Key Amendments To The Finnish Electricity Market Act

Sähkömarkkinalaki uudistuu – hallituksen esitys muutoksista annettiin 8.5.2025

Hallitus antoi torstaina 8.5.2025 hallituksen esityksen useista muutoksista sähkömarkkinalakiin, joilla pyritään turvaamaan sähkötuotannon ja kasvavan kulutuksen kuormien integroiminen kantaverkkoon ja suurjännitteiseen jakeluverkkoon sujuvasti ja kustannustehokkaasti. Ehdotetut muutokset on tarkoitettu tulemaan voimaan ensi tilassa. Tässä blogitekstissä tiivistämme keskeisimmät hallituksen esitykseen sisältyvät muutokset.

Jakeluverkonhaltijoiden rooli laajenee

Suurjännitteisen jakeluverkon ja kantaverkon määritelmät voimassa olevassa sähkömarkkinalaissa määrittävät sen, kuuluuko vastuu suurjännitteisen jakeluverkon kehittämisestä jakeluverkonhaltijalle vai kantaverkonhaltijalle (Fingrid Oyj, jäljempänä Fingrid). Ehdotuksessa suurjännitteisen jakeluverkon ja kantaverkon määritelmiä muutettaisiin siten, että yli 110 kilovoltin verkon johtoja ei pidettäisi enää jännitetason perusteella automaattisesti kantaverkkona, ja jakeluverkonhaltijat saisivat täten mahdollisuuden operoida paikallisia ja alueellisia 400 ja 220 kilovoltin suurjännitteisiä jakeluverkkoja. Samalla Fingridin kehittämisvastuu rajattaisiin selkeämmin valtakunnalliseen, yhteen liitettyyn sähkön siirtoverkkoon ja valtakunnanrajan ylittäviin rajayhdysjohtoihin. Muutos siirtäisi paikallisen ja alueellisen suurjänniteverkon kehittämisvastuun jakeluverkonhaltijoille jännitetasosta riippumatta, mikä laajentaisi merkittävästi jakeluverkonhaltijoiden toimintakenttää nykyisestä. Jakeluverkonhaltijoiden liiketoimintamahdollisuuksien laajentuminen toisaalta myös lisäisi heihin kohdistuvia teknisiä ja taloudellisia vaatimuksia. Muutoksen odotetaan nopeuttavan suurten, yli 110 kilovoltin paikallista verkkoa tarvitsevien kulutuskeskittymien verkkoon liittämistä.

Talousvyöhykkeen merituulivoiman liittäminen kantaverkkoon

Merituulivoiman hyödyntämisen edistämiseksi kantaverkonhaltija Fingridin vastuualueeseen lisättäisiin Suomen talousvyöhyke. Tämä muutos selkeyttäisi oikeustilaa talousvyöhykkeellä ja tukisi merituulivoiman liittämistä mantereelle kantaverkkoon, kun kehittämisen vastuutaho on selkeästi määritelty. Muutoin merituulivoimaa palvelevien verkkojen kehittämisessä noudatettava sääntely vastaisi mantereelle sijoittuvaa sähköntuotantoa palvelevien verkkojen kehittämistä tarkoittaen sitä, että tarvittavien liittymisjohtojen tai sähköntuotannon liittymisverkkojen rakentaminen mantereella sijaitsevaan kantaverkkoon olisi lähtökohtaisesti tuulivoimatuottajien omalla vastuulla.

Esityksessä ehdotetaan lisäksi muutosta, jolla hankelupamenettely ulotettaisiin Suomen talousvyöhykkeeltä toiseen valtioon tai toisen valtion talousvyöhykkeelle johtavien suurjännitejohtojen rakentamiseen. Muutoksella on tarkoitus turvata Suomen oikeutta päättää talousvyöhykkeensä sekä talousvyöhykkeellään tuotetun sähkön hyödyntämisestä.

Sähköntuottajien liittymismahdollisuudet laajenevat

Esityksessä ehdotetaan muutettavaksi sääntelyä siten, että sähköntuottajat voisivat rakentaa useaa voimalaitoskokonaisuutta palvelevia sähköntuotannon liittymisverkkoja ilman sähköverkkolupaa. Sähkömarkkinalakiin ehdotetaan uutta sähköntuotannon liittymisverkkoa koskevaa määritelmää. Sähköntuotannon liittymisverkolla tarkoitettaisiin sähköverkkoa, jolla kaksi tai useampi erillinen voimalaitoskokonaisuus liittyvät yhteisellä liittymällä ja mahdollisella varasyöttöyhteydellä sähköverkkoon ja joka on mainittua sähköverkkoa käyttävän yhden tai useamman sähköntuottajan tai energiavaraston haltijan tai näiden määräysvallassa olevan yrityksen hallinnassa. Sähköntuottajat voisivat rakentaa ja operoida yhteisiä sähköntuotannon liittymisverkkoja ilman sähköverkkolupaa, jos sähköverkossa ei toimiteta sähköä tukkuasiakkaille tai loppukäyttäjille (eli sen sisällä ei käytäisi sähkökauppaa). Sähköntuotannon liittymisverkon haltijat eivät olisi siten velvollisia liittämään kolmansia osapuolia liittymisverkkoonsa.

