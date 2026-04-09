Webinar: Navigating Data Protection, Cybersecurity & Social Media Laws In Pakistan

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Yousaf Amanat & Associates are most popular: within Privacy, Employment and HR, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in Asia

with readers working within the Media & Information and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

This session will examine the constitutional right to privacy, the current statutory landscape, and enforcement trends affecting businesses operating in Pakistan. It will also provide insight into the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 and its alignment with international standards.

Key topics include:

Constitutional foundations of privacy in Pakistan

Data protection provisions under PECA 2016

Data breach reporting and notification obligations

Cross-border data transfers and third-party sharing

Data subject rights and available remedies

Data retention and employee monitoring considerations

Enforcement authorities and jurisdiction

Overview of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023

Social media regulation and online content liability

Cybersecurity compliance and CERT Rules 2023

Practical compliance strategies and common pitfalls

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.