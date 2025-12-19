Planning Rules Changed For Development Of BESS In Queensland

From 12 December 2025, the Queensland Planning Regulation 2017 has been amended so that development for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Queensland will be subject to the same development requirements as has been recently introduced for solar and wind. The changes will have significant implications for the development assessment pathway for BESS in Queensland.

The Economic Development Regulation 2023 is also amended so that a BESS in a priority development area will be subject to the assessment requirements set out in the Planning Regulation.

The changes are summarised below:

