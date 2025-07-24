ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Dubai's New Law To Regulate Construction Activities And Encourage Investment

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
Dubai has just issued a new law regulating construction activities in the Emirate, Law No. (7) of 2025 (the Law).
United Arab Emirates Real Estate and Construction
Kirsten O'Connell,Elliott Sawford,Ciara Hickey
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Dubai has just issued a new law regulating construction activities in the Emirate, Law No. (7) of 2025 (the Law). The Law's objectives include encouraging investment in and regulating the activities of the construction sector in Dubai.

While the main focus of the Law is contractors, employers should know that, for any projects or contractors they have operating in Dubai, the Law will require that contractors are properly registered with a newly formed registry and any works being performed are consistent with the contractor's relevant classification. A code of conduct and ethics that contractors must follow will also be issued.

Key takeaways

Application

The Law applies to all contractors operating in Dubai and all contracting activities in Dubai, including free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The Law does not apply to airports, infrastructure, and associated facilities, which are expressly carved out of the Law's scope. Nor does it apply to contracting activities or contractors operating in Emirates other than Dubai.

The Law will become effective six months after its publication in the gazette and contractors will have one year from the effective date to ensure compliance with it.

Contractor registration

A Registry will be maintained by the Dubai Municipality for all contractors operating in Dubai in accordance with a new classification system. Contractors are also required to refrain from employing any technical staff that have not obtained a new professional competency certificate.

Subcontracting and joint ventures

Contractors must satisfy certain conditions to subcontract works, including obtaining approval from the competent authority. Similarly, contractors must obtain approval to form a coalition or joint venture for a particular project.

Turnkey projects

Article 19 of the Law specifically addresses "turnkey contracts," where the contractor must deliver the project in a "ready-to-use" or "turn the key" condition. The competent authority will determine which types of projects may apply this model and there will be specific regulations and controls to govern them.

Retention of records

Contractors are required to retain original contracts, as well as data, records, documents and plans related to their contracting activities for at least ten years from the date of the completion certificate.

Code of conduct and ethics

A code of conduct and ethics will be adopted, which all contractors must follow. Contractors are also expressly required to comply with the terms of their contracts, as well as the instructions issued by the engineering office appointed by the employer.

Overall, the Law has the potential to have a significant impact on contracting activities in Dubai. Employers and contractors should ensure they monitor future developments, such as the forthcoming code of conduct, to ensure compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kirsten O'Connell
Kirsten O'Connell
Photo of Elliott Sawford
Elliott Sawford
Photo of David Hume
David Hume
Person photo placeholder
Ciara Hickey
Photo of Cameron Griffiths
Cameron Griffiths
Photo of Eileen Loebig
Eileen Loebig
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More