Tomago Aluminium Smelter - Another Rescue Package For Large Energy Consumers

Many industrial customers face rising energy costs, among other challenges. We look at examples of government support provided so far.

Tomago support

The Tomago smelter manages its electricity costs under a contract with AGL that expires in 2028. Reportedly, its owners, Rio Tinto, CSR and Norske Hydro, tested the market for interest in providing a new long term electricity contract from 2028 and found that power costs would double and firm supplies for all of the smelter load might not be available, making the smelter unprofitable. Norske Hydro was reported to have written down its investment to zero. A support package offered earlier this year, said to have a value of $2 billion, was reportedly rejected.

On 12 December the Prime Minister announced a commitment to work with the New South Wales government and the owners to help source a fixed-price power purchasing agreement and concessional finance to further support renewable energy generation and storage. Tomago would commit at least $1 billion over 10 years in capital investment and maintenance. Speculation has emerged that Commonwealth owned Snowy Hydro may play a role in the support package.

Energy intensive businesses under pressure

In recent years Alcoa's Pt Henry smelter and Kwinana alumina refinery have closed and the Bell Bay manganese smelter was mothballed in May. Rio Tinto recently announced that its Gladstone alumina refinery will reduce production by 40% from October 2026 as a required investment was not economically justifiable.

Other businesses which have closed include Qenos Altona and Botany, Dyno Nobel Gibson Island and Geelong, Dow Altona, Paper Australia Maryvale, Norske Skog Albury, Australian Paper Alphington and Shoalhaven, Opal Maryvale, Oceania Glass, Bega Kingaroy, Trident plastics and Kandos Cement.

Australia's oil refining capacity has materially reduced through the closure of Mobil Altona, BP Kwinana, BP Brisbane, Caltex / Ampol Kurnell, Mobil Pt Stanvac and BP Westernport. Remaining facilities receive a Fuel Security Services Payment to continue operating, among other forms of support.

The Commonwealth Industry Department recently released a heavily redacted report which references a schedule of "facilities at risk". Australia now has the lowest share of manufacturing as a % of GDP in the OECD and, according to the World Bank, ranks 140th globally, alongside Kiribati and Albania. The critical role of manufacturing was emphasised in the Prime Minister's conference at Tomago.

Rising energy costs and, as Tomago found, securing firm energy supply, is a challenge for many businesses, among other factors, including access to skilled workforces and State assistance rendered to competitors in other countries.

Orica's CEO, Sanjeev Gandhi has consistently pointed out the disparity between Australian energy costs and those in many of the 50 countries where Orica has manufacturing facilities and the impact this has on investment decisions. Dyno Nobel's Mauro Neves attributed the $498 million write-down of its fertiliser business to uncertainty over the price and supply of gas. Dyno Nobel has announced that it will close its Phosphate Hill operation if it cannot find a buyer by March 2026.

BlueScope Steel's CEO Mark Vassella recently said energy costs in Australia are now three to four times higher than in the US. BHP's Mike Henry recently observed that Australian energy costs are two to three times higher than countries in which BHP's competitors are operating and 50% to 100% higher than USA.

The challenge in securing competitive energy supplies is not just an issue for existing businesses. Reportedly, AirTrunk has been unable to secure sufficient firmed renewable energy supplies for its proposed Eastern Creek data centre and securing sufficiently firm access to transmission networks has also been cited as an issue for data centres.

Government assistance to energy consumers experiencing difficulty

Various forms of support have been provided by governments to industries experiencing "energy stress" or have been canvassed. These include:

Grants to support specific capital expenditure: Bluescope Steel – $137m Pt Kembla furnace relining; $135m provided by the Commonwealth, SA and Tasmanian government to Nyrstar Pt Pirie and Hobart to support an $80m investment programme; and Orica - $432m grant for a green hydrogen plant in the Hunter Valley.

Policy initiatives which have potential to reduce energy costs

Aside from direct financial support, various policy initiatives are intended to help deliver more attractive energy costs, for example:

Gas price cap: the Commonwealth government's 2022 policy of capping sales of gas to the domestic market at $12/GJ, which some consumers strongly supported, was intended to mitigate market factors leading to higher costs but has been said to have harmed investor confidence and questions have been raised about its effectiveness. Some customers have indicated $12/GJ does not support globally competitive manufacturing operations for them.

Conclusions

The cost, availability and reliability of energy is critical to much of Australia's manufacturing capability. Many businesses are reported to be experiencing difficulty and governments have been responding with a wide variety of bespoke measures, funding programmes and broader policy initiatives.

Arguably, there is scope for rationalising the many funding programmes to create a clearer framework for the provision of support to large energy consumers experiencing difficulty.

Questions are being raised about how much funding capacity governments have to continue expanding support commitments (both for large customer programmes and retail level programmes such as the Commonwealth's expanded home battery scheme).

If current policy settings deliver more competitive energy supply, the need for substantial ongoing government support in order to retain industrial operations may diminish. However, different views prevail on this topic and considerable uncertainty persists.

It can therefore be expected that, at least in the short to medium term, large energy consumers will continue seeking support for their operations and the associated investment decisions which owners need to make.