News & Cases From China: June 2026

The National People’s Congress Releases Trademark Law (2026 Revision)

Date: 26 June 2026

On 26 June 2026, the Trademark Law of the People’s Republic of China (2026 Revision) was adopted at the 23rd Session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress and will enter into force on 1 January 2027. The Revised Trademark Law expands from eight chapters and 73 articles to nine chapters and 87 articles. The key amendments are set out below.

1. Improvements to the trademark administration framework

A definition of a trademark has been introduced as a “sign used to identify and distinguish the source of goods or services”. The scope of trademark use has also been expanded to expressly include use through the internet and other information networks.

The division of responsibilities among authorities responsible for trademark registration, management and enforcement has been further clarified. The trademark administration department under the State Council will be responsible for trademark registration and administration nationwide, while the relevant local authorities at or above county level will be responsible for trademark management and enforcement within their respective jurisdictions.

In addition to maintaining the requirement that trademark registration and use comply with the principle of good faith, the Revised Trademark Law introduces a prohibition on the abuse of trademark rights to the detriment of national interests, the public interest, or the legitimate rights and interests of others.

2. Enhanced requirements for trademark registration

A new chapter entitled “Conditions for Trademark Registration” has been added, refining the specific requirements for trademark registration and strengthening restrictions on registrability.

Signs identical or similar to names, flags, emblems, medals, important theoretical achievements or historical events associated with the Communist Party of China may not be registered or used as trademarks.

For trademark applications involving combinations of colours, sounds, motion signs or similar elements, features arising solely from the nature of the goods, necessary to achieve a technical effect, or giving substantial value to the goods may not be registered as trademarks.

It is expressly provided where an application is filed without an intention to use and clearly exceeding normal business needs, the mark will not be registered. Registration obtained through deception or other improper means is also prohibited.

Motion signs have been added as a registrable category of trademark.

3. Reforms to the well-known trademark regime

Protection of well-known trademarks has been strengthened by extending the prohibition on bad-faith registration on dissimilar goods from registered well-known trademarks only to both registered and unregistered well-known trademarks.

To address concerns regarding excessive recognition of well-known trademarks, references to “determination” of well-known status have been replaced with “confirmation”. The trademark administration department under the State Council and courts designated by the Supreme People’s Court may also confirm well-known status in relevant unfair competition cases.

To strengthen the overseas protection of Chinese enterprises’ trademark rights, the Revised Trademark Law introduces a mechanism under which, upon request, the trademark administration department under the State Council may confirm a trademark’s well-known status where such confirmation is required in overseas trademark registration, examination, adjudication or trademark-related proceedings.

4. Strengthened trademark management and enforcement

Penalties for bad faith trademark filings have been increased. Applicants whose bad-faith trademark applications cause adverse effects may be issued a warning and fined up to RMB 100,000 (approx. US$ 14,728).

Regulation of deceptive trademark use has been strengthened. Where a registered trademark is used in a manner that misleads the public, fines of up to five times the illegal turnover or up to RMB 250,000 (approx. US$ 36,819) may be imposed, depending on the circumstances. Failure to rectify the violation timely may result in cancellation of the registration.

The trademark exit mechanism has been improved to address the issue of “registration without use”. The trademark administration department under the State Council may, on its own initiative, revoke registered trademarks that have become generic names or have not been used for three consecutive years without justified reasons.

Oversight of collective marks and certification marks has been enhanced. In terms of assignment, assignees must possess the requisite qualifications and supervisory capabilities. In addition, registrants may be fined up to RMB 100,000 (approx. US$ 14,728) where, among other things, they fail to fulfil trademark management responsibilities causing harm to consumers, unreasonably refuse members’ use of collective marks, or unjustifiably deny qualified applicants the use of certification marks.

5. Enhanced regulation of trademark agencies and practitioners

Filing and recordal requirements for trademark agencies have been strengthened. Agencies that fail to complete the required filing procedures may be ordered to rectify the breach and, failing compliance, fined between RMB 10,000 (approx. US$ 1,473) and RMB 50,000 (approx. US$ 7,364).

Penalties for trademark agencies have been increased. The maximum fine for agencies has been raised from RMB 100,000 (approx. US$ 14,728) to RMB 200,000 (approx. US$ 29,455), while the maximum fine for directly responsible management personnel and other directly responsible individuals has been increased from RMB 50,000 (approx. US$ 7,364) to RMB 100,000 (approx. US$ 14,728).

Penalties for trademark practitioners have also been increased. Practitioners may not accept instructions independently or conduct trademark agency work simultaneously through more than one trademark agency. Violations may result in fines of up to RMB 100,000 (approx. US$ 14,728).

