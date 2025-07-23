Aviation Disputes 2025

The Limitation Act, 1963 ("Limitation Act") governs the time limits within which civil actions, which would include those related to aviation, must be initiated.

The jurisdiction of Indian courts is determined by territorial, pecuniary value, and/or subject matter of the dispute (see 1.2 Court System ).

In June 2024, the Department of Expenditure, Procurement Policy Division, Ministry of Finance issued an Office Memorandum directing that in agreements involving the government/public sector undertakings, arbitration clauses should not be automatically included in procurement contracts/tenders. The Memorandum further restricts resorting to arbitration in disputes with a value less than INR10 crore (approximately USD1.2 million). Where the value of a dispute exceeds INR10 crore (approximately USD1.2 million) and an arbitration clause is proposed to be included, it should be based on careful application of mind and recording of reasons for such approvals.

India does not have specialised aviation arbitration tribunals, but arbitration institutions like the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA) and Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration (MCIA) support institutional arbitration across commercial sectors.

The Supreme Court has dealt with arbitration of aviation disputes in Kalanithi Maran v Ajay Singh, SLP(C) No 14936 of 2024, where it upheld the high court's decision to set aside an arbitral award in a dispute involving an Indian airline ownership transfer.

International arbitration has gained significant prominence in resolving aviation disputes in India. Key factors make arbitration the preferred mechanism for resolving international aviation disputes, such as parties can choose arbitrators with relevant expertise in specialised areas, flexibility regarding jurisdiction, applicable law, confidentiality of proceedings, efficiency and effective enforceability of arbitral awards, speedy adjudication, and limited judicial intervention.

The proposed 2024 amendments were circulated for comments and have not yet come into force.

Where a suit is filed beyond the period of limitation, the same is liable to be dismissed.

2.3 Pre-Action Conduct

Where a pre-action is mandated – eg, when filing a suit against the government of India, any state government, or public officers, Section 80 of the CPC mandates that a two-month advance notice be given to the concerned entity.

Under the Commercial Courts Act and the Commercial Courts (Pre-Institution Mediation & Settlement) Rules, 2018, there is a mandatory pre-institution mediation requirement for commercial suits. If this step is not followed, the suit will be rejected by the court (Patil Automation (P) Ltd. v Rakheja Engineers (P) Ltd., (2022) 10 SCC 1). Pre-institution mediation is not mandatory where the plaintiff seeks urgent interim relief.

2.4 Initial Complaint

The initial pleading required to commence a civil action (which may include an aviation-related civil/commercial dispute) is typically referred to as a plaint and should include particulars such as cause of action, details of the plaintiff(s) and defendant(s), facts of the case, etc. For a suit under the Commercial Courts Act, there are additional mandatory filing requirements.

The court may grant leave to amend the plaint or pleading at any stage of the proceedings under the following conditions:

It is required to determine the real question of controversy and ensure that justice is done between the parties.

It corrects any omission or mistake in the plaint.

It seeks to clarify the relief claimed, based on facts already contained in the plaint.

It is done in good faith.

The court will consider whether the amendment will lead to a multiplicity of proceedings and will balance the interests of justice with the need to avoid prejudice to the other party.

2.5 Service of Process and Failure to Respond

Order V and Section 27, CPC govern the process of service of court proceedings. A lawsuit is initiated by filing a plaint, after which the court issues a summons to the defendant.

Service Where the Defendant is Located in India: The CPC allows various methods for serving summons to the defendant, such as personal service, substituted service, service by court officer, etc.

Service Where the Defendant is Outside the Jurisdiction of India: The service is governed by the Hague Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters, 1965, to which India is a signatory.

Consequences of Failing to Respond to Summons: The court may proceed with the case ex parte, based on the plaintiff's evidence (Order 9 Rule 6, CPC).

2.6 Legal Representation in Court and Legal Privilege

The prerequisites for legal representatives to appear in Indian courts is that a person must be enrolled with a State Bar Council under the Advocates Act, 1961. These qualified advocates must be registered with the Bar Council of India (BCI), and they can represent parties before the Indian courts.

Foreign lawyers can visit India on a "fly in-fly out" basis for giving legal advice on foreign law or international legal matters. Foreign lawyers can only provide advice related to foreign law and are not allowed to represent clients in Indian courts or tribunals, as such casual visits would not amount to the "practice of law", which would include appearances in courts, etc (Bar Council of India v A K Balaji, (2018) 5 SCC 3979). The Bar Council of India issued Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India in 2023, allowing foreign lawyers to practice foreign law in non-litigious matters, specifically in international commercial arbitration, with certain exceptions as laid down in the Rules.

