RERC Issues RERC (Electricity Supply Code And Connected Matters) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026

The Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission ("RERC"), by its order dated 21.01.2026 in Suo Motu Petition No. 2374/20251, has issued the RERC (Electricity Supply Code and Connected Matters) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026 ("RERC Supply Code Amendment"), amending the RERC (Electricity Supply Code and Connected matters) Regulations, 2021 ("Principal RERC Supply Code Regulations"), for publication in the Official Gazette.

The key highlights of the RERC Supply Code Amendment are as follows:

A new Regulation 6.14 has been introduced into the Principal RERC Supply Code Regulations which enables high tension ("HT") / extra high tension ("EHT") consumers to receive supply from two sources, either for simultaneous operation or as a standby arrangement, subject to technical feasibility and compliance with safety standards. Accordingly, consumers are free to draw power from either source anywhere between zero to their contracted demand. However, the consumer is required to bear all expenses for extension of electric lines and plant for both sources, in addition to applicable schedule of charge payments. A new proviso shall be added to existing Schedule-I, 2.2(b) of the Principal RERC Supply Code Regulations which provides that where a consumer opts for dual-source supply, double the plant cost shall be charged.

The RERC Supply Code Amendment shall come into force from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Footnote

1 Suo-motu petition No. 2374/2025.