Source: National People’s Congress of China, 26 June 2026

http://www.npc.gov.cn/npc/c2/c30834/202606/t20260626_455832.html

中国人大公布新修订《中华人民共和国商标法（ 2026 修订）》

日期：2026-06-26

6月26日，《中华人民共和国商标法》（2026修订）（以下简称新修订《商标法》）由十四届全国人大常委会第二十三次会议修订通过，将于2027年1月1日起施行。新修订《商标法》由原来的8章73条增加为9章87条，主要修订内容如下：

1. 完善商标工作总体要求

新增商标的定义，即“用以识别和区分商品或者服务来源的标志”，同时将“通过互联网等信息网络实施的使用行为”纳入商标使用范畴；

进一步明确商标注册、管理、执法等部门的职责分工，由国务院商标管理部门负责全国商标注册、管理工作，县级以上地方人民政府管理商标工作的部门负责本行政区域的商标管理工作，县级以上人民政府承担商标执法职能的部门按照职责权限负责商标执法工作；

在“申请注册和使用商标，应当遵循诚信原则”基础上，新增“不得滥用权利损害国家利益、社会公共利益或者他人合法权益”；

2. 完善商标注册条件

新修订《商标法》新增“商标注册的条件”章节，在完善商标注册的具体要求的同时，进一步严格规范商标注册条件。

新增“同中国共产党的名称、党旗、党徽、勋章或者重要理论成就、历史事件相关的标志性要素等相同或者近似的”不得作为商标注册和使用的规定；

新增以颜色组合、声音、动态标志等申请注册商标的，仅由商品自身的性质产生的、为获得技术效果而需有的或者使商品具有实质性价值的颜色组合、声音、动态效果等，不得注册为商标；

明确“不以使用为目的，且明显超出正常生产经营需要申请商标注册的，不予注册”，并禁止欺骗及其他不正当手段申请商标注册；

新增“动态标志”作为申请注册的商标要素；

3. 完善驰名商标相关制度

加强驰名商标保护，将禁止在不相同、不相类似的商品上抢注他人“已注册”驰名商标，扩大至“已注册+未注册”均禁止抢注；

遏制过度认定驰名商标现象，将对商标驰名情况作出“认定”的表述修改为“确认”。同时新增国务院商标管理部门查处不正当竞争案件或者最高人民法院指定的人民法院审理不正当竞争案件时，可以对商标驰名情况作出“确认”；

为加强我国企业境外权益保护，新增“在境外商标注册审查审理或者处理商标案件过程中，需要证明商标在我国境内为相关公众所熟知的，应当事人请求，国务院商标管理部门可以依照有关规定对商标驰名情况作出确认”；

4. 加大商标管理力度

加大对恶意申请商标的惩戒力度，新增“申请人存在恶意申请商标注册行为造成不良影响的，由负责商标执法的部门给予警告，可以并处十万元以下的罚款”的规定；

严格规制心机商标，新增以误导公众的方式使用注册商标的，根据违法经营额不同可以处违法经营额五倍以下罚款，或二十五万元以下罚款，逾期不改正的由国务院商标管理部门撤销其注册商标；

完善商标退出机制，推动解决“注而不用”难题，新增国务院商标管理部门可以主动撤销成为通用名称或连续三年无正当理由不使用的注册商标；

加强对集体商标、证明商标的管理，要求转让情形下受让人应当具备相应的主体资格和监督能力。此外明确在因怠于行使商标管理职责对消费者造成损害、集体商标注册人无正当理由不准许其组织成员使用集体商标、证明商标注册人无正当理由不许可符合条件的申请人使用证明商标等情形的，集体商标、证明商标注册人应承担最高10万元的罚款；

5. 加强对商标代理机构及从业人员的监督管理

加强对商标代理机构及其从业人员的备案管理，商标代理机构未依法备案的，由负责商标执法的部门责令限期改正，逾期不改正的，处一万元以上五万元以下的罚款；

加大对商标代理机构的处罚力度，将商标代理机构的的罚款上限从十万元提高至二十万元，将直接负责的主管人员和其他直接责任人员的罚款上限从五万元提高至十万元；

加大对商标代理从业人员的处罚力度，新增商标代理从业人员不得自行接受委托、不得同时在两个以上商标代理机构从事商标代理业务，违规者将被处以最高十万元的罚款。

资料来源：中国人大网 2026-06-26

新闻链接：http://www.npc.gov.cn/npc/c2/c30834/202606/t20260626_455832.html

The SPC Dismisses Mengniu’s Retrial Petition and Upholds Original RMB 5 Million Damages Judgment in the Yili and Mengniu Trade Dress Infringement Case

