to place all export proceeds in onshore Indonesian banks and retain at least 30% of such amount in such banks for a minimum of three months.

3.8 What restrictions (if any) apply to the transfer or disposal of oil and natural gas development rights or interests?

During the first three years of exploration, a Contractor may not transfer a majority PI to a non-affiliate, effect a change of operatorship, or transfer a PI resulting in a transferee holding a larger interest than any original Contractor. After this period, PI transfers are permitted with Government approval.

Under MEMR Regulation No. 48 of 2017, as last amended by MEMR Regulation No. 16 of 2021 ("MEMR Reg. 48/2017"), transfers require the prior written approval of the MEMR Ministry (through SKK Migas). Indirect PI transfers through share transfers require approval if they cause a direct change of control in the PI holder; otherwise, post-notification applies. PI transfers, including indirect PI transfers (i.e., transfer of shares), are subject to tax.

3.9 Are participants obliged to provide any security or guarantees in relation to oil and natural gas development?

Under MEMR Reg. 35/2021, upon execution of the PSC, a Contractor must provide a performance bond. The bond equals 10% of the firm commitment, subject to a minimum of USD 1.5 million for three-year exploration commitments, or USD 1 million where commitments cover up to five years of exploration and/or exploitation.

3.10 Can rights to develop oil and natural gas reserves granted to a participant be pledged for security, or booked for accounting purposes under domestic law?

PIs in a PSC cannot be pledged as security and the PI holder's interest in a PSC cannot be assigned for security purposes. A PI transfer is subject to prior Government approval, and there is no certainty that such approval will be granted in the event of enforcement of the security.

3.11 In addition to those rights/authorisations required to explore for and produce oil and natural gas, what other principal Government authorisations are required to develop oil and natural gas reserves (e.g., environmental, occupational health and safety) and from whom are these authorisations to be obtained?

During exploration, Contractors must complete an environmental monitoring and environmental management ("UKL/UPL") report, while exploitation requires an environmental assessment ("AMDAL"). Contractors are also required to make periodic reports to the relevant Government authorities regarding their compliance with the UKL/UPL or AMDAL.

Health, safety and environment ("HSE") is supervised by the DGOG, which conducts inspections and issues certifications for HSE-compliant installations and equipment.

Depending on the petroleum operations being conducted, rights to use offshore areas may require Government approvals, and the construction of facilities will be subject to obtaining zoning, construction, and use permits, and land right may need to be obtained from a governmental authority (e.g., to use land in a forestry area).

3.12 Is there any legislation or framework relating to the abandonment or decommissioning of physical structures used in oil and natural gas development? If so, what are the principal features/requirements of the legislation?

The abandonment and decommissioning of upstream oil and gas infrastructure is governed by the Oil and Gas Law and GR 35, which require post-operation obligations and funding for environmental protection. Modern PSCs typically include abandonment and site restoration ("ASR") obligations. Under MEMR Regulation No. 15 of 2018, Contractors must prepare and implement a post-operation plan covering well plugging, equipment removal, and site restoration, subject to DGOG approval. ASR funding procedures are regulated under SKK Migas PTK-040/2023. Additional requirements are set out in MEMR Regulation No. 02P/1992, GR No. 17 of 1974, and SKK Migas PTK-060/2015.

3.13 Is there any legislation or framework relating to gas storage? If so, what are the principal features/requirements of the legislation?

Gas storage is a downstream activity under the Oil and Gas Law, and is further regulated by GR 36 and MEMR Reg. 29/2017. Gas storage activities require a downstream licence. Upstream Contractors may also conduct storage activities as an ancillary component to their upstream operations, subject to the approval of the POD and subsequent WP&Bs.

3.14 Are there any laws or regulations that deal specifically with the exploration and production of unconventional oil and gas resources? If so, what are their key features?

The exploration and production of unconventional oil and gas resources are governed by the Oil and Gas Law and further implemented under MEMR Reg. 35/2021, which sets forth provisions on the offering of unconventional working areas.

