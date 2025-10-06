ARTICLE
6 October 2025

Fingrid Extends Restrictions On New Energy Storage Facility Connections In Southern Finland Until 2029

Konsta Peussa and Marius af Schultén

Finland is currently experiencing an unprecedented interest in the construction of grid energy storage facilities. With more than 30 GW of new requests for storage connection, preventative restrictions have been placed on new connections due to the shortage in available grid connection capacity. All storage projects in Finland above 5 MW must from now on submit a connection contract inquiry to Fingrid. Fingrid will then determine the maximum capacity available at each connection point, aiming to balance local consumption and production growth.

Key takeaways:

  • No new large-scale storage (> 5 MW) in the south before 2029 (until the completion of the Hikiä–Toivila grid expansion)
  • Developers should consider Central or Northern Finland, where capacity is still available.
  • Fingrid is considering piloting flexible connection models to allow earlier access in constrained areas, as currently considered in Fingrid's draft main grid development plan for 2026–2035.

For investors and developers, this means:

  • Location strategy is now critical.
  • Maintaining an open dialogue with Fingrid throughout the whole project development phase is important to keep track of the capacity situation.
  • Financing risk arises where timelines depend on future grid expansions.

This is a timely reminder that proactive legal strategy is just as critical as the technology itself for project success. Castrén & Snellman is closely following the development of the electricity transmission sector and is advising clients on how to navigate Finland's energy transition.