Date: 30 June 2026

Yili Co., Ltd.(‘Yili’), the lawful operator and rights holder of the Satine (Jindian) premium milk product line, brought an unfair competition action against Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd.(‘Mengniu’). Yili argued that through extensive marketing and nationwide sales, the packaging and trade dress of its Satine milk products - comprising the combination and arrangement of colours, graphics and text - had acquired substantial market recognition among the relevant public and therefore constituted trade dress with a certain degree of influence under the Anti-Unfair Competition Law. Yili alleged that Mengniu launched its ‘Selected Meadow’ milk products in December 2023 using packaging and trade dress highly similar to those of Satine milk products, thereby causing consumer confusion and misidentification. Yili consequently filed suit before the Nanjing Intermediate People’s Court, seeking compensation of RMB 20 million (approx. US$ 2,945,551) for economic loss and reasonable expenses.

At first instance, the Nanjing Intermediate People’s Court held that Yili’s packaging and trade dress possessed distinctive features and had acquired a certain degree of market influence through use. The court found that Mengniu’s conduct constituted unfair competition and ordered Mengniu to compensate Yili RMB 5 million (approx. US$ 736,388) for economic loss and reasonable expenses. Mengniu appealed. The Jiangsu High People’s Court dismissed the appeal and upheld the first-instance judgment. Mengniu subsequently filed an application for retrial before the Supreme People’s Court (SPC).

The SPC held that the findings of the first- and second-instance Courts were proper and that the disputed conduct constituted unfair competition. First, with respect to distinctiveness, the SPC noted that although elements such as cows, ranches, flowers, grasslands and the colour green are commonly used in dairy product packaging, such elements may still serve to identify the source of goods unless they merely describe product ingredients or constitute generic designs. As no evidence demonstrated that the disputed packaging elements were generic, the packaging and trade dress at issue possessed distinctive characteristics. Secondly, regarding market influence, the SPC found that before Mengniu launched the accused products, Yili’s products had already been widely sold throughout China and supported by substantial advertising investment, thereby acquiring a significant degree of market recognition. Mengniu’s argument that certain endorsement advertisements did not display the disputed packaging did not affect this finding. Finally, regarding similarity and likelihood of confusion, the SPC observed that the principal display panels of both products primarily feature a milk-white background, combined with dark green colouring for the remaining portions. Their overall themes, constituent elements and layout arrangements were highly similar, resulting in a similar overall visual impression likely to cause consumer confusion as to the source of the products. Accordingly, the SPC rejected Mengniu’s retrial application and upheld the original judgment, including the award of RMB 5 million (approx. US$ 736,388) in damages and reasonable expenses.

Source: IP Library, 30 June 2026

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/JCAxLbpYCRmYA0ERW2zHKw

最高法裁定驳回蒙牛再审申请，维持 “ 伊利诉蒙牛包装装潢侵权案 ”500 万元原审赔偿判决

日期：2026-06-30

原告伊利公司系“金典”纯牛奶产品的合法经营者及权利人。伊利公司主张，经长期的市场推广与广泛销售，其“金典”纯牛奶的包装、装潢（由图案、色彩、文字及其排列组合形成）在相关公众中已建立起极高的市场知名度，构成“有一定影响的商品包装、装潢”。被告蒙牛公司于2023年12月推出“精选牧场”纯牛奶产品，使用了与伊利“金典”纯牛奶高度近似的包装和装潢，导致消费者产生混淆及误认。伊利遂以不正当竞争为由向南京中院提起诉讼，请求法院判令蒙牛赔偿经济损失及合理开支共计2000万元。

南京中院一审认定，伊利涉案包装、装潢具有显著特征且经过使用具有一定影响力，蒙牛的被诉行为构成擅自使用他人有一定影响的商品包装、装潢的不正当竞争行为，判令蒙牛赔偿伊利经济损失及合理开支共计500万元。蒙牛不服提起上诉，江苏高院二审判决驳回其上诉，维持原判。蒙牛后向最高法提出再审申请。

最高法再审认为，一、二审判决认定涉案行为构成不正当竞争并无不当。首先，关于显著特征，虽然乳制品包装中采用奶牛、牧场、花草、绿色等元素较为常见，但只要未呈现仅用于描述商品原料的特征，且无证据证明是通用图案，即不能否定其识别商品来源的作用，涉案包装、装潢具有显著特征。其次，关于一定影响力，在蒙牛被诉商品上市前，伊利涉案商品已在全国广泛销售且广告宣传投入巨大，已具备一定市场知名度，蒙牛关于部分代言广告未包含涉案包装的抗辩不影响该认定。最后，关于混淆与近似，被诉侵权商品与涉案商品主视图均以奶白色为底色、其余为墨绿色，主题、元素及安排接近，整体视觉效果构成近似，易造成消费者混淆。最终，最高法裁定驳回蒙牛公司的再审申请，维持原审判决。

