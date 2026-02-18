DERC Notifies DERC (Group Net Metering And Virtual Net Metering For Renewable Energy) (Seventh Amendment) Guidelines, 2025

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular:

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission ("DERC") by way of notification dated 20.01.2026 has notified the DERC (Group Net Metering and Virtual Net Metering for Renewable Energy) (Seventh Amendment) Guidelines, 20251 ("Net Metering Amendment Guidelines") amending the DERC (Group Net Metering and Virtual Net Metering for Renewable Energy) Guidelines, 2019 ("Principal Net Metering Guidelines").

The key highlights of the Net Metering Amendment Guidelines are as follows:

Guideline 3(2) shall now be applicable on all consumers of NCT of Delhi including consumers of single point of supply. Guideline 3(6) has been amended to include a proviso 1 which provides that the waiver of Service Line cum Development ("SLD") by the concerned distribution licensee shall be applicable on 11kV and below network only. Further, proviso 2 provides that the waiver of SLD and network augmentation will be effective until the cumulative capacity does not exceed 110 MW, 100 MW, 30 MW and 10 MW for BSES Rajdhani Power Limited ("BRPL"), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited ("TPDDL"), BSES Yamuna Power Limited ("BYPL") and New Delhi Municipal Council ("NDMC") respectively for projects under Virtual Net Metering ("VNM")and Group Net Metering ("GNM") within the licensed area of the respective distribution licensee. Guideline 9(2)(b) has been amended to allow consumers to change the share of credit of electricity from the renewable energy system, subject to the ratio of procurement. Further, it allows consumers to add new participating service connections to the existing VNM arrangement, upto twice in a financial year with an advance notice of two months. Guideline 9(2)(d) has been amended to revise the treatment of surplus energy generation over consumption in a particular time block during a billing cycle, whereby the surplus energy shall now be deemed to have occurred during the 'normal time block' instead of the earlier 'off-peak time block'.

The Net Metering Amendment Guidelines have come into force w.e.f. from the date of publication on the website of DERC, i.e., 20.01.2026.

Footnote

1 DERC (Group Net Metering and Virtual Net Metering for Renewable Energy) (Seventh Amendment) Guidelines, 2025.

