Redefining Spousal and Child Maintenance Jurisprudence in Nigeria: Key Takeaways from Ugbah v. Ugbah

Introduction

In the Nigeria family law jurisprudence, it is settled law that claims for child and spousal maintenance are typical consequential orders that follow dissolution of marriage where the circumstances of a case so demand. The Matrimonial Causes Act (MCA)1 also allows for filing of an independent/separate application for the order of maintenance in the absence of proceedings for the other reliefs under the Act such as dissolution of marriage, judicial separation etc; or necessarily within the petition itself.2 In fact, the courts have occasionally granted maintenance orders in a dissolution of marriage proceedings despite refusing the principal relief for dissolution of the marriage.3

Despite these statutory and judicial provisions, the jurisprudence of standalone actions for maintenance remained controversial until the recent landmark judgment in Ugbah & Ors v. Ugbah4, where the Supreme Court ruled, among others, that a wife and children are entitled to claim maintenance and support as a standalone action without the necessity of instituting divorce proceedings. In addition to the above, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the primacy of substantial justice over technicalities with respect to the procedure for commencement of such actions for maintenance.

‎‎Understanding Spousal and Child Maintenance

Child maintenance typically involves regular payments made by one parent to the other parent for the benefit of the child. These payments are usually made to the parent with whom the child resides permanently and is intended to cover the child’s essential needs such as food, clothing, accommodation, education and other necessities. In contrast, spousal maintenance involves regular payments from one former spouse to the other, aimed at helping the recipient meet his or her reasonable living expenses. The goal of spousal and child maintenance is to ensure that the financial responsibilities associated with marriage and parenthood are fulfilled.

The legal frameworks for spousal and child maintenance in Nigeria include the Matrimonial Causes Act (“MCA”)5, Matrimonial Causes Rules (“MCR”), the Child Right Act 20036, the Child Rights Laws of all the states in Nigeria and the Criminal Code Act. Although the letters of the MCA are gender-neutral with respect to entitlement for maintenance, it would be highly unconventional for a man or husband to claim maintenance from his wife in Nigeria, largely due to the country’s deeply ingrained socio-cultural norms that position men as the primary breadwinners and view it as inappropriate for a man to seek financial support from his wife. In fact, the Court of Appeal, in the case of Okaome v. Okaome & Anor7 expressed this view when it held that: “Indeed, under the English jurisdiction, the Courts have a discretion to order wives to pay maintenance to their husbands especially where a wife is in a better financial position than the husband. Thus, a husband can successfully petition for divorce and also ask for maintenance… This discretion fortunately is not part of the Nigerian Law. In Nigeria, the husband is supposed to take care of his wife…”8

Furthermore, Section 301 of the Criminal Code Act of Nigeria provides that it is the duty of every person who, as head of a family, has charge of a child under the age of fourteen years, being a member of his household, to provide the necessaries of life for such child; and he is held to have caused any consequences which result to the life or health of the child by reason of any omission to perform that duty, whether the child is helpless or not.

However, the MCA grants the court discretion to make orders regarding maintenance for parties to a marriage or their children9, considering factors such as the parties’ means, earning capacity, conduct, the child’s financial needs, property, physical or mental disability, and the manner in which the child is being or is expected to be raised.10 In making the order for maintenance especially for the child(ren) of the marriage, the court will consider the interest of the child(ren) as paramount.11

Facts of Ugbah v. Ugbah

‎Mrs. Veronica Ugbah instituted a suit against her husband, Mr. Patrick Ugbah, seeking sums of money for maintenance of herself and for education and welfare of children. Mrs. Veronica Ugbah alleged intolerable behaviour of the defendant including physical and emotional abuse and the attempts made by members of the family to resolve her complaints. She also asserted that her husband sent her and the two children of the marriage out of the matrimonial home with an undertaking to constantly send them money for their welfare and maintenance, but which he failed to do.

Mr. Ugbah filed a notice of preliminary objection contending that since the claims of the Appellants were for maintenance and welfare on the grounds of a marital relationship and paternal obligation, the action could only be commenced under the Matrimonial Causes Act and not by a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim taken out under the Civil Procedure Rules of High Court of Lagos State.

‎The High Court of Lagos State rejected Mr. Ugbah’s objection, holding that Mrs. Ugbah’s claims could validly be pursued by Writ of Summons without filing for divorce or separation. Dissatisfied with the decision, Mr. Ugbah appealed to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal concluded that the action of the Appellants was not commenced by due process and that the High Court thus possessed no jurisdiction to entertain the action and it struck out the case as filed in the High Court.

