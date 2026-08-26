Administration Of Estates In Nigeria: A Practical Guide To Probate And Letters Of Administration

When a person dies in Nigeria, their assets and liabilities require proper legal administration before distribution to rightful beneficiaries. This comprehensive guide examines the legal framework governing estate administration, distinguishing between Probate and Letters of Administration, and addressing the procedural requirements, common challenges, and practical considerations that executors, administrators, and beneficiaries must navigate when managing deceased estates under Nigerian law.

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INTRODUCTION

The death of a person often creates legal and practical consequences extending beyond the immediate loss suffered by family members. Where the deceased leaves behind land, houses, bank accounts, shares, businesses, investments, personal property or outstanding liabilities, steps must be taken to identify, protect, manage and ultimately distribute those assets in accordance with the applicable law.

In Nigeria, the process through which the assets and liabilities of a deceased person are collected, managed and distributed is generally referred to as the administration of the estate. The process is particularly important where the deceased died without a valid Will, where disputes arise among family members, or where the estate comprises substantial or geographically dispersed assets.

Estate administration is, however, not simply a matter of distributing the deceased’s property among surviving family members. Legal authority is required before a person can ordinarily assume responsibility for dealing with the estate. Depending on whether the deceased left a valid Will and whether an executor is able and willing to act, this authority may take the form of a Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration.

The legal framework governing estate administration in Nigeria is not contained in a single statute. Rather, it comprises State legislation on wills and administration of estates, probate rules, applicable principles of succession, customary law and, in appropriate circumstances, Islamic law. The applicable framework may therefore vary depending on the State in which the deceased was domiciled, the nature and location of the assets, the existence and validity of a Will, and the system of law governing succession to the estate.

This article examines the legal framework governing administration of estates in Nigeria, the distinction between Probate and Letters of Administration, the principal stages involved in administering an estate, and the common challenges that arise in the administration and distribution of deceased estates.

THE LEGAL FRAMEWORK GOVERNING ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATES IN NIGERIA

2.1 Wills Legislation

Where a deceased person leaves a valid Will, the administration of the estate will ordinarily begin with the Will and the appointment of executors under it. The Wills Act of 1837 and the Wills Law of various states governs the circumstances in which a person may dispose of property by Will, the formal requirements for execution, the revocation of Wills and other matters relating to testamentary dispositions.

2.2 Administration of Estates Laws

Administration of Estates Laws provide the principal statutory framework for dealing with the estate of a deceased person, particularly in cases of intestacy.

The Administration of Estates Law of Lagos State, for instance, contains provisions dealing with the devolution of real estate on personal representatives, executors and administrators, the administration of estate assets, the powers and obligations of personal representatives and the distribution of the residuary estate on intestacy.

Due to the fact that estate administration is substantially regulated at State level, the law applicable to an estate must be determined carefully rather than assuming that the procedure in one State automatically applies throughout Nigeria.

2.3 Probate Rules

Probate Rules regulate the procedure through which applications for Probate and Letters of Administration are made and determined. They govern matters such as applications for grants, notices, caveats, objections, inventories, accounts and other procedural aspects of estate administration. In certain instances, it is contained in the High Court Civil Procedure Rules of each state.

The procedural requirements are important because an estate may involve several interested persons with competing claims. Proper compliance with probate procedure helps to ensure that persons entitled to participate in the administration are identified and that the grant is not obtained through concealment or misrepresentation.

2.4 Customary Law

Customary law remains relevant to succession and estate administration in Nigeria, particularly where the deceased’s estate or succession rights are governed by customary law.

The Administration of Estates Law of Lagos State expressly provides that it does not, subject to its provisions, affect the administration, distribution, inheritance or succession of an estate where such matters are governed by customary law.

Consequently, determining the applicable legal regime is an important preliminary step in any estate administration. Factors such as the deceased’s domicile, marriage, nature of the property and applicable personal law may affect the manner in which the estate is administered and distributed.

2.5 Islamic Law

Islamic law may also govern succession to the estate of a deceased Muslim in circumstances where applicable. Islamic succession rules may determine the persons entitled to inherit and the proportions in which the estate is distributed.

Accordingly, an estate involving a Muslim deceased should not automatically be approached solely under statutory intestacy provisions without first determining the applicable personal law and the circumstances in which the deceased held the relevant assets.

KEY CONCEPTS IN ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

3.1 Testate and Intestate Succession

A person is said to have died testate where the person died leaving a valid Will governing the disposition of the estate. Conversely, a person dies intestate where there is no valid Will governing the estate. Where the deceased died intestate, Letters of Administration will generally be required.

The distinction is important because it generally determines the form of authority required to administer the estate.

3.2 Executors and Administrators

An executor is a person appointed by a deceased person under a Will to carry out the testamentary wishes contained in the Will and administer the estate.

