Finnegan attorney Chiaki Kobayashi explores the complex landscape of genus claiming in biotechnology and pharmaceutical patents, examining doctrinal developments and practical drafting approaches. The article, edited by partner John D. Livingstone, provides strategic guidance for navigating means-plus-function claiming methodologies in life sciences intellectual property.

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.

Article Insights

Chiaki Kobayashi’s articles from Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP are most popular: in Asia Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP are most popular: within Government and Public Sector topic(s)

Finnegan attorney Chiaki Kobayashi authored an article titled, “Genus Claiming (Including Means Plus Function “MPF” Claiming) in Biotech and Pharma: Doctrinal Trajectory and Drafting Strategies” for the June 2026 issue of LES Japan News, a journal of Licensing Executive Society Japan. Finnegan partner John D. Livingstone edited the article. The link to the full article (Japanese only) can be found here. (Vol. 67, No. 2, June 2026, pp. 32-50).

Originally printed in LES Japan News, a journal of Licensing Executive Society Japan, in its June 2026 issue. This article is for informational purposes, is not intended to constitute legal advice, and may be considered advertising under applicable state laws. This article is only the opinion of the authors and is not attributable to Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP, or the firm’s clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.