Attorney-Client Privilege

Indian law recognises attorney-client privilege, which protects confidential communications, set out below:

Sections 132 and 134, BSA prohibit legal professionals from disclosing communications made by the client in professional relationship.

The Advocates Act, 1961 and the Bar Council of India Rules provide for lawyers' obligation of confidentiality. Lawyers are not permitted to disclose communications made to them in the course of and for the purpose of their employment, the contents of documents acquired in the course of their employment, and legal advice given to the client during their professional engagement.

This privilege extends to both external counsel and in-house counsel, though the application to in-house counsel has been subject to interpretation by courts (Municipal Corporation of Greater Bombay v Vijay Metal Works, AIR 1982 Bom 6).

2.7 Costs

India follows the "costs follow the event" principle – ie, the unsuccessful party will be typically required to pay the "costs" incurred by the successful party at the discretion of the court per Section 35, CPC. "Costs" mean reasonable costs relating to witness expenses, legal fees, and any other expenses incurred. Compensatory costs and costs for delay can also be awarded. Whether the costs are reasonable is subject to the court's discretion.

Order for Security

Order 25, CPC allows a defendant to request security for costs if (i) the plaintiff is not a resident of India or (ii) does not have sufficient immovable property or assets in India to satisfy any potential decree passed against him or her. Where the plaintiff does not possess sufficient immovable property in India, the court can order the plaintiff to provide security for the defendant's anticipated costs, failing which, the court may dismiss the suit. Such amount is discretionary.

Order 41 Rule 10, CPC provides for security for costs of an appeal and is a discretionary power exercised where the court believes that the defendant may have difficulty recovering costs.

2.8 Interim, Early Judgment and Dispositive Applications

Courts can grant interim relief to preserve rights or property, pending resolution of a dispute, at their discretion. To obtain interim relief, the party must satisfy the following criteria: (i) a prima facie case exists in favour of the party seeking the order; (ii) the party will suffer irreparable harm; and (iii) the balance of convenience lies with the party requesting the relief.

A party can seek temporary injunctions to preserve the status quo and restrain a defendant from actions like property damage, alienation (Section 37, Specific Relief Act; Order 39, CPC), or perpetual injunctions to prevent further breaches of an obligation that is capable of specific performance or wrongful acts that would cause irreparable harm (Section 38, Specific Relief Act; Section 94, CPC). Ex parte injunctions may also be issued in urgent cases where delay causes irreparable harm.

Under Order 38, CPC, courts may require the defendant to furnish security to produce and place at the disposal of the court the property or the value of the same to satisfy a decree, if there is a risk of asset disposal or absconding. Conditional attachment of property may occur if the defendant fails to show cause.

Under Order 40, CPC, a receiver can be appointed to manage/preserve property or assets during the pendency of a suit.

Summary Resolution and Dismissal of Suit

Indian courts can grant summary judgment to resolve certain claims without a full trial under Order 13-A of the CPC, where either party has no real prospect of succeeding or defending the claim, and there is no other compelling reason why the claim should not be disposed of before the recording of oral evidence.

A party can also file an application under Order 7, Rule 11 of the CPC, seeking rejection of the suit at threshold, if it does not disclose a cause of action, is barred by limitation, or is barred by law.

If the defendant believes the plaintiff's pleadings are irrelevant, scandalous, or immaterial, they may file a motion to strike out the pleadings under Order 6, Rule 16 of the CPC.

2.9 Injunctive Relief

Indian courts have the discretion to grant injunctive relief under specific conditions (Section 2.8). The courts are also empowered to grant: (i) asset-freezing injunctions (known as "Mareva injunctions"); (ii) ad-personam injunctions to restrain the judgment debtor or the party against whom it is granted, from disposing of its assets otherwise than in the usual course of business, beyond the jurisdiction of the concerned court); and (iii) anti-suit injunctions (which are made against a party in personam restraining them from instituting a legal action or from continuing with proceedings that have already been instituted – whether domestic or foreign).

Mareva Injunctions

Mareva injunctions arise from Order 38, Rule 5, CPC, which deals with attachment before judgment (see 2.8 Interim, Early Judgment and Dispositive Applications), and are granted sparingly. To obtain such an injunction, a plaintiff must inter alia establish that:

There is a strong prima facie case against the defendant, and the plaintiff must fully disclose all relevant matters when seeking an injunction without notice.

The plaintiff will suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted.

The balance of convenience favours issuing it.