An administrator, on the other hand, is a person appointed through the grant of Letters of Administration to administer an estate, ordinarily where there is no valid Will or where the circumstances of the estate require an alternative form of grant.

Executors and administrators are collectively referred to as personal representatives. Their role is not simply to receive the deceased’s property for their own benefit. They are responsible for collecting and protecting estate assets, settling legitimate liabilities and distributing the estate to those legally entitled to it.

3.3 Probate

Probate is the grant issued to the executor or executors named in a valid Will. It confirms the executor’s authority to administer the deceased’s estate in accordance with the Will.

The importance of Probate lies in the fact that third parties such as banks, financial institutions and other asset-holding institutions generally require evidence of the executor’s legal authority before releasing or transferring estate assets.

The executor must therefore distinguish between personal ownership of an estate asset and legal authority to administer that asset on behalf of the estate.

3.4 Letters of Administration

Letters of Administration are granted to persons appointed to administer the estate of a deceased person, particularly where the deceased died intestate.

Under section 49 of the Administration of Estates Law of Lagos State, certain categories of persons are entitled to apply for Letters of Administration in an order of priority. The recognised order includes

Surviving spouses;

Children or their representatives;

Parents, siblings and other relatives;

Creditors; and

The Administrator-General in the circumstances prescribed by law.

Where persons of equal priority seek the grant, the court may exercise its discretion in determining the person or persons best suited to administer the estate.

The existence of a close family relationship does not, therefore, automatically give a person unrestricted authority to deal with the deceased’s assets. The appropriate legal authority and the terms of the grant remain important.

3.5 Personal Representatives and Estate Assets

Personal representatives occupy a central position in estate administration. Under the Lagos Administration of Estates Law, real estate to which the deceased was entitled to an interest that did not cease on death devolves upon the personal representative, subject to the statutory framework. The personal representatives also represent the deceased in relation to the relevant real and personal estate.

The practical implication is that the personal representative becomes responsible for managing the estate in accordance with the law rather than treating the estate as personal property.

THE PROCESS OF ADMINISTERING AN ESTATE IN NIGERIA

4.1 Establishing the Applicable Succession Regime

The first step in estate administration is to determine the legal regime applicable to the deceased’s estate.

This involves establishing whether the deceased left a valid Will, identifying the deceased’s domicile, determining the location and nature of the assets and considering whether customary or Islamic law applies.

This preliminary assessment is important because the applicable law may determine the persons entitled to administer the estate, the appropriate court or Probate Registry, the procedure for obtaining the grant and the rules governing distribution.

4.2 Identifying and Securing Estate Assets

After obtaining the appropriate grant, the personal representative must identify the assets forming part of the deceased’s estate.

These may include:

Land and buildings;

Bank accounts;

Shares and securities;

Vehicles;

Business interests;

Investments;

Insurance or other financial interests;

Intellectual property;

Personal belongings; and

Money or other property owed to the deceased.

The personal representative should prepare a comprehensive inventory of the estate and take reasonable steps to secure its assets.

This stage is particularly important where family members, tenants, business partners or third parties have possession or control of assets belonging to the deceased. Failure to identify and secure assets may result in dissipation, concealment or disputes regarding ownership.

4.3 Obtaining Probate or Letters of Administration

Once the applicable legal framework has been established, the appropriate grant must be obtained.

Where there is a valid Will and an executor is willing and able to act, the executor applies for Probate. Where the deceased died intestate, the appropriate persons apply for Letters of Administration.

The Probate Registry requires documentation establishing the death of the deceased, the identity of the applicants and, where applicable, the Will and details of the estate. The Probate Registries of each States provides for the submission of prescribed documents and identification requirements for applications for probate and Letters of Administration.

The grant is significant because it provides the legal authority upon which the personal representative acts in dealing with the estate.

4.4 Determining and Settling Liabilities

Administration of an estate involves not only collecting assets but also identifying and settling legitimate liabilities.

A deceased person’s estate may have outstanding loans, taxes, contractual obligations, rent, utility bills, employee liabilities, legal expenses or other debts.

The estate should therefore be administered on the basis of an accurate assessment of both its assets and liabilities. The Lagos Administration of Estates Law expressly recognises real and personal estate as assets available for the payment of debts, subject to the applicable statutory rules.

Personal representatives should ensure that liabilities are properly verified before payment and should maintain appropriate records of payments made on behalf of the estate.

4.5 Managing Estate Property

Personal representatives may need to manage estate properties before final distribution.

For example, where the deceased owned rental properties, the personal representative may be required to collect rent, maintain the properties, address tenancy issues and preserve the value of the assets.

Where the estate includes a business, shares or other income-generating assets, the personal representative may similarly need to take steps to preserve the value of those interests pending distribution.

