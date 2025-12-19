ARTICLE
19 December 2025

Planning Rules Changed For Development Of BESS In Queensland

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
From 12 December 2025, the Queensland Planning Regulation 2017 has been amended so that development for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Queensland will be subject to the same development requirements...
Australia Energy and Natural Resources
Kathryn Pacey,Dan Tweedale,Allira Jeffery
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Kathryn Pacey’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas and Law Firm industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources, Transport and Environment topic(s)

From 12 December 2025, the Queensland Planning Regulation 2017 has been amended so that development for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Queensland will be subject to the same development requirements as has been recently introduced for solar and wind. The changes will have significant implications for the development assessment pathway for BESS in Queensland.

The Economic Development Regulation 2023 is also amended so that a BESS in a priority development area will be subject to the assessment requirements set out in the Planning Regulation.

The changes are summarised below:

1721366 a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kathryn Pacey
Kathryn Pacey
Photo of Dan Tweedale
Dan Tweedale
Photo of Holly Vaughan
Holly Vaughan
Photo of Allira Jeffery
Allira Jeffery
Person photo placeholder
Riley Quinn
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More