The court has jurisdiction over the cause of action for the Mareva injunction.

The plaintiff has a "good arguable case", meaning there are real prospects of success based on the evidence before the court.

The defendant's assets are within the jurisdiction, and there is a real risk they may be removed or dissipated to frustrate a successful judgment.

Anti-Suit Injunctions

An anti-suit injunction can be granted where (Modi Entertainment Network and Anr v WSG Cricket PTE Ltd, (2003) AIR SC 1177):

the defendant is amenable to the court's personal jurisdiction; and

denying the injunction would result in injustice.

The principle of comity – ie, respecting the court where commencement or continuance of the proceedings is being challenged, must be considered.

If multiple forums are available, the court will choose the most convenient one and may grant an injunction if another forum is oppressive, vexatious, or non-convenient.

Courts typically will not grant an injunction against a party that has agreed to the exclusive jurisdiction of another court, except in exceptional cases where injustice would result.

The burden of proving that the chosen forum is a forum non-conveniens or oppressive/vexatious lies with the party making that claim.

Time Limits

The timeline varies for every court in India; however, in urgent cases, injunctive relief can be granted urgently at the court's discretion. During vacation, vacation benches can be approached for interim reliefs.

Binding Effect of Injunctions on Third Parties

Injunctions cannot be granted against individuals/entities who are not a party to the claim, without giving them the opportunity to be heard (Acqua Borewell Pvt. Ltd. v Swayam Prabha and Ors., 2021 SCC OnLine SC 1065), except in cases, inter alia, where an injunction is sought against a tenant of a property. However, such third parties may be impleaded as parties, if the court deems fit, before granting such an opportunity.

Consequences of Disregarding an Injunction

An injunction stays in force unless specifically stayed or modified. If the respondent disregards the injunction (despite being in notice of the same), the court may order attachment of the assets of the respondent and may also order such party to be detained. In Surjit Singh and Ors. v Harbans Singh and Ors., (1995) Supp. (3) SCR 354, the Supreme Court held that when an injunction is violated (eg, assets are sold or transferred), the court has the authority to treat those transactions as invalid for its purposes, even if they were valid under the general law. The respondent may also be held in contempt of court under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

2.10 Discovery

Parties may seek specific documents from the other party relevant to the dispute, by serving a notice on the opposing party, asking them to produce documents referenced in their pleadings or affidavits. If the notice is not complied with, the party seeking discovery can apply to the court to compel the production of the documents (Order 11, CPC). The court has the discretion to order the production of documents, and it can inspect documents in cases where privilege is claimed by the counterparty as a defence.

The court can order discovery of documents based on certain factors, such as (i) the documents are in the possession or control of the opposing party; (ii) the documents are relevant and necessary for the fair disposal of the case; and (iii) the documents are material to the matter in controversy. Courts can impose limits to control the scope of document production. The court may restrict discovery to documents that are directly related to the case.

Discovery in India involves both document production as set out above and witness testimony (see 3.9 Discovery and Evidence).

2.11 Hearings and Trials

Aviation-related disputes follow the SAME procedural rules for conducting trials and admission of evidence laid out in the CPC and BSA, as set out above in 1.1 Legal System.

In India, there are no jury trials. All civil trials, including those related to aviation, are adjudicated solely by a judge(s). The judge(s) makes the final decision based on the facts and legal arguments presented.

Proceedings in India are typically held in open court, meaning that members of the public can attend hearings, except where the court deems fit to hold the hearings confidentially in certain circumstances.

While hearings are open to the public, transcripts of court proceedings are generally not made publicly available in India. Judgments and orders, however, are public records and can be accessed.

2.12 Settlements

Settlement terms are generally confidential, and parties often include a non-disclosure clause in the agreement. However, there is no statutory obligation to keep such terms confidential, and under certain circumstances they may have to be disclosed.

For instance, if the parties wish to have the settlement terms formalised in a court order, an application for a consent decree may be filed (Order 23, Rule 3, CPC). In the event of a suit being settled, in whole or in part, by virtue of a compromise/settlement, the same is to be reduced to writing and signed by the parties, and the court shall pass a decree in accordance with such an agreement, which can be enforced. Such a consent decree can be enforced as a decree of the court by filing execution proceedings in accordance with Order 21 of the CPC, in case either party fails to comply with the consent decree.

In the absence of the settlement terms being formalised in a court order, the settlement terms are a private agreement between the parties, and in case either party fails to comply with the terms, the same would be enforced by filing suits for breach of contract.