Mrs. Veronica Ugbah was dissatisfied with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, and she further appealed to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court’s Judgment and Reasoning

‎The Supreme Court allowed Mrs. Ugbah’s appeal and reversed the Court of Appeal’s decision. The core legal principles established in the judgment include:

‎Claims for Maintenance can be made Independent of Divorce Proceedings: The court reiterated that a wife could file a standalone action for maintenance for herself and the children of the marriage without including with it other primary claims like divorce, nullity of marriage etc. The court noted that there was nothing in the MCA that prevented this and further noted various Court of Appeal decisions supporting this view. Specifically, the Supreme Court referred to the dictum in the case of Anene Chikezie v. Ifeoma Anene12 where Nnamani J. of the Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu, while addressing a similar issue, held as follows: ‘...a man has both moral and legal obligation to provide for his child or children. The moral obligation stems from a code of paternity which is written by the creator with the ink of love in the hearts of men, which incidentally, most animals, though bereft of the quality of humanity, observe. Legislation is not needed for the observance of this code and the duty is not affected by the existence or otherwise of a petition for dissolution of the marital union from which the child resulted. For a child, who did not ask to be brought to the world in the first place, maintenance is a right, and this is so whether the parents love or hate, whether they embrace or settle or whether they kiss or bite each other.’ Children’s Rights Enforceable Regardless of Marital Status: The court held that irrespective of the mode of marriage, and even where the parents are not married, that the father has the primary duty and responsibility to provide for his children’s basic needs like food, clothing and shelter while also offering emotional support, guidance and discipline; as well as the duty to provide a safe and secure environment including a safe and stable home environment whether he lives with them or not. The court further held that these rights are independent of, and not intertwined with, the right of the mother for maintenance from the father of the child and is also independent of the right of a child to maintenance provided under the MCA. On the Appropriateness of Commencing the Action by Writ of Summons: While the Court did not necessarily sanction use of Writ of Summons as appropriate commencement mode for future proceedings, the Court hinged its decision in this regard on the need to do substantial justice over technicalities, especially for dependents and vulnerable family members. The court noted that the choice between commencing the action by Petition or by Writ is “neither here nor there as it borders plainly on technicality; it is a question as to form (procedure) … and not the substance of the aims.” The Court also noted that what is important is whether the mode of commencement brought out the issues in contention between the parties and that no miscarriage of justice was occasioned to the Respondent. The Court further relied on the case of Tabansi v. Tabansi13 where the Court of Appeal stressed that “claims dealing with the education, maintenance and upkeep of a child are serious and sensitive matters which should not be hamstrung by technicalities.” The clear thread running through both decisions is that matters affecting family welfare demand a broader, justice-oriented approach rather than a slavish devotion to procedural form.

‎The Implication of the Decision on Family Law Jurisprudence

The Ugbah decision has significant implications for family law and child welfare in Nigeria as it is now settled without a shadow of doubt that women may seek financial support for themselves and their children while remaining married, and that children may enforce their rights to welfare notwithstanding the nature of their parents’ relationship. By affirming the entitlement of wives and children to maintenance, welfare and educational support during a subsisting marriage without the need to file for a dissolution of the marriage, the Supreme Court has effectively bridged a critical gap in Nigerian family law, providing a much-needed safeguard for vulnerable family where a husband abdicates his responsibilities.

Furthermore, the Court’s affirmation of substantive justice over technical objections gives the necessary judicial impetus for moving cases forward in maintenance claims as courts and litigants may now realign their strategies to meet with the current standard.

Conclusion

‎The Supreme Court’s decision in Ugbah v. Ugbah represents an important development in Nigerian family law. It removes procedural barriers that previously limited claims by spouses and children and confirms that spouses and children can seek maintenance, welfare and educational support even while the marriage is subsisting without the need for divorce or separation proceedings. The decision reinforces the principles of justice, equality and child welfare and reflects the Court’s commitment to interpreting the law in a manner that promotes the well-being of families and protects the rights of all members, regardless of their marital status.

Footnotes

1 Matrimonial Causes Act, Cap M7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 1990, Section 70 (1) (2)

2 Kpilah v. Ngwu (2018) LPELR-45395(CA)

3 Obajimi v. Obajimi (2011) LPELR-4665 (CA)

4 (2025) LPELR-81732(SC)

5 Part IV MCA

6 Section 14(2) and Section 52(1) CRA

7 (2016) LPELR-41460 (ca)

8 See also Erhahon v. Erhahon (1997) 6 NWLR (Pt. 510) 667 at p. 713

9 Section 70 MCA

10 Omogiate v. Omogiate (2021) LPELR-56018(CA)

11 Ikechukwu v. Joy (2024) LPELR-62055(CA)

12 (2017) Esut Law Reports (ESLR) 190 at 207-208