3.15 What has been the impact, if any, of the "energy transition" on the oil and gas industry in your jurisdiction, and are there any policies or laws/regulations that require the oil and gas industry to decarbonise? Are there any policies or laws/regulations relating to the development of low-carbon hydrogen and its use in conjunction with or in place of natural gas, or the development of carbon capture and storage?

Indonesia currently targets increasing the share of renewable energy to 31% by 2050, while reducing oil utilisation, although Indonesia is still encouraging exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas resources.

As part of its objective to achieve net zero emissions by 2060, Indonesia has enacted a number of Carbon Capture and Storage ("CCS") and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage ("CCUS") regulations. These are MEMR Regulation No. 2 of 2023, SKK Migas PTK-070/2024, and Presidential Regulation No. 14 of 2024. These regulations allow CCS/CCUS projects within existing PSCs (with POD approval) or in designated CCS areas, though participation remains voluntary unless it is included in a POD. The Government has identified around 15 potential CCS/CCUS projects for 2026–2030, prioritising the Sunda-Asri and Bintuni basins, with BP's Tangguh CCUS project being the most advanced. 9

No specific hydrogen regulation has been enacted to date, although the MEMR Ministry has signalled regulatory development.10 Indonesia has set long-term hydrogen production targets as part of its energy transition strategy.11

4. Import / Export of Natural Gas (including LNG)

4.1 Outline any regulatory requirements, or specific terms, limitations or rules applying in respect of cross-border sales or deliveries of natural gas (including LNG).

Natural gas may be exported if domestic demand is met, infrastructure is insufficient, or domestic pricing is uneconomic. Imports are allowed only if domestic supply cannot meet required standards.

Cross-border gas trade requires import and export approvals from the Ministry of Trade, which takes into account DGOG recommendations.

5. Import / Export of Oil

5.1 Outline any regulatory requirements, or specific terms, limitations or rules applying in respect of cross-border sales or deliveries of oil and oil products.

See question 4.1 above for details on the required approvals for oil imports and exports. Upstream oil exports are subject to DMO. Domestic PSC crude must be offered to Pertamina and/or licensed refiners at least three months before export, with priority given to domestic utilisation and potential long-term purchase contracts.

6. Transportation

6.1 Outline broadly the ownership, organisational and regulatory framework in relation to transportation pipelines and associated infrastructure (such as natural gas processing and storage facilities).

Contractors may construct pipelines as ancillary activities under a PSC. Pipelines developed outside the PSC framework fall under downstream transportation activities, as regulated by GR 36.

Pipeline gas transportation requires a transportation licence and the grant of a special right from BPH Migas under BPH Migas Regulation No. 3 of 2025. Separate licensing also applies to non-pipeline gas transportation (CNG/LNG). No separate licence is required for pipelines used solely to support an entity's own downstream activities.

6.2 What governmental authorisations (including any applicable environmental authorisations) are required to construct and operate oil and natural gas transportation pipelines and associated infrastructure?

In addition to the business licences referred to in question 6.1, the relevant business entity must also comply with applicable environmental licensing requirements (i.e., AMDAL or UKL-UPL) and zoning and building and use permit requirements (i.e., PBG and SLF), as well as HSE requirements, which may depend on the length and pressure of the pipelines.

6.3 In general, how does an entity obtain the necessary land (or other) rights to construct oil and natural gas transportation pipelines or associated infrastructure? Do Government authorities have any powers of compulsory acquisition to facilitate land access?

Land rights are generally acquired through negotiation with landowners. For upstream PSC activities, Contractors bear the land acquisition costs, with purchased land becoming State property and leased land held in the Contractor's name. Land used for downstream activities may be held by the relevant business entity. Public interest and national strategic projects may benefit from streamlined Government involvement in the land procurement process.

6.4 How is access to oil and natural gas transportation pipelines and associated infrastructure organised?

Indonesia has developed a master plan for a natural gas transmission and distribution network under the supervision of the MEMR Ministry. The plan guides BPH Migas in determining transmission corridors and distribution networks, conducting tenders for special rights, and establishing applicable tariffs. BPH Migas may conduct tenders for gas transmission routes, under which the successful bidder is awarded a 30-year contract for the relevant transmission/distribution project.