Sähkömarkkinalakiin esitetään lisättäväksi uusi voimalaitoskokonaisuuden määritelmä. Voimalaitoskokonaisuudella tarkoitettaisiin rajatulla maa-alueella tai rajatulla merialueen osalla sijaitsevaa yhtä voimalaitosta, kahta tai useampaa voimalaitosta, jotka muodostavat yhtenäisen toiminnallisen kokonaisuuden, tai yhtä tai useampaa voimalaitosta sekä niihin kytkeytyvää yhtä tai useampaa energiavarastoa, jotka muodostavat yhtenäisen toiminnallisen kokonaisuuden. Voimalaitoskokonaisuutta käsiteltäisiin sähkömarkkinalainsäädännössä yhtenä liittyjänä. Uuden määritelmän tarkoituksena olisi yksinkertaistaa muuta sääntelyä teknisesti siten, ettei voimalaitoskokonaisuuteen sisältyviä komponentteja tarvitsisi toistaa muissa säännöksissä. Voimalaitoskokonaisuuden määrittelemisessä olisi aina kyse kokonaisharkinnasta, jossa otetaan huomioon kaikki asiaan liittyvät seikat ja vaikutukset sähkömarkkinalain tavoitteiden toteutumisen kannalta.

Liittymisjohdon määritelmää ehdotetaan täsmennettäväksi sähköntuotannon liittymisverkon ja voimalaitoskokonaisuuden huomioimiseksi. Ehdotuksen mukaan liittymisjohdolla tarkoitettaisiin laissa sähköjohdon ja muiden sähköverkkoon liittämiseen tarvittavien sähkölaitteiden ja -laitteistojen muodostamaa yhtenäistä kokonaisuutta, jolla liitetään sähköverkkoon liittyjän tai liittyjien a) sähkönkäyttökohde, b) voimalaitoskokonaisuus taikka c) yksi tai useampi toisiinsa kytketty energiavarasto. Liittymisjohto ei kuuluisi luvanvaraisen sähköverkkotoiminnan piiriin, eikä liittymisjohtoon sovellettaisi verkonhaltijaa koskevia yleisiä velvoitteita. Liittymisjohdon tunnusmerkki on, että se palvelee yhtä liittyjää. Liittymisjohto yhdistäisi aina yksittäisen sähkönkäyttökohteen tai voimalaitoskokonaisuuden taikka yhden tai useamman toisiinsa kytketyn energiavaraston verkonhaltijan sähköverkkoon. Liittymisjohdon määritelmän sisältävän kohdan b ja c alakohdissa tarkoitetuissa tapauksissa liittämispisteen liittyjän tai liittyjien puolella sijaitsevien voimalaitosten tai energiavarastojen sekä niitä palvelevien sähkölaitteiden ja -laitteistojen ei tarvitsisi sijaita saman kiinteistön tai sitä vastaavan kiinteistöryhmän alueella. Näissä tapauksissa liittyjiä voisi olla useampia kuin yksi, mikä mahdollistaisi, että liittymässä voisi olla usean tahon omistuksessa olevia voimalaitoksia ja energiavarastoja, jos ne muodostavat yhtenäisen toiminnallisen kokonaisuuden.

Liittymisjohdon määritelmään ehdotettiin täsmennyksiä jo aiemmin marraskuussa 2024 annetulla hallituksen esityksellä HE 197/2024 vp. Muutoksen taustalla on liittymisjohdon määritelmään vuonna 2023 tehty energiavarastoja koskeva muutos, jota Energiavirasto on tulkinnut siten, ettei voimalaitosten yhteyteen rakennettavia energiavarastoja voi liittää verkonhaltijan sähköverkkoon samalla liittymisjohdolla, jolla yksi tai useampi voimalaitos liitetään sähköverkkoon ilman, että liittyjän sähkölaitteistojen operointi katsotaan luvanvaraiseksi sähköverkkotoiminnaksi. Tulkinta on suurelta osin pysäyttänyt investoinnit tuulipuistojen ja aurinkovoimalaitosten yhteyteen rakennettaviin energiavarastoihin. Kyseinen liittymisjohdon määritelmän korjaus, jolla edellä mainitut liittymät yksiselitteisesti mahdollistetaan, astuu voimaan 1.7.2025.