资料来源：知产库 2026-06-30

新闻链接：https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/JCAxLbpYCRmYA0ERW2zHKw

NCAC Releases Report on Copyright Protection and Development in China (2025)

Date: 5 June 2026

The report, Copyright Protection and Development in China (2025), provides a comprehensive overview of developments in China’s copyright regime across four areas: the legal framework, protection and regulation, public services and industry development, and international exchange and cooperation. Key highlights include the following:

Steady growth of the copyright industry, with significant economic and employment contributions. The added value of China’s copyright industries reached RMB 10.06 trillion (approx. US$ 1,481,612,394,881), accounting for 7.46% of national GDP. The core copyright industries contributed RMB 6.37 trillion (approx. US$ 938,158,146,659), representing 4.72% of GDP. The copyright industries generated substantial employment, with 15.895 million people employed in urban work units, accounting for 9.63% of total urban employment nationwide. Foreign trade in copyright-related products also remained stable and positive, with exports reaching US$ 421.165 billion, representing 11.78% of China’s total merchandise exports.

The added value of China’s copyright industries reached RMB 10.06 trillion (approx. US$ 1,481,612,394,881), accounting for 7.46% of national GDP. The core copyright industries contributed RMB 6.37 trillion (approx. US$ 938,158,146,659), representing 4.72% of GDP. The copyright industries generated substantial employment, with 15.895 million people employed in urban work units, accounting for 9.63% of total urban employment nationwide. Foreign trade in copyright-related products also remained stable and positive, with exports reaching US$ 421.165 billion, representing 11.78% of China’s total merchandise exports. Continued progress in administrative enforcement against piracy and copyright infringement. In 2025, under the guidance of the National Copyright Administration, local authorities investigated and handled 4,170 copyright infringement and piracy cases, shut down 2,920 infringing websites, and removed 1.16 million infringing links. The ‘Sword Net 2025’ enforcement campaign resulted in 1,472 online copyright infringement cases, while multiple government agencies jointly designated 109 major cases for priority supervision and handling.

In 2025, under the guidance of the National Copyright Administration, local authorities investigated and handled 4,170 copyright infringement and piracy cases, shut down 2,920 infringing websites, and removed 1.16 million infringing links. The ‘Sword Net 2025’ enforcement campaign resulted in 1,472 online copyright infringement cases, while multiple government agencies jointly designated 109 major cases for priority supervision and handling. Further strengthening of judicial protection. In 2025, Chinese courts accepted 259,248 new first-instance civil copyright cases, 27 first-instance administrative cases, and 1,071 first-instance criminal cases. Procuratorates approved the arrest of 368 individuals in 246 copyright infringement cases and prosecuted 1,710 individuals in 894 cases. In parallel, public security authorities launched investigations into approximately 26,000 intellectual property infringement and counterfeit goods cases under special enforcement campaigns such as ‘Kunlun’, including more than 1,100 copyright-related criminal cases.

In 2025, Chinese courts accepted 259,248 new first-instance civil copyright cases, 27 first-instance administrative cases, and 1,071 first-instance criminal cases. Procuratorates approved the arrest of 368 individuals in 246 copyright infringement cases and prosecuted 1,710 individuals in 894 cases. In parallel, public security authorities launched investigations into approximately 26,000 intellectual property infringement and counterfeit goods cases under special enforcement campaigns such as ‘Kunlun’, including more than 1,100 copyright-related criminal cases. Significant improvement in copyright registration volume and efficiency. Total copyright registrations nationwide reached 10.677 million, surpassing the ten-million mark once again. This included 7.494 million copyright works registrations and 3.183 million computer software copyright registrations. Registrations of artistic works, photographic works and literary works totaled 7.124 million, accounting for 95.07% of all registered works.