6.5 To what degree are oil and natural gas transportation pipelines integrated or interconnected, and how is co-operation between different transportation systems established and regulated?

The MEMR Ministry, as discussed in question 6.4, has a master plan for the transportation of natural gas, which serves as the basis for BPH Migas to supervise gas transportation activities. This includes determining the joint use of transportation and storage facilities, as well as associated infrastructure.

6.6 Outline any third-party access regime/rights in respect of oil and natural gas transportation and associated infrastructure. For example, can the regulator or a new customer wishing to transport oil or natural gas compel or require the operator/owner of an oil or natural gas transportation pipeline or associated infrastructure to grant capacity or expand its facilities in order to accommodate the new customer? If so, how are the costs (including costs of interconnection, capacity reservation or facility expansions) allocated?

BPH Migas, through BPH Migas Regulation No. 3 of 2024, requires pipeline owners to allow third-party access where capacity is available, without any obligation to expand facilities. Access requests must be assessed on technical and economic grounds through approved access arrangements, subject to BPH Migas review. New facilities must reserve at least 20% of capacity for public interest uses. Third-party access costs are generally borne by the requesting party.

6.7 Are parties free to agree the terms upon which oil or natural gas is to be transported or are the terms (including costs/tariffs which may be charged) regulated?

Business actors supplying or trading fuel oil and transporting or trading natural gas through pipelines must pay regulatory fees to BPH Migas. Fuel oil traders pay 0.25% of monthly realised sales, while gas pipeline transporters pay 2.5% of monthly transportation tariffs. BPH Migas also reviews and approves pipeline tariffs and access arrangements. Crude oil transportation is not subject to Government approval, whereas fuel oil remains more tightly regulated.

7. Gas Transmission / Distribution

7.1 Outline broadly the ownership, organisational and regulatory framework in relation to the natural gas transmission/distribution network.

Please refer to question 6.1 above.

7.2 What governmental authorisations (including any applicable environmental authorisations) are required to operate a distribution network?

Please refer to question 6.1 above.

7.3 How is access to the natural gas distribution network organised?

Please refer to question 6.4 above.

7.4 Can the regulator require a distributor to grant capacity or expand its system in order to accommodate new customers?

No, this requirement only applies to gas transportation and processing activities.

7.5 What fees are charged for accessing the distribution network, and are these fees regulated?

The monthly fees charged for accessing the gas distribution network are 2.5% of the applicable gas transportation tariff per 1,000 standard cubic feet, calculated based on the actual monthly volume of natural gas transported through pipelines in the relevant transmission segment and/or distribution network area.

7.6 Are there any restrictions or limitations in relation to acquiring an interest in a gas utility, or the transfer of assets forming part of the distribution network (whether directly or indirectly)?

Direct acquisitions of interests in gas utility/assets forming part of a distribution network require the revocation and reissuance of the special right. Indirect acquisitions via share transfers may be subject to foreign share ownership restrictions regulated under Presidential Regulation No. 10 of 2021 regarding Investment Business Activities, as amended by Presidential Regulation No. 49 of 2021 (the "Investment List").

8. Natural Gas Trading

8.1 Outline broadly the ownership, organisational and regulatory framework in relation to natural gas trading. Please include details of current major initiatives or policies of the Government or regulator (if any) relating to natural gas trading.

Natural gas trading is generally governed by the Oil and Gas Law, GR 36, MEMR Reg. 29/2017, MEMR Reg. 48/2017, and MEMR Reg. 5/2021, and is supervised by the MEMR Ministry and BPH Migas. Trading may only be conducted by entities holding a valid downstream trading licence.

Traders may operate either with or without ownership or control of a gas distribution network. Entities owning or operating such a network must also obtain the relevant special right for distribution. Entities without a distribution network may still engage in gas trading activities, provided that such trading is carried out through a licensed distribution network.

8.2 What range of natural gas commodities can be traded? For example, can only "bundled" products (i.e., the natural gas commodity and the distribution thereof) be traded?

