How To Write A Valid Will In Nigeria

A will is a legal document that states how a person wants their property and affairs handled after death. In Nigeria, a will is only effective if the legal formalities are properly followed. At a practical level, the safest approach is to ensure the will is in writing, made by a person with capacity, signed by the testator, and attested by at least two competent witnesses at the time of execution.

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A will is a legal document that states how a person wants their property and affairs handled after death. In Nigeria, a will is only effective if the legal formalities are properly followed. At a practical level, the safest approach is to ensure the will is in writing, made by a person with capacity, signed by the testator, and attested by at least two competent witnesses at the time of execution.

That said, wills and probate in Nigeria are not entirely uniform across the country. State laws, probate practice, customary law, and sometimes Islamic law can all affect the outcome depending on the deceased person’s domicile, religion, assets, and family circumstances. That is why a will should be drafted and reviewed with the applicable state law in mind.

Quick answer: What makes a will valid in Nigeria?

In most mainstream will-writing situations, a valid will should meet these core requirements:

It is in writing.

It is made by a person who has the legal capacity and is of sound mind.

It clearly shows the testator’s intention to dispose of property on death.

It is signed by the testator or by another person at the testator’s direction and in the testator’s presence where the law permits.

It is properly witnessed by at least two witnesses in accordance with the applicable law.

It is free from fraud, undue influence, coercion, or serious ambiguity.

It is kept in a place where it can be found and produced after death.

Who can write a will in Nigeria?

A person who wants to make a will is called the testator. The exact age and formal rules can differ by the governing law of the relevant state, so it is important not to assume that one rule applies across every jurisdiction in Nigeria.

As a practical rule, the person making the will should be an adult under the law that applies, mentally capable of understanding what they own, who should benefit, and the effect of signing the will. If age, illness, memory, or medication could later become an issue, extra care should be taken when the will is executed.

Does “next of kin” mean the same thing as beneficiary?

No. In Nigeria, naming a person as next of kin does not by itself mean that person automatically inherits everything you own.

Next of kin is often used for administrative, employment, medical, banking, or emergency-contact purposes. A beneficiary, by contrast, is a person who receives property under a valid will. If a person dies without a valid will, distribution may instead be governed by intestacy rules and other applicable succession rules.

Step-by-step: how to write a valid will in Nigeria

List your assets and liabilities. Include land, houses, flats, bank accounts, investments, shares, vehicles, business interests, insurance proceeds where relevant, valuable personal items, and any debts owed by or to you. Decide who should benefit. Be specific about names, relationships, and the exact property or share each beneficiary should receive. Choose your executors carefully. Executors are the people who will apply for probate and administer the estate after death. Pick people who are trustworthy, available, and capable of handling paperwork and family pressure. Appoint guardians if you have minor children. A will is one of the clearest ways to state who should care for your children if both parents are unavailable. Use clear drafting. Ambiguous phrases such as “my house in Lagos” can create disputes if you own multiple properties or if title details are uncertain. Include a revocation clause. This helps revoke earlier wills and reduce contradictions. Sign the will properly. Execution formalities matter. A will can fail because of mistakes at the signing stage even when the content is sensible. Use proper witnesses. As a risk-management rule, do not use beneficiaries or their spouses as attesting witnesses. Store the will safely and make sure your executors know where it is kept. Review the will after major life events such as marriage, divorce, childbirth, acquisition of major assets, death of a beneficiary, or change of state of domicile.

What should a well-drafted will contain?

Full name, address, and identifying details of the testator.

A statement showing testamentary intention.

A revocation clause for previous wills and codicils, if appropriate.

Clear appointment of executors and, where useful, substitute executors.

Clear gifts of property, money, shares, business interests, and personal items.

Guardianship provisions for minor children where needed.

Trust provisions where children, vulnerable beneficiaries, or long-term asset control are involved.

Proper signature and attestation section.

Can a handwritten will be valid in Nigeria?

A handwritten will may still be valid if it satisfies the required legal formalities under the law that applies. The real issue is not whether it is typed or handwritten; the real issue is whether it was properly made, signed, witnessed, and free from defects that could trigger a dispute. For that reason, professionally drafted wills are usually safer than informal self-written documents.

