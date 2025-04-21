Abu Dhabi's Building Facade Regulations: What Property Owners Need To Know

Abu Dhabi continues its commitment to maintaining a sustainable and visually appealing urban environment with the enforcement of new regulations under Abu Dhabi Law No. 2/2012. These regulations, which took effect on 16 March 2025, mandate strict control over modifications to building facades, fencing, and abandoned vehicles. Property owners and commercial establishments must ensure compliance to avoid financial penalties.

Key Regulations on Building Facades

Under the law, property owners and businesses are now required to obtain the necessary permits before making any modifications to building facades. This includes the addition of tools, equipment, or any structural changes. Unauthorized modifications will result in fines as follows:

First violation: UAE 1,000

Second violation: UAE 2,000

Third and subsequent violations: UAE 4,000

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has reinforced these measures as part of its efforts to protect the aesthetic integrity of Abu Dhabi's urban landscape.

Regulations on Fencing and Property Enclosures

Beyond building facades, the regulations also extend to unauthorized fencing, enclosing, or covering of properties. Property owners must secure the necessary approvals before undertaking such modifications. Non-compliance will result in fines ranging from UAE 3,000 to UAE 10,000 for repeated offences.

Penalties for Abandoned Vehicles

In addition to facade regulations, authorities have also emphasized existing laws regarding abandoned vehicles. Vehicles left in a manner that distorts the public appearance will be subject to penalties, which include:

First-time offence: UAE 500

Repeated violations: Up to UAE 2,000

These regulations reinforce Abu Dhabi's broader initiative to preserve the city's architectural and cultural heritage. Property owners and business operators are advised to consult legal professionals to ensure full compliance with permit requirements and avoid potential fines.