Tuotantoa yhteen keräävät verkot

Sähkömarkkinalakiin lisättäisiin myös säännös, jonka perusteella jakeluverkonhaltijat voisivat jatkossa kehittää tuotantoa yhteen kerääviä verkkoja tai verkon osia. Suurjännitteisen jakeluverkon haltijan ja jakeluverkonhaltijan tulisi kehittää sähköverkkoaan kahden tai useamman erillisen voimalaitoskokonaisuuden liittämiseksi sähköverkkoon verkon käyttäjien kohtuullisten tarpeiden mukaisesti. Tuotantoa yhteen keräävä verkko katsottaisiin osaksi verkonhaltijan säänneltyä verkkotoimintaa ja verkko-omaisuutta, ja verkonhaltija saisi verkolle kohtuullisen tuoton. Verkonhaltijan liittämisvelvollisuuden johdosta sähköntuotantoa palvelevaan verkkoon voisi liittää myös sähkövarastoja ja kulutusta.

Sähköntuottajien liittymisverkkoa koskevilla muutoksilla sekä tuotantoa yhteen keräävän verkon säännöksen tavoitteena on selkeyttää sääntelyä ja vähentää sähköntuottajien erillisten liittymisjohtojen rakentamisesta aiheutuvaa rasitusta. Keskitetty verkkoon liittyminen vähentäisi kokonaisuudessaan verkon rakentamistarvetta ja edistäisi verkkojen kokonaistaloudellista tehokkuutta.

Erillisten linjojen kapasiteettiin sidottu luvanvaraisuus poistuu

Sähkömarkkinalain sähköverkkotoiminnan luvanvaraisuutta koskevia säännöksiä muutettaisiin niin, että erillisen linjan kautta tapahtuva sähkönjakelu suoraan käyttökohteeseen olisi ei-luvanvaraista verkkotoimintaa riippumatta siihen liitetyn voimalaitoksen koosta (nykyisen kapasiteettirajan ollessa kaksi megavolttiampeeria). Tällä voitaisiin mahdollistaa esimerkiksi vetylaitoksen yhdistäminen erillisellä linjalla suoraan uusiutuvan tuotantoon uusiutuvan vedyn tuottamiseksi RED II -direktiivin lisäisyysvaatimusten edellyttämällä tavalla.

Ylisuurten liittymien rajoittaminen

Sähköjärjestelmän toimintavarmuuden ja kustannustehokkuuden turvaamiseksi ylisuurten liittymien liittämistä sähköjärjestelmään rajattaisiin tulevaisuudessa. Tämä tarkoittaa, että liittymän syöttöteho sähköverkkoon tai ottoteho sähköverkosta ei saisi ylittää suurinta sallittua askelmaista tehonmuutosta, jonka sähköjärjestelmä kestää käyttövarmuutta vaarantamatta.

Joustavat liittymissopimukset

Sähkömarkkinalaissa säädettäisiin mahdollisuudesta tehdä joustavia liittymissopimuksia. Joustava liittymissopimus tarkoittaa sopimusta, jossa sovitaan rajoituksista liittymispisteen taatulle teholle tai liittymän sähkönkäytön tai sähkönsyötön ohjaamisesta verkonhaltijan toimesta. Joustava liittymissopimus olisi tarkoitettu määräaikaiseksi järjestelyksi siihen saakka, kunnes verkon kapasiteetti mahdollistaa lopullisen taatun kiinteän liittymistehon käyttöönoton. Laissa säädettäisiin kuitenkin myös Energiavirastolle mahdollisuus hakemuksesta myöntää verkonhaltijalle lupa tehdä joustava liittymissopimus pysyvänä ratkaisuna tietyssä verkon osassa, jonka osalta Energiavirasto katsoo, ettei verkon kehittäminen ole tehokkain ratkaisu.

Sähköverkkotoiminnan luvanvaraisuutta koskeva ennakkotieto

Sähkömarkkinalakiin ehdotetaan säännöstä, joka antaisi Energiavirastolle valtuuden ottaa kantaa verkkotoiminnan luvanvaraisuuteen ennakolta, mikä ei ole ollut nykysääntelyn puitteissa mahdollista. Energiavirasto voisi siis kirjallisesta hakemuksesta antaa yksittäistapausta koskevan ennakkotiedon siitä, onko sähköverkkotoimintaa varten haettava sähköverkkolupa. Sijoittajat voisivat näin ollen saada etukäteen varmuutta hankkeiden lainmukaisuudesta.

