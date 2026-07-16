Artificial Intelligence In The Patent Field: My Contribution To The IPOS IP Practitioners Dialogue 2026 (Video)

On 10 June 2026, I was honoured to contribute to the IPOS IP Practitioners Dialogue 2026 as part of the Patents Track panel discussion: “When Humans and Machines Collaborate: Using Artificial Intelligence in Patent Prosecution”

The panel brought together perspectives from private practice, industry, and patent examination:

Constance Tang , Director, Intellectual Property, ResMed

, Director, Intellectual Property, ResMed Dr. Happy Tan , Senior Patent Examiner, IPOS International

, Senior Patent Examiner, IPOS International Martin Schweiger (myself), Patent Attorney, Schweiger & Partners

The panel discussion focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in patent filing, prosecution, and examination, as well as the future evolution of the patent profession.

As a last-minute professional matter required me to travel on the day of the event, I contributed through a series of pre-recorded presentations that were showcased during the session.

Part 1: The Current Use of AI Tools in Patent Filing and Prosecution

AI is no longer limited to drafting patent applications. In this recording, I share practical observations on how AI is being integrated across the patent lifecycle and why the most significant productivity gains often come from effective workflow design rather than simply adopting specialised software.

Part 2: Benefits and Challenges in the Use of AI Tools

AI offers significant opportunities to improve efficiency and productivity, but successful implementation requires more than access to technology. This recording discusses both the advantages and the practical limitations of AI, as well as the importance of human oversight and professional judgment.

Part 3: Future Outlook in the Use of AI and Patent Examiner and Practitioner Roles

As AI models become increasingly capable, the role of patent professionals will continue to evolve. I talked about how AI may reshape patent practice and why future success will depend on the ability to supervise, validate, and govern AI-supported workflows.

Future of AI in Patent Practice

The successful adoption of AI is not determined by the technology alone. Instead, it depends on how well organisations and professionals integrate AI into their workflows while maintaining rigorous standards of verification, legal judgment, governance, and accountability. As AI models become more capable, the value of patent professionals will increasingly lie not only in producing work, but also in supervising AI-assisted processes, validating outputs, and making informed strategic decisions.

Whether you are a patent attorney, in-house IP professional, patent examiner, or business leader exploring AI, these recordings provide practical insights that help you move beyond the question of “What can AI do?” to the more important question: “How can AI be used responsibly to improve the quality, efficiency, and reliability of patent practice?”