The Administration of Estates Law of Lagos State contains provisions relating to the powers of personal representatives in the management and appropriation of estate assets.

However, the authority of a personal representative should not be treated as unlimited. The terms of the grant, the applicable legislation, the Will and the interests of beneficiaries must all be considered.

4.6 Distribution of the Estate

After the estate’s assets and liabilities have been established and the necessary debts and expenses settled, the remaining assets may be distributed to the persons entitled to them.

In a testate estate, distribution will ordinarily be guided by the provisions of the valid Will, subject to applicable legal restrictions.

In an intestate estate, distribution will be governed by the applicable rules of succession. In Lagos State, the Administration of Estates Law contains provisions dealing with succession to real and personal estate on intestacy and statutory trusts in favour of issue and other classes of relatives. Distribution should be properly documented to create a clear record of the assets transferred to each beneficiary.

4.7 Preparation of Estate Accounts

Proper accounting is an essential aspect of estate administration.

Personal representatives should maintain records showing the assets collected, income received, expenses incurred, liabilities paid, professional fees and distributions made to beneficiaries.

Transparent estate accounts can significantly reduce disputes among beneficiaries because they provide an evidential basis for determining how the estate has been managed.

Where beneficiaries suspect that estate assets have been concealed, misapplied or improperly distributed, the court may become involved in determining the rights of the parties and the obligations of the personal representatives.

5. COMMON CHALLENGES IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATES

5.1 Disputes Over Authority to Manage Estate Property

A recurring issue is the assumption by family members that being a spouse, child or other close relative automatically gives them authority to manage the deceased’s assets.

5.2 Properties Omitted from the Grant

Another significant challenge arises where estate assets are omitted from the grant of Probate or Letters of Administration.

Personal representatives should therefore ensure that estate assets are accurately identified and appropriately reflected in the probate documentation.

5.3 Competing Claims by Spouses

Estate administration may become particularly complicated where there are competing claims arising from different forms of marriage.

5.4 Assets Located in Different Jurisdictions

A deceased person may own assets in more than one Nigerian State or outside Nigeria.

Where a grant has already been obtained in one jurisdiction, additional procedural steps may be required before the personal representative can effectively deal with assets located elsewhere. Resealing may be used to recognise an existing grant in relation to assets within the jurisdiction in appropriate circumstances

Accordingly, estates with geographically dispersed assets should be reviewed comprehensively at the beginning of the administration process.

5.5 Delay in Estate Administration

Estate administration may become prolonged because of disputes, incomplete documentation, difficulty locating assets, court proceedings, valuation issues or delays in obtaining the necessary grant.

Prolonged administration can increase the cost of managing an estate and may create tension among beneficiaries. Personal representatives should therefore take reasonable steps to progress the administration efficiently while complying with all legal requirements.

PRACTICAL RECOMMENDATIONS

Obtain Legal Advice: Estate administration involves legal, financial and procedural considerations. Executors, administrators and beneficiaries should obtain appropriate legal advice, particularly where the estate is substantial, disputed or involves assets in different jurisdictions.

Prepare a Valid Will: Individuals should consider preparing a valid Will that clearly identifies their assets and expresses their wishes regarding their distribution. A properly prepared Will can reduce uncertainty and minimise disputes among surviving family members.

Maintain Proper Records of Assets: Individuals should maintain accurate records of their properties, bank accounts, investments, business interests and other significant assets. Where assets are not properly documented, beneficiaries may experience significant difficulty locating them after death.

Appoint Suitable Executors: Persons preparing Wills should carefully consider the suitability, availability and integrity of persons appointed as executors. Estate administration may involve substantial responsibility, particularly where the estate comprises valuable or complex assets.

Conduct a Comprehensive Estate Inventory: Personal representatives should prepare a comprehensive inventory of the deceased’s assets and liabilities at the commencement of the administration process. This will assist in determining the true value of the estate and identifying assets requiring immediate protection.

Consider Cross-Border and Multi-State Assets: Where the deceased owned assets outside the State of domicile or outside Nigeria, the personal representatives should identify the additional legal and procedural requirements applicable to those assets at an early stage.

CONCLUSION

The administration of an estate is an important legal process through which the assets and liabilities of a deceased person are identified, protected, managed and ultimately transferred to those legally entitled to them. Although the process may appear straightforward, the administration of a deceased person’s estate can involve complex legal, family, financial and procedural issues.

Accordingly, individuals should take proactive steps to organise their affairs during their lifetime, while executors, administrators and beneficiaries should ensure that the administration of an estate is conducted in accordance with the applicable legal framework. Proper estate planning and administration not only protect the interests of beneficiaries but also help preserve family assets and minimise disputes arising after death.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.