Source: National Copyright Administration of China, 5 June 2026

https://www.ncac.gov.cn/xxfb/tzgg/202606/t20260605_992949.html

国家版权局发布《中国版权保护与发展状况（ 2025 ）》

日期：2026-06-05

《中国版权保护与发展状况（2025）》涵盖版权法律体系、保护与监管、服务与产业发展、国际交流合作四方面内容，系统梳理了2025年中国版权相关工作的情况，核心内容如下：

版权产业稳步发展，经济和就业贡献明显：中国版权产业的行业增加值达10.06万亿元人民币，占全国GDP的比重达7.46%，其中核心版权产业行业增加值为6.37万亿人民币，占GDP比重4.72%；版权行业吸纳较大就业规模，城镇单位就业人数达1589.5万人，占全国城镇单位就业总人数的9.63%；版权产业对外贸易稳中向好，中国版权产业商品出口额达4211.65亿美元，在全国商品出口总额中占比达到11.78%。

行政执法整治侵权盗版成效显著：2025年，国家版权局指导各地共查办侵权盗版案件4170件，关闭侵权盗版网站2920个，删除侵权盗版链接116万条；“剑网2025”网络专项行动查办网络侵权案1472件；多部门联合挂牌督办重特大案件109起。

司法保护力度持续加大：2025年，人民法院新收著作权民事一审案件259248件，新收行政一审案件27件，新收刑事一审案件1071件；检察机关批准逮捕涉嫌侵犯著作权罪246件368人、起诉894件1710人；公安机关在“昆仑”等专项行动中共立案侦办侵犯知识产权和制售伪劣商品犯罪案件2.6万起，侦破著作权犯罪案件1100余起。

版权登记质效大幅提高：全国版权登记总量达1067.7万件，再次突破千万大关，其中作品登记749.39万件，计算机软件著作权登记318.28万件。其中，美术、摄影、文字三类作品共登记712.41万件，占全部作品登记总量的95.07%。

资料来源：国家版权局 2026-06-05

新闻链接：https://www.ncac.gov.cn/xxfb/tzgg/202606/t20260605_992949.html

MiHoYo Successfully Enforces its Rights Against an Infringing Merchandise Chain Store Duomo Variety Store, Awarded Damages of RMB 2.98 Million

Date: 17 June 2026

Duomo Variety Store is a nationwide chain of offline retail stores operating through both directly managed and franchised outlets, with dozens of stores across China. In the course of business, it purchased quantities of fan-created works from individual creators, repackaged the products under its own branding, and sold them through its stores. The merchandise comprised multiple miHoYo game titles, including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Tears of Themis, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Impact 3rd, badges, acrylic stands, figurines and other products: 1,500 in total, featuring 141 game characters.

The Court held that miHoYo, as rights holder in the games involved, permits certain non-commercial and small-scale commercial use by individuals and fan communities, allowing positive interaction between fan creators and the game’s intellectual property. However, as a corporate entity, Duomo Variety Store used images similar to the game characters at issue in large-scale online and offline commercial operations. Both the nature of its business and the scale of its operations far exceeded the scope and limits of the relevant open licence policy. At second instance, the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court further clarified that Duomo Variety Store had independently selected products, affixed its own branding to the merchandise, and sold the products through designated distribution channels. As a result, consumers would reasonably perceive the products as originating from Duomo Variety Store. The company therefore qualified as a ‘producer’ for legal purposes, rather than merely a consignment seller. The Court ultimately ordered Duomo Vareity Store to compensate miHoYo RMB 2.98 million (approx. US$ 438,887) in damages.

Source: Legal Affairs Department of miHoYo (Weibo), 17 June 2026

https://weibo.com/ttarticle/p/show?id=2309405310766642757819

米哈游成功维权侵权周边商品连锁店 “ 多摩万事屋 ” ，获赔 298 万元

日期：2026-06-17

“多摩万事屋”是一家全国连锁的线下商业集合店铺，以直营及加盟的方式开设了数十家门店。经营中，多摩万事屋向二创作者大量收购同人作品，贴附自家品牌标识进行二次包装，并在门店中销售。产品涵盖《原神》《崩坏：星穹铁道》《未定事件簿》《绝区零》《崩坏3》等多个作品，包括徽章、立牌、摆件等品类，涉及141个游戏角色、共计1500余款商品。

法院审理认为，游戏权利人米哈游允许个人或社团进行非营利及小规模营利性使用，二创作者与游戏权利人之间可就创意形成良性互动。但“多摩万事屋”以企业实体身份使用与涉案游戏角色形象相似的形象，开展大规模线上线下经营，其主体性质和经营规模均已严重超出开放许可的范围和限额。二审上海知识产权法院明确，多摩万事屋自行选品、主动贴附自有标识并通过特定渠道销售，已使公众认为商品来源于该店铺，属于法律意义上的“生产者”，而非单纯“寄售方”。最终，多摩万事屋被判赔偿298万人民币。

资料来源：米哈游法务部微博 2026-06-17

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