Can a beneficiary witness a will?

That is a bad idea and should generally be avoided. Even where the will itself may survive, a gift to an attesting witness can be void or exposed to challenge depending on the applicable law. The safest practice is to use independent adult witnesses who have no beneficial interest in the estate.

Common mistakes that can invalidate or weaken a will

Using the wrong witnesses.

Signing casually without following the execution formalities.

Allowing ambiguity in the description of assets or beneficiaries.

Failing to revoke earlier wills when making a new one.

Making handwritten changes after signing without proper legal procedure.

Choosing executors who are unsuitable, unreachable, or no longer alive without naming replacements.

Leaving out practical family issues such as guardianship, business continuity, and vulnerable dependents.

Keeping the will in a place nobody can locate.

Probate in Nigeria: what happens after death?

Probate is the court-backed process that confirms the will and authorises the executors to administer the estate. In Lagos, probate matters are handled through the High Court’s probate system, and Lagos Judiciary materials publicly provide probate forms, family and probate divisions, and e-probate information.

In practical terms, even though executors derive authority from the will, banks, registries, and other institutions commonly require a grant of probate before they will release or transfer estate assets.

How long does probate take?

There is no single nationwide timeline. Timing depends on the state, the registry workload, the quality of the application, the nature of the assets, and whether there is a caveat or dispute. A straightforward matter may move much faster than a contested estate.

How much does probate cost?

There is no safe one-line nationwide figure. Probate charges, assessments, filing costs, valuation-related expenses, and professional fees can vary materially depending on the state and the estate. Any article that states one fixed percentage for all Nigerian probate matters is likely to oversimplify the issue.

How can a will be challenged?

A will may be challenged on several grounds, including:

lack of testamentary capacity

undue influence, coercion, or duress

fraud or forgery

failure to comply with legal formalities

ambiguity or defective drafting

in some states, complaints about failure to make reasonable provision for protected family members or dependants

Where a person wants to stop a grant from being issued while a dispute is being raised, probate practice can involve filing a caveat at the probate registry. In Lagos, the judiciary publishes probate caveat forms, and the civil procedure rules have recognised a limited caveat period unless renewed.

Practical estate-planning tips

Do not wait until old age or illness before making a will.

Review your will every few years and after major life events.

Consider a medical capacity confirmation if age or health may later become an issue.

Consider business succession and asset management issues, not just family sharing.

Use a lawyer familiar with wills, probate, and the law of the relevant state.

Tell your executors where the original will is stored.

Frequently asked questions

Can I write my own will in Nigeria?

A person may try to prepare their own will, but self-drafted wills often fail because of technical errors in wording, witnessing, execution, or later storage. Legal review is strongly recommended.

Is a will enough without probate?

Usually no for practical administration. Executors often need probate before institutions will release or transfer assets.

Can I change my will later?

Yes. A will can usually be revised by making a new will or, in some cases, a codicil, provided the proper legal formalities are followed.

What happens if I die without a will in Nigeria?

Your estate may be administered under intestacy and other applicable succession rules rather than according to your personal wishes.

Should I register or lodge my will?

Safe custody matters. Many people choose to lodge the will with the probate registry or keep it with a solicitor or other secure custodian, while also ensuring the executors know where it is.

Key takeaways

A valid will in Nigeria is not just about good intentions; formal legal execution matters.

State law matters. Lagos-specific rules should not automatically be treated as nationwide rules.

Do not confuse next of kin with beneficiary status.

Use independent witnesses and avoid casual execution mistakes.

Probate timing and cost vary, so avoid blanket assumptions.

A professionally drafted and properly stored will is one of the best ways to reduce family disputes after death.

Conclusion

Writing a valid will in Nigeria is one of the clearest ways to protect your family, reduce disputes, and control what happens to your assets after death. The safest route is to treat will-writing as a legal exercise, not a casual document-preparation task. Because wills and probate are affected by state law and personal circumstances, the document should be drafted and executed with careful legal guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.