Hankelupien päätösvalta

Valtakunnan rajat ylittävien sähköjohtojen hankelupien päätösvalta siirrettäisiin työ- ja elinkeinoministeriöstä valtioneuvoston yleisistunnolle.

Hannes Snellman neuvoo asiakkaita säännöllisesti muun muassa energia-alan hankkeiden lupamenettelyihin, rakentamiseen, operointiin ja rahoitukseen liittyvissä asioissa sekä julkisiin hankintoihin liittyvissä kysymyksissä. Asiantuntijamme seuraavat tiiviisti energia-alan kehitystä ja siihen liittyviä lainsäädäntöä. Ota meihin yhteyttä, jos haluat keskustella aiheeseen liittyvistä kysymyksistä.

The Finnish Electricity Market Act is being reformed – the government proposal for the amendments was issued on 8 May 2025

On Thursday 8 May 2025, the Finnish Government presented a government proposal on various amendments to the Finnish Electricity Market Act aiming to ensure a smooth and cost-effective integration of electricity generation and growing consumption loads into the main grid and high-voltage distribution network. The proposed amendments are intended to enter into force as soon as possible. This blog post summarises the key changes included in the government proposal.

The Role of Distribution System Operators Is Expanding

The definitions of high-voltage distribution networks and the main grid in the current Electricity Market Act determine whether responsibility for the development of the high-voltage distribution network belongs to the distribution system operator or the main grid operator (Fingrid Oyj, hereinafter Fingrid). The proposal would amend the definitions of high-voltage distribution networks and the main grid so that lines in networks exceeding 110 kilovolts would no longer automatically be regarded as part of the main grid based solely on voltage level, thus allowing distribution system operators to operate local and regional 400 and 220 kilovolt high-voltage distribution networks. At the same time, Fingrid's development responsibility would be more clearly confined to the national, interconnected electricity transmission network and cross-border interconnections. This change would shift responsibility for developing local and regional high-voltage networks to distribution system operators, irrespective of voltage level, thereby significantly broadening their scope of operation. Although this expansion of their operational domain would provide distribution system operators with greater business opportunities, it would also introduce more technical and financial obligations. The reform is expected to speed up the process of connecting large consumption hubs that require local networks above 110 kilovolts to the grid.

Connecting Offshore Wind Power in the EEZ to the Main Grid

In order to promote the use of offshore wind power, the proposal would extend Fingrid's responsibilities to cover Finland's exclusive economic zone. This change would clarify the legal situation in the exclusive economic zone and support the connection of offshore wind power to the mainland transmission grid by clearly defining who is responsible for grid development. Aside from that, the regulatory framework for developing networks serving offshore wind power would mirror the framework for onshore electricity generation, meaning that the construction of the necessary connection lines or the generation connection network to the mainland transmission grid would primarily be the responsibility of wind power producers.

The proposal would also extend the project permit procedure to the construction of high-voltage lines from Finland's exclusive economic zone to another state or to that other state's exclusive economic zone. This measure seeks to protect Finland's right to decide how its exclusive economic zone is used, along with ensuring the use of any electricity generated within that zone.

Grid Connection Opportunities for Electricity Producers Are Expanding

The proposal would modify regulation so that electricity producers could build electricity generation connection networks serving multiple power plant complexes without needing an electricity network licence. The Electricity Market Act would incorporate a new definition of an electricity generation connection network. This would refer to a network through which two or more separate power plant complexes connect to the grid at a common point of connection and, if relevant, a backup feed link to the electricity network, and which is under the control of one or more electricity producers or energy storage operators using the network or a company under their control. Electricity producers could construct and operate these shared generation connection networks without an electricity network licence whenever no electricity is supplied to wholesale customers or end users within the network (meaning no electricity trading takes place internally). As a result, the operators of these electricity generation connection networks would not be obliged to connect third parties to their network.

The Electricity Market Act would also include a new definition of a power plant complex. This refers to a single power plant or two or more power plants located on a defined land area or defined part of a marine area that form one integrated operational entity, or one or more power plants together with one or more linked energy storages that together form a single operational entity. In regulatory terms, a power plant complex would be treated as a single entity connecting to the grid. The purpose of this new definition is to simplify other regulations from a technical standpoint so that the individual components of a power plant complex need not be restated in separate provisions. Determining whether something is a power plant complex would always require an overall assessment, taking into account all factors and impacts relevant to meeting the objectives of the Electricity Market Act.

The definition of a connection line would be clarified to reflect the concepts of electricity generation connection networks and power plant complexes. Under the proposal, a connection line would be understood as the unified set of overhead lines and any other electrical devices and equipment needed for connection to the electricity network, by means of which the facility or facilities belonging to the connecting party or parties a) consume electricity, b) constitute a power plant complex, or c) consist of one or more interconnected energy storage systems. A connection line would fall outside the scope of licensed electricity network operations and would not be subject to the general obligations applicable to network operators. A key characteristic of a connection line is that it serves a single connecting entity. A connection line would always link a single electricity consumption site, a power plant complex, or one or more interconnected energy storage systems to the network operator's electricity network. In scenarios covered by Subsections b and c of the definition, the power plants or energy storage systems located on the connecting party's side of the connection point, along with any electrical devices and equipment serving them, would not need to be situated on the same property or an equivalent group of properties. In these scenarios, there could be more than one entity connecting, which would allow for multiple owners of power plants and energy storage facilities at the same connection point, provided that they form a single operational entity.

Clarifications in the definition of a connection line had already been proposed earlier in the Government Proposal HE 197/2024 vp issued in November 2024. That initiative was prompted by a revision made to the definition in 2023, concerning energy storage, that the Energy Authority has interpreted to mean that energy storage facilities built in connection with power plants cannot be connected to the network operator's electricity network using the same connection line that links one or more power plants, without the connecting party's operations being deemed licensed network activities. This interpretation has largely halted investments in energy storage facilities connected to wind farms and solar power plants. The correction to the definition of connection line, which would explicitly allow the aforementioned connections, will enter into force on 1 July 2025.

Networks That Gather Production in One Place

The Electricity Market Act would also add a provision allowing distribution system operators in future to develop networks or parts of networks that combine the output of multiple production sites. High-voltage distribution system operators and distribution system operators would be required to develop their electricity networks to ensure that two or more separate power plant complexes can be connected to the electricity network in line with the reasonable needs of network users. A network that consolidates the output of multiple production sites would be treated as part of the regulated network activities and assets of the network operator, and the network operator would receive a reasonable return on it. Thanks to the network operator's obligation to connect, a network serving electricity production could also host energy storage facilities and consumption.

The changes concerning electricity generation connection networks and the new provision on networks that consolidate production aim to clarify the regulatory framework and reduce the strain caused by separate connection lines built by electricity producers. A more centralised approach to network connections could reduce the overall need for construction and promote cost-effectiveness across the networks as a whole.

Capacity-Based Licence Requirement for Separate Lines Is Removed

The provisions governing the licensing of electricity network operations in the Electricity Market Act would be amended so that electricity distribution via a separate line directly to an individual point of consumption would be classified as non-licensed network activity, regardless of the size of the connected power plant (the current capacity limit being two megavolt-amperes). This amendment could, for example, allow a hydrogen facility to be connected via a separate line directly to a renewable energy source for the production of renewable hydrogen in compliance with the additionality requirements of the RED II Directive.

Restricting Oversized Connections

To safeguard the reliability and cost-effectiveness of the electricity system, future restrictions will be introduced on connecting oversized links to the electricity system. This means that the connection's power supply to, or draw from, the grid must not exceed the maximum permitted stepwise change in power that the electricity system can manage without compromising operational security.

Flexible Connection Agreements

The Electricity Market Act would provide for the possibility of concluding flexible connection agreements. A flexible connection agreement refers to an arrangement that places agreed limitations on guaranteed operating power at the connection point or on the steering of the use or supply of electricity by the distribution system operator. Such an agreement would be intended as a temporary measure until the network capacity allows the full fixed connection capacity to be made available. However, the proposed legislation would also enable the Energy Authority, upon application, to grant the network operator permission to conclude a flexible connection agreement as a permanent solution in a specific part of the network, provided the Energy Authority deems that developing the network further is not the most efficient approach.

Advance Information on the Licence Requirement for Electricity Network Operations

A provision is proposed for the Electricity Market Act that would empower the Energy Authority to decide prospectively on whether licensing is required for specific network operations. This is not possible under the current legal framework. Under this proposal, upon written application, the Energy Authority could issue an advance ruling on whether an electricity network licence is necessary for a particular project. Investors could thus gain certainty regarding a project's compliance with legal requirements before proceeding.

Decision-Making Authority on Project Permits

Decision-making authority for project permits concerning cross-border electricity lines would transfer from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment to the Finnish Government plenary session.

Hannes Snellman regularly advises clients on matters such as permitting, construction, operation, and financing of energy sector projects, as well as public procurement issues. Our experts closely follow developments in the energy sector and related legislation. Please contact us if you would like to discuss any questions related to this topic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.