Natural gas is regulated as a single downstream commodity under current laws, regardless of its form (LNG, CNG, etc.), and is traded under a single downstream trading licence.

9. Liquefied Natural Gas

9.1 Outline broadly the ownership, organisational and regulatory framework in relation to LNG facilities.

LNG facilities may be operated by upstream Contractors as ancillary PSC activities without a separate licence, or by downstream entities holding the relevant downstream licences. Please see question 10.1 below for further details on licensing.

9.2 What governmental authorisations are required to construct and operate LNG facilities?

The operation of LNG facilities in support of activities under a PSC must be integrated into the relevant POD and WP&Bs. At the downstream level, the construction and operation of LNG facilities require a processing licence from the MEMR Ministry.

9.3 Is there any regulation of the price or terms of service in the LNG sector?

The downstream gas market is subject to the allocation and utilisation of natural gas as regulated by the MEMR Ministry. The MEMR Ministry exercises authority over the allocation and transportation of natural gas, with priority accorded to domestic demand.

9.4 Outline any third-party access regime/rights in respect of LNG facilities.

Please refer to question 6.6 above.

10. Downstream Oil

10.1 Outline broadly the regulatory framework in relation to the downstream oil sector.

Downstream activities include processing, transportation, storage, and trading activities, as governed by the Oil and Gas Law, GR 36, MEMR Reg. 29/2017, MEMR Reg. 48/2017, and MEMR Reg. 5/2021. A separate licence is required for each activity, although a single entity may hold multiple licences, subject to the satisfaction of the requirements for each licence.

Key downstream licences are as follows:

Oil and gas processing licence: Valid for up to 30 years, extendable up to 20 years.

Oil and gas storage licence: Valid for up to 20 years, extendable up to 10 years.

Oil and gas transportation licence: Valid for up to 20 years, extendable up to 10 years.

Oil and gas trading licence: Valid for up to 20 years, extendable up to 20 years.

A separate downstream licence is not required if the downstream activity only serves to support the downstream entity's primary activities.

10.2 Outline broadly the ownership, organisation and regulatory framework in relation to oil trading.

Oil trading is governed under the Oil and Gas Law, GR 36, MEMR Reg. 29/2017, MEMR Reg. 48/2017, and MEMR Reg. 5/2021. Oil trading may only be carried out by companies holding a valid trading business licence, under MEMR and BPH Migas oversight.

Traders must ensure the continuous availability of fuels and processing outputs within their networks, including the availability of gas supplied through pipelines. Distribution to households and transport users requires appointed local distributors. Wholesale traders may supply large consumers, while certain direct users may import fuel for their own use with the requisite approvals. The sector remains subject to regulatory controls on distribution and pricing.

11. Competition

11.1 Which governmental authority or authorities are responsible for the regulation of competition aspects, or anti-competitive practices, in the oil and natural gas sector?

The Commission for the Supervision of Business Competition ("KPPU") is responsible for implementing Law No. 5 of 1999, as amended by the Job Creation Law (the "Anti-Monopoly Law") and may issue decisions declaring certain agreements, conduct, or market positions as anti-competitive and in violation of the law.

11.2 To what criteria does the regulator have regard in determining whether conduct is anti-competitive?

The Anti-Monopoly Law sets out the rules and criteria governing anti-competitive conduct, which may be categorised into prohibited agreements, prohibited conduct, and abuse of a dominant position in a given market sector.

11.3 What power or authority does the regulator have to preclude or take action in relation to anti-competitive practices?

The KPPU cannot preclude anti-competitive practices but may impose sanctions for breaches of the Anti-Monopoly Law. It may also issue non-binding advice on proposed mergers or acquisitions and review the transaction after completion. In addition, the KPPU also has the authority to impose fines and to annul a merger or acquisition that is not in accordance with anti-monopoly laws and regulations.

11.4 Does the regulator (or any other Government authority) have the power to approve/disapprove mergers or other changes in control over businesses in the oil and natural gas sector, or proposed acquisitions of development assets, transportation or associated infrastructure or distribution assets? If so, what criteria and procedures are applied? How long does it typically take to obtain a decision approving or disapproving the transaction?

