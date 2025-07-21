Australian CTP Insurance Schemes: A national overview and cross-jurisdictional guide

Navigating the complexities of Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance across Australian states and territories can be challenging. While the market for CTP insurance is national, the schemes and statutory regimes vary significantly from state to state. Some are governed by a single statutory body, while others are managed by various licensed insurers.

As Australia prepares for the national implementation of autonomous vehicle laws in 2026, understanding these differences and the interplay between jurisdictions is becoming increasingly critical.

Prepared by BN's national team of CTP experts, this comprehensive guide offers an in-depth analysis of each state's CTP insurance scheme, including:

state-specific approaches to indemnity, liability, and compensation

cross-jurisdictional interplay and impacts

key similarities and differences between schemes

unique features of each state's insurance framework.

Additionally, the guide includes a comparison matrix that provides a concise, 'at-a-glance' summary of the key highlights from each state.

