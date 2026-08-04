Finnegan attorneys Naoki Yoshida and Chiaki Kobayashi examine emerging patterns in discretionary denial practices at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board under the Squires Administration, analyzing their impact on corporate intellectual property strategy and practice. This article, published in the Japan Intellectual Property Association's journal, explores how recent administrative changes are reshaping PTAB proceedings and what corporate practitioners need to know to adapt their IP management approaches.

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Finnegan attorney Naoki Yoshida and Chiaki Kobayashi authored an article titled, “The PTAB Under the Squires Administration: New Trends in Discretionary Denial and Implications for Corporate Practice” for the July 2026 issue of Intellectual Property Management, a journal of Japan Intellectual Property Association. The link to the full article (Japanese only) can be found here. (Vol. 76, No. 7, pp. 883-897 (2026)).

Originally printed in the Intellectual Property Management, a journal of Japan intellectual Property Association in its July 2026 issue.

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