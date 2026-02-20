Australia's data centre boom needs an energy plan

This article was first published in The Australian on 18 February 2026.

Data centres are now critical national infrastructure. They power cloud services, AI workloads, social platforms and secure government operations. Australia is now the world's fifth-largest data centre market and demand is accelerating, driven by hyperscalers, public sector adoption and a tech sector that contributes about 8 per cent of GDP.

Capacity is forecast to more than double by 2030 - around 175 new facilities and more than $70 billion in infrastructure. AWS alone plans to invest $13.2 billion in Australian cloud infrastructure by 2027. The federal government's forthcoming national data centre strategy will shape energy policy, AI capability and national security, at a time when it is actively encouraging investment.

All of this will add pressure to an already constrained power system. The question is no longer whether more data centres will be built; it is whether they can be delivered cleanly, quickly and in the right places. Australia can lead in responsible digital infrastructure - or watch demand shift to faster-moving markets.

Two factors will largely determine the pace of development: approvals and stable regulatory settings for foreign investment and critical infrastructure. Faster grid connection and planning - with clear environmental safeguards and measurable sustainability outcomes - can shave months off timelines without lowering standards. Clearer, more consistent rules on FIRB, security obligations and localisation requirements would reduce uncertainty and accelerate capital into greener builds.

The approvals challenge is already visible. Planning and grid connection often run in parallel but are not always aligned, creating delays. In NSW, most large data centres trigger the State Significant Development pathway. While designed to streamline assessment, projects can stall when substation upgrades or connection works lag behind development applications. Identifying and addressing power constraints earlier would materially accelerate delivery.

Sydney and Melbourne dominate capacity because they offer fibre, connectivity and skilled labour. Metropolitan zones such as Macquarie Park have benefited from grid upgrades, but those advantages increasingly collide with practical constraints: limited land, tight connection points, sensitive receivers and rising sustainability expectations. Several recent Sydney builds have been delayed due to insufficient grid capacity. The pressure will only intensify.

International experience offers a warning. In parts of Scandinavia, governments have slowed or restricted new data centre connections to protect the grid. In the US, some operators are contracting firm supply - including nuclear - to guarantee capacity, while Europe is pushing renewables paired with storage. If local grids cannot keep up, investment will move. Nuclear is not viable in Australia in the near term, and US-style models do not fit local settings. The solution must be domestic firming and smarter site selection.

AI adoption will compound the challenge. Power density is rising sharply, while cooling loads strain local networks. Lead times for new generation are stretching, and grid connection approvals can exceed nine months. Hyperscalers optimise for speed to operation. If Australia cannot move faster, investment will flow to markets that can.

Acceleration should start in the metropolitan areas. Large batteries near major load centres can absorb excess renewable generation during low demand and discharge during peaks, reducing congestion and reliance on peaking gas generation and diesel back-up - without waiting years for new transmission.

Regional co-location should also be fast-tracked. With coordinated connectivity planning and targeted skills programs, regional builds can become commercially viable. These facilities may be smaller, but they can anchor renewable generation, support sectors such as agriculture and mining automation, and relieve pressure on metropolitan grids.

Hybrid energy models will remain part of the operating playbook. The path forward is transparent, time-bound decarbonisation: renewables and batteries backed by transitional generation, clear emissions glidepaths and reporting aligned with market expectations. Gas is politically sensitive but operationally common. The answer is not denial, but a managed decline with firm milestones.

Approval processes ultimately determine speed. Streamlined grid connection and planning, paired with robust safeguards, can materially shorten timelines. Prioritised connection pathways and standard technical requirements for projects incorporating storage would help. Investors also need a single, published playbook clarifying FIRB settings, critical infrastructure obligations and localisation requirements. Predictability lowers risk and accelerates capital into cleaner builds.

If Australia fails to resolve the power equation, we risk slowing AI adoption, delaying cloud migration and pushing investment offshore. But the opportunity is clear: to turn energy stewardship into a competitive advantage.

Leadership looks like batteries in the metros, accelerated regional co-location, hybrid models with declining emissions, streamlined approvals and clear rules for investors. We do not need to choose between the grid and growth. We need to plan, intelligently, for both.

