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16 July 2026

Artificial Intelligence In The Patent Field: My Contribution To The IPOS IP Practitioners Dialogue 2026 (Video)

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Schweiger & Partners

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founded his firm's strategic Asian branch office in Singapore, which has become a major hub for IP matters in Asia. Martin Schweiger has his own blog, IP Lawyer Tools, that produces materials in helping to guide bright young people through the mine fields that the intellectual property (IP) profession has. It shows you specific solutions that can save you time and increase your productivity.
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A patent attorney shares practical insights on integrating artificial intelligence into patent filing, prosecution, and examination workflows. Through three focused presentations, the discussion explores current AI applications, implementation challenges, and the evolving role of patent professionals in an AI-augmented practice environment.
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Martin Schweiger
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On 10 June 2026, I was honoured to contribute to the IPOS IP Practitioners Dialogue 2026 as part of the Patents Track panel discussion: “When Humans and Machines Collaborate: Using Artificial Intelligence in Patent Prosecution”

The panel brought together perspectives from private practice, industry, and patent examination:

  • Constance Tang, Director, Intellectual Property, ResMed
  • Dr. Happy Tan, Senior Patent Examiner, IPOS International
  • Martin Schweiger (myself), Patent Attorney, Schweiger & Partners

The panel discussion focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in patent filing, prosecution, and examination, as well as the future evolution of the patent profession.

As a last-minute professional matter required me to travel on the day of the event, I contributed through a series of pre-recorded presentations that were showcased during the session.

Part 1: The Current Use of AI Tools in Patent Filing and Prosecution

AI is no longer limited to drafting patent applications. In this recording, I share practical observations on how AI is being integrated across the patent lifecycle and why the most significant productivity gains often come from effective workflow design rather than simply adopting specialised software.

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Part 2: Benefits and Challenges in the Use of AI Tools

AI offers significant opportunities to improve efficiency and productivity, but successful implementation requires more than access to technology. This recording discusses both the advantages and the practical limitations of AI, as well as the importance of human oversight and professional judgment.

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Part 3: Future Outlook in the Use of AI and Patent Examiner and Practitioner Roles

As AI models become increasingly capable, the role of patent professionals will continue to evolve. I talked about how AI may reshape patent practice and why future success will depend on the ability to supervise, validate, and govern AI-supported workflows.

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Future of AI in Patent Practice

The successful adoption of AI is not determined by the technology alone. Instead, it depends on how well organisations and professionals integrate AI into their workflows while maintaining rigorous standards of verification, legal judgment, governance, and accountability. As AI models become more capable, the value of patent professionals will increasingly lie not only in producing work, but also in supervising AI-assisted processes, validating outputs, and making informed strategic decisions.

Whether you are a patent attorney, in-house IP professional, patent examiner, or business leader exploring AI, these recordings provide practical insights that help you move beyond the question of “What can AI do?” to the more important question: “How can AI be used responsibly to improve the quality, efficiency, and reliability of patent practice?”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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