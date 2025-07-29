Thailand Issues Additional Compliance Requirements For Ride-Hailing Platforms

On July 4, 2025, Thailand's Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) issued two significant notifications that introduce new compliance requirements for ride-hailing platforms operating in the country. The notifications formally designate these platforms as high-impact digital services under section 18(3) of the Royal Decree on Digital Platform Service Businesses and impose a comprehensive set of additional operational obligations. These measures are designed to address regulatory gaps and enhance oversight of digital platforms providing public passenger vehicle or motorcycle ride-hailing services.

First, the Notification on the Designation of Ride-Hailing Platforms under section 18(3) formally designates all ride-hailing platforms that have notified the ETDA of their operations as high-impact digital platform services under section 18(3) of the royal decree. Unlike high-risk marketplace platforms, which are named individually, any ride-hailing platform that has notified the ETDA of its operations is automatically subject to these new requirements.

Next, the Notification on Additional Obligations for Ride-Hailing Platforms imposes further obligations on ride-hailing platforms, supplementing the general requirements under section 21 of the royal decree.

These notifications will come into force 90 days from their publication in the Government Gazette.

New Compliance Obligations

The new regulatory framework introduces a range of operational, technical, and reporting requirements for ride-hailing platforms, particularly concerning the issues described below.

Vehicle and Driver Compliance

Operators must:

Ensure that all vehicles used on the platform are registered as public vehicles in accordance with Department of Land Transport requirements

Verify all drivers hold valid public driving licenses

Collect service fees in compliance with applicable fare regulations under the Vehicle Law

Digital Platform Features and User Verification

Operators must implement robust digital platform features for both drivers and riders, including:

Comprehensive identity verification and confirmation processes for drivers and riders, utilizing both face-to-face and non-face-to-face methods, including biometric and digital ID checks

Real-time GPS tracking and display of vehicle location, estimated routes, travel times, and fares for both drivers and riders throughout the service lifecycle

Secure communication channels between drivers and riders, with personal information protected except for the driver's name and photo

Emergency assistance and complaint resolution channels available to both drivers and riders

Supervision and Enforcement Measures

Operators must:

Establish measures to supervise drivers' compliance with legal and platform requirements, such as ensuring drivers operate within legally prescribed areas and do not share user accounts

Implement processes to verify and address offenses reported by authorities, with penalties such as suspension or account termination for violations

Reporting Obligations

Ride-hailing operators must submit annual compliance reports to the ETDA. These reports must include information such as:

The total number of vehicles registered on the platform, categorized by vehicle type

Methods used for calculating service fees

Additionally, the DLT will review operator compliance and the effectiveness of these operational requirements at least annually, or as requested by relevant authorities or in response to technological changes. The review process will include consultation with stakeholders such as government agencies, operators, drivers, and riders.

Outlook

These new ETDA regulations represent a significant step forward in the regulation of ride-hailing platforms in Thailand. By imposing stringent operational, technical, and reporting requirements, the ETDA aims to enhance safety, close regulatory gaps, and ensure that ride-hailing services operate in full compliance with Thai law. Ride-hailing platform operators should take immediate steps to review their current practices and systems to ensure timely compliance with the new obligations.