A settlement agreement can be set aside if, inter alia, it was obtained through fraud, misrepresentation, or a mistake (Ajanta LLP v Casio Keisanki Kabushiki Kaisha, (2022) 5 SCC 449).

Courts have the discretion to set aside a consent decree if the agreement is not honoured by either party (Shivshankar Gurgar v Dilip, (2014) 2 SCC 465).

The court, using its inherent powers, may also correct any clerical or arithmetical errors in a consent decree to align it with the terms of the settlement (Compack Enterprises India (P) Ltd. v Beant Singh, (2021) 3 SCC 702).

When the mistake in a consent decree is patent or obvious, the same can be modified or altered by courts (Ajanta LLP v Casio Keisanki Kabushiki Kaisha, (2022) 5 SCC 449).

2.13 Damages and Judgments

A successful litigant may be entitled to injunctive relief, damages, and/or specific performance of the contract (see 2.8 Interim, Early Judgment and Dispositive Applications and 2.9 Injunctive Relief).

The primary relief awarded in civil cases is damages. The calculation of damages follows principles under the Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Sections 73 and 74) and depends on the nature of the breach, and parties are also free to agree on a formula for computation of damages. Courts may also grant exemplary damages which are punitive in nature since they intend to punish the defendant and not merely compensate or deprive the defendants of the profits made; they may be granted in exceptional cases and Indian law does not provide for a blanket right to punitive damages (Koninlijke Philips NV v Amazestore, (2019) 260 DLT 135).

There is no automatic cap on the amount of damages that can be recovered. However, parties can include liability caps (Mcdermott International Inc v Burn Standard Co. Ltd. & Ors, (2006) 11 SCC 181).

Courts can also grant interest on the damages amount.

In aviation-related trials, damages are also governed by the Carriage by Air Act, 1972 and Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 (which replaced the Aircraft Act, 1934).

2.14 Appeals

An appeal can be filed against the decree passed by a lower court (Section 96, CPC)). A second appeal can be made only on substantial questions of law (Section 100, CPC). At this stage, the appellate court cannot re-examine the factual aspects of the case. A further appeal can be made before the Supreme Court, which can also grant a special leave to appeal (Article 136, Constitution).

Appeals typically involve a rehearing of the case, and the appellate court has the authority to reassess the evidence and make fresh findings. Generally, new arguments that were not raised at the first instance cannot be raised on appeal, except where fundamental legal questions are involved.

Not all orders in a civil case are appealable and only specific orders in CPC may be appealed. Other orders can be challenged before the high courts through their writ jurisdiction (Article 226, Constitution), their powers of revision (Section 115, CPC), or the review powers held by the courts.

3. Arbitration

3.1 Arbitration Agreement

Requirements of an Arbitration Agreement

Section 7 of the Arbitration Act provides that an arbitration agreement must be in writing, irrespective of whether it is a clause in a contract or a separate agreement, and must be contained in:

a document signed by the parties;

an exchange of letters or other communication means (electronic or otherwise) which provides a record of the agreement; or

an exchange of statements of claim and defence, where one party asserts the existence of the agreement and the other does not deny it.

Arbitrability

Section 2(3) of the Arbitration Act provides that Part I of the Act shall not affect any other law in force by virtue of which "certain disputes may not be submitted to arbitration". An arbitral award may be set aside under Section 34 and enforcement of an award may be refused under Section 48 of the Arbitration Act, if the subject matter of the dispute is not arbitrable – ie, not capable of settlement by arbitration.

In Vidya Drolia and Ors v Durga Trading Corporation, (2021) 2 SCC 1, the Supreme Court laid down the following test to ascertain whether a dispute is non-arbitrable:

when the cause of action and subject matter of the dispute are related to actions in rem;

when the cause of action and subject matter of the dispute affect third party rights, or where they operate against the world in general;

when the cause of action and subject matter of dispute relate to inalienable sovereign and public interest functions of the state; and

when the subject matter of the dispute is expressly or by necessary implication non-arbitrable per mandatory statutes.

The courts have held that disputes relating to rights and liabilities arising from criminal offences, disputes involving "serious allegations" of fraud, matrimonial disputes, testamentary and succession-related matters, and anti-trust/competition disputes are non-arbitrable.

Law Governing Arbitration Agreement

The law governing an arbitration agreement is typically determined by the seat of arbitration, where parties fail to expressly specify the choice of law. In Reliance Industries Ltd. v Union of India, (2014) 7 SCC 603, the Supreme Court held that the law of the seat (which would be applicable to the filing of the award and setting aside) would be the proper law of the arbitration agreement, in the absence of an express choice of the parties.

