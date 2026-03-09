MoP Extends Timeline For Submission Of Comments On The Draft National Electricity Policy, 2026

The Ministry of Power on 25.02.2026 issued directions for extension of timeline for submissions of comments and suggestions on Draft National Electricity Policy, 2026 by the stakeholders.

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Intellectual Property and Environment topic(s)

The Ministry of Power ("MoP") on 25.02.2026 issued directions for extension of timeline for submissions of comments and suggestions on Draft National Electricity Policy, 2026 ("Draft NEP")1 by the stakeholders ("Extension Direction")2 .

Earlier, on 20.01.2026, MoP had issued the Draft NEP inviting comments from stakeholders by 19.02.2026. However, the MoP through its Extension Direction has extended the timeline for submission of comments and suggestions till 19.03.2026.

The Draft NEP 2026 was issued keeping in view the significant transformation of the power sector, emerging challenges, particularly in the distribution segment and the requirements arising from India's energy transition and long-term development objectives, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

The Draft NEP 2026 aims to achieve inter-alia the following objectives:

Financial turn around and commercial viability of electricity sector. Ensuring adequate availability of power with reliable and quality supply, while meeting peak demand and energy requirements. Supply of electricity at competitive prices to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. Increase the share of non-fossil capacity to achieve the Nationally Determined Contribution targets. Promote competition in supply of electricity. Increase per capita electricity consumption to 2,000 kWh by 2030 and over 4,000 kWh by 2047, ensuring energy efficiency and responsible usage. Strengthen grid resilience to enable large scale RE generation and utilisation, flexible operation, and meet climate adaptation and cybersecurity needs. Enhance consumer centric service and implement demand side interventions. Strengthen the dispute resolution mechanism in the sector to enable faster resolution and reduce financial burden on consumers.

Footnotes

1. Draft National Electricity Policy, 2026

2. Extension of timeline for submission of comments and suggestions on Draft National Electricity Policy,2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.