The MEMR Ministry approves share transfers causing a direct change of control over businesses in the oil and natural gas sector, with a statutory decision period of 28 working days as of the SKK Migas' receipt of a complete application. In practice, the approval process may take months.

The KPPU may issue non-binding opinions on proposed mergers, consolidations, or acquisitions within 90 working days under KPPU Reg No. 3 of 2023. Post-closing notification to the KPPU is required for any transfers of a PI and for share transfers resulting in a change of control provided certain revenue or asset value thresholds are satisfied.

12. Foreign Investment and International Obligations

12.1 Are there any special requirements or limitations on acquisitions of interests in the natural gas sector (whether development, transportation or associated infrastructure, distribution or other) by foreign companies?

Under the Investment List, companies engaged in upstream oil and gas activities in Indonesia are open to 100% foreign ownership.

12.2 To what extent is regulatory policy in respect of the oil and natural gas sector influenced or affected by international treaties or other multinational arrangements?

International treaties bind Indonesia upon ratification. Once ratified, domestic regulations must align with relevant treaty obligations. Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory regime reflects its participation in international conventions such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the 1987 Montreal Protocol, and the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage, which influence national policy on maritime jurisdiction, environmental protection, and liability for pollution incidents.

Separately, Indonesia is party to 71 bilateral tax treaties aimed at avoiding double taxation.12 While these treaties do not directly regulate oil and gas operations, they affect tax treatment of cross-border oil and gas investments.

13. Dispute Resolution

13.1 Provide a brief overview of compulsory dispute resolution procedures (statutory or otherwise) applying to the oil and natural gas sector (if any), including procedures applying in the context of disputes between the applicable Government authority/regulator and: participants in relation to oil and natural gas development; transportation pipeline and associated infrastructure owners or users in relation to the transportation, processing or storage of natural gas; downstream oil infrastructure owners or users; and distribution network owners or users in relation to the distribution/transmission of natural gas.

In the upstream sector, the dispute resolution mechanism is stipulated in the PSC. Pursuant to SKK Working Guidelines No. PTK 007/SKKIA0000/2023/S9, as last amended in 2025, disputes involving service providers and procurements may be resolved through Indonesian courts or domestic arbitration. For disputes involving gas pipeline special rights, BPH Migas may intervene. Failing settlement, disputes may be referred to a district court.

13.2 Is your jurisdiction a signatory to, and has it duly ratified into domestic legislation: the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards; and/or the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States ("ICSID")?

Yes, Indonesia is a signatory to and has ratified the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards and the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States.

13.3 Is there any special difficulty (whether as a matter of law or practice) in litigating, or seeking to enforce judgments or awards, against Government authorities or State organs (including any immunity)?

Indonesia does not recognise foreign court decisions. However, international arbitration awards can be enforced in Indonesia through Law No. 30 of 1999, subject to the New York Convention. Enforcement requires the award to be commercial in nature and not contrary to public policy. Enforcement against State-affiliated entities can be difficult, as illustrated by Karaha Bodas v. Pertamina, where an arbitral award in favour of Karaha Bodas was annulled.

13.4 Have there been instances in the oil and natural gas sector when foreign corporations have successfully obtained judgments or awards against Government authorities or State organs pursuant to litigation before domestic courts?

To our knowledge, there have not been any such instances.

14. Updates

14.1 Have there been any new regulatory or policy initiatives in your jurisdiction directly in response to the continuing global concerns around higher oil and gas prices and energy security (such as price caps, subsidies or a new focus on local sources of energy)?

Indonesia has adopted several key policies/initiatives:

In 2025, the Government continued to provide extensive fuel and energy subsidies, with mid-year outlays of approximately Rp218 trillion under the 2025 State Budget, in response to global price pressures and increased domestic fuel consumption. 13 These measures primarily target subsidised fuel oil, LPG, and electricity, and are implemented through fiscal policy and MOF instruments rather than sector-specific oil and gas regulations.

These measures primarily target subsidised fuel oil, LPG, and electricity, and are implemented through fiscal policy and MOF instruments rather than sector-specific oil and gas regulations. To address tightening gas supply, SKK Migas reallocated gas volumes from exports to domestic users through swap arrangements and announced contingency LNG imports for late 2025 if required, relying on existing regulatory powers rather than new sector-specific regulations. These measures were taken amid projections of a potential domestic gas shortfall equivalent to up to 50 LNG cargoes. As a contingency, the Government publicly announced that it would permit LNG imports in Q3/Q4 2025 if required to secure domestic supply.14

14.2 Please provide, in no more than 300 words, a summary of any new cases, trends and developments in Oil and Gas Regulation Law in your jurisdiction (other than anything already discussed above).

The new developments are as follows:

The MEMR Ministry recently introduced MEMR Reg. 13/2024 to revoke MEMR Reg. 8/2017. Along with MEMR Decree 230.K/MG.01/MEM.M/2024, these regulations provide updated guidelines on the implementation and calculation components of Gross Split PSCs. The changes primarily affect the methodology for calculating the split and the determination of variable and progressive components.

The MEMR Ministry issued MEMR Regulation No. 1 of 2025, to revise MEMR Reg. 37/2016. The amendment narrows the definition of eligible BUMDs, establishes authority to designate the PI recipient to the relevant governor (with a requirement to establish a dedicated subsidiary), and extends the PI transfer approval period from 30 to 60 calendar days.

Through SKK Migas, the Government has amended the procurement requirements contained in PTK-007 applicable to Cost Recovery PSCs.

MEMR Regulation No. 14 of 2025 regarding Cooperation in the Management of Parts of Oil and Gas Working Areas to Enhance Oil and Gas Production and SKK Migas Guideline PTK-023/SKKIA0000/2025/S9 were issued to establish a framework enabling Contractors to enter into cooperation arrangements with eligible entities. Permitted models include operational or technological partnerships, production cooperation with BUMDs, cooperatives or MSMEs, cooperation for extraction from mature or legacy wells, and other forms of cooperation subject to governmental approval.

Government Regulation No. 28 of 2025 regarding the Implementation of Risk-Based Business Licensing was issued to streamline permitting processes and introduce service-level timelines. Risk levels for upstream and downstream oil and gas sectors remain broadly unchanged.

Footnotes

1. "Press Release No. 070.Pers/KM.01.03/SJI/2025 for Performance Achievements for Semester I of 2025" (August 11, 2025): (Hyperlink)

2. "15 Proyek Beroperasi, RI Dapat Tambahan 73.335 Barel Minyak Tahun Ini" (February 14, 2025): (Hyperlink)

3. "Handbook of Energy and Economic Statistics of Indonesia 2024" (July 11, 2025): (Hyperlink)

4. "Exports of Natural Gas by Major Countries of Destination, 2000–2024" (July 24, 2025): (Hyperlink)

5. "Terbitkan HEESI 2024, Kementerian ESDM Tegaskan Pentingnya Data Energi Terpadu" (July 22, 2025): (Hyperlink)

6. "Indonesia Crude Oil: Exports": (Hyperlink)

7. "Country Analysis Brief: Indonesia" (August 25, 2025): (Hyperlink)

8. "Bukan Singapura, Ternyata Ini Negara Tujuan Ekspor Minyak Mentah RI" (May 14, 2025): (Hyperlink)

9. "BP Building Up CCUS, CCS Competence in Indonesia" (July 31, 2024): (Hyperlink)

10. "Indonesia's National Hydrogen Strategy Presentation" (October 22, 2024): (Hyperlink)

11. "Kajian Pengembangan Investasi Hidrogen Hijau di Indonesia: Potensi dan Tantangan" (2023): (Hyperlink)

12. "Daftar 71 Negara Tax Treaty" (November 24, 2022): (Hyperlink)

13. (Hyperlink) (September 25, 2025); (Hyperlink) (September 30, 2025).

14. "Indonesia explores start of LNG imports from Q3 or Q4, 2025: SKK Migas head" (April 9, 2025): (Hyperlink)

Originally published by ICLG.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.