The Supreme Court has also held that in the absence of a designated seat or venue of arbitration, the determining factor for jurisdiction would be the cause of action (BBR (India) Pvt. Ltd. v S.P. Singla, (2023) 1 SCC 693).

Separability

Section 16 of the Arbitration Act recognises the principle of separability. An arbitration clause is considered independent of the rest of the contract.

3.2 Jurisdiction

Section 16(1) of the Arbitration Act recognises the principle of kompetenz-kompetenz, which allows arbitral tribunals to rule on their own jurisdiction, including objections related to the existence or validity of the arbitration agreement (Duro Felguera SA v Gangavaram Port Ltd., (2017) 9 SCC 729).

Challenge to the Jurisdiction of the Tribunal

A party may challenge the tribunal's jurisdiction immediately upon commencement of the arbitration, or once a tribunal is constituted under Section 16. After the award, challenges may be made under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act (to set aside an arbitral award), or an appeal under Section 37 (appeal against an order of the tribunal accepting objection(s) to its jurisdiction). There is no appeal if the tribunal rejects jurisdictional objections; the challenge can only be made after the award under Section 34.

Intervention by Courts

Courts have the power to appoint arbitrators under Section 11 if the parties fail to agree on the arbitrators. Parties can also file an application before the court for reference of disputes to arbitration under Section 45 of the Arbitration Act in cases of foreign-seated arbitrations.

Courts may also intervene in the selection of the arbitrators if the mandate of an arbitrator is terminated owing to the de jure or de facto inability of the arbitrator to continue with its mandate.

Joinder of Non-Signatories

The Arbitration Act provides for "any person claiming through or under him" in Sections 8 and 45, allowing third-party intervention if they had a claim through a signatory to the arbitration agreement.

In Cox & Kings Ltd v SAP India Pvt Ltd & Anr., (2024) 4 SCC 1, the Supreme Court recognised two ways to bind non-signatories to arbitration: the consent-based path (where non-signatories express agreement) and the non-consensual path (eg, through piercing the corporate veil or agency principles). Additionally, voluntary intervention is allowed if all parties consent.

3.3 Confidentiality

Section 42A of the Arbitration Act requires an arbitrator, arbitral institution, and the parties to the arbitration agreement to maintain confidentiality of all arbitration proceedings, except the arbitral award, where its disclosure is necessary for the purpose of the implementation and enforcement of the arbitral award.

The rules of arbitration of most arbitral institutions include provisions to maintain confidentiality of arbitral proceedings. A party or tribunal member may disclose such information only if sought through an order of a court. Otherwise, written consent of all parties is required to disclose. If a party breaches confidentiality, the tribunal can take appropriate measures, including issuing an award for sanctions/costs.

3.4 Preliminary and Interim Relief

An arbitral tribunal has the power to grant interim relief, unless otherwise agreed by the parties (Section 17, Arbitration Act). However, this power can be exercised only until the passing of the award, after which the arbitral tribunal is functus officio and parties will need to approach a court for reliefs post-award. An order of the arbitral tribunal shall be enforceable as if it were a court's order.

The arbitral tribunal may direct either party to take any interim measure of protection as it may deem necessary to protect the subject matter of the dispute.

Interim reliefs can also be granted by courts under Section 9, Arbitration Act. Parties may approach a court for interim reliefs before or during arbitral proceedings or at any time after making the arbitral award but before it is enforced. The court shall not entertain any application for interim relief after the tribunal has been constituted unless it finds that circumstances exist that may not render the remedy granted by the tribunal efficacious.

Recourse to Indian courts for interim reliefs is also available to parties to a foreign-seated arbitration (unless otherwise agreed) under Section 2(2), Arbitration Act (PASL Wind Solutions Private Limited v GE Power Conversion India Private Limited (Supreme Court of India, Civil Appeal No 1647 of 2021).

3.5 Security for Costs

The Arbitration Act does not explicitly provide a provision for seeking security for costs in arbitration. However, tribunals have discretionary power to order security for costs, under Section 27 (on tribunal powers regarding procedure) and Section 38 (on conduct of the arbitral proceedings), when:

there is a concern that a party may be unable to pay the arbitral costs or the award in the event they lose the case;

the claimant is not likely to be able to enforce the award due to insufficient assets or is a foreign entity without a presence in India; or

there is evidence of bad faith in initiating or defending the arbitration.

3.6 Arbitration Proceedings

The Arbitration Act governs arbitration procedure in India.

Powers: