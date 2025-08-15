Baltic States Achieve Historic Energy Milestone And Embrace Future Innovations

In a historic move toward energy independence, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania officially synchronised their electricity grids with Continental Europe on February 9, 2025.

On February 9 at 14:05, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania officially synchronised their electricity systems with the Continental European power grid, marking a historic shift away from dependence on Russia. The transition was completed by activating the LitPol Link between Lithuania and Poland in alternating current mode, ensuring frequency stability in coordination with over 400 million consumers across 26 European countries.

This milestone significantly strengthens energy security in the region, eliminating the risk of unexpected disconnections by Russia. Years of technical preparations, supported by €1.23 billion in EU funding, enabled the early completion of the project – ten months ahead of schedule. Further grid enhancements, including the 700 MW Harmony Link interconnector between Lithuania and Poland, are planned by 2030 to further integrate the Baltic region into the European electricity market.

In addition to the synchronisation, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland signed a joint declaration to enhance critical energy infrastructure protection, emphasising regional cooperation in safeguarding energy independence.

Funding for energy innovation

The European Commission has allocated funding for cross-border energy infrastructure projects under the Connecting Europe Facility program. The North-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor received a €6.8 million grant for feasibility studies, while the CCS Baltic Consortium received more than €3 million for the development of carbon capture and storage infrastructure. The hydrogen corridor will connect Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, and Finland to promote the use of renewable hydrogen and reduce CO2 emissions. These investments will contribute to the integration of EU energy markets and achieving net-zero targets.

