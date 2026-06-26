Strong First Quarter Results For The BVI Financial Services Sector

- in North America
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Insurance industries
The BVI has entered 2026 with strong momentum, as reflected in the latest Q1 Statistical Bulletin issued by the BVI Financial Services Commission, highlighting continued growth and resilience across the financial services sector.
In the first quarter, 7,671 new companies were incorporated, representing a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2025 and marking the strongest first-quarter performance in four years. This growth brings the total number of active companies on the register to 362,165, reinforcing the jurisdiction’s continued appeal as a leading international financial centre.
The data points show more than just strong incorporation figures. The data evidences sustained global confidence from investors, businesses and advisers who continue to rely on BVI structures for cross-border activity. There has also been notable expansion in areas such as limited partnerships, which saw significant year-on-year growth, alongside increasing demand in fintech and virtual asset services, with licensed virtual assets service providers now totaling 24. In addition, the total number of investment funds registered now sit comfortably over 2,000 at 2,242.
At the same time, the broader financial services ecosystem remains stable and dynamic, supported by a robust regulatory framework and ongoing industry development. Even as global markets grow more complex, the BVI continues to offer the legal certainty, flexibility and credibility that international business requires.
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