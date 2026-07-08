Alimony In Nigeria: Does Education Or Earning Power Stop A Maintenance Claim?

In early 2026, a landmark ruling by India’s Supreme Court reopened a fierce marital argument about alimony in Nigeria that plays out just as frequently in Nigerian households. In the case of Anamika Jain v. Dr. Atul Jain, the court officially doubled a divorced wife’s monthly alimony. The husband, a medical doctor, had argued that because his ex-wife was highly educated and fully capable of working, he should not be financially bound to support her after the divorce. The apex court flatly disagreed, ruling that a professional degree does not strip a former spouse of the right to live with dignity. This ruling immediately sparked divided opinions, with some praising it as a victory for post-divorce equity and others viewing it as an unfair, lifelong financial burden on men. Yet, it underscores the exact questions many Nigerian couples quietly ponder: “My wife is a corporate banker; surely she can’t claim maintenance from me?” or “If I have a stable job, does that mean I’ve lost my right to financial support?”

Now to the question – Does education or earning power automatically stop a spouse from claiming alimony after a divorce in Nigeria? Under Section 70(1) of the Matrimonial Causes Act, the answer is not the clean “yes” or “no” most people expect. Nigerian courts weigh a delicate balance of means, earning capacity, and conduct, and misjudging where you stand can be an expensive mistake.

What Does Nigerian Law Say About Alimony?

Understanding maintenance, often referred to as alimony, is fundamental for those navigating separation or divorce proceedings. Under Nigerian law, spousal support or maintenance refers to the financial support one spouse may be ordered to provide to the other during and after divorce. This is governed by Part IV of the Matrimonial Causes Act of 1970, specifically Section 70.

Two key aspects of this Act might surprise you:

Gender-Neutral Provisions: One striking feature of Section 70 is its gender neutrality. The law allows the court to order maintenance for either spouse, meaning a husband can claim support from a wealthier wife. The Court of Appeal reinforced this in Nakanda v. Nakanda, declaring that both husband and wife stand on equal footing concerning financial obligations. Similarly, in Mueller v. Mueller, the court noted that spouses are progressing towards equality in financial matters. Absence of Restrictions for Educated Spouses: Another surprising element is that the Matrimonial Causes Act does not contain any clause stating that an educated or employed spouse cannot seek maintenance. Such a provision does not exist.

Factors Considered by the Court

So, what criteria does the court actually consider when making these determinations?

Section 70(1) provides that “the court may, in proceedings with respect to the maintenance of a party to a marriage… make such order as it thinks proper, having regard to the means, earning capacity and conduct of the parties to the marriage and all other relevant circumstances.” Each of these components matters:

Means: This includes all assets a spouse owns or controls, such as salary, capital assets, shares, investments, rental income, and even potential future income.

Earning Capacity: This aspect considers not only current earnings but also the potential for future income. Education plays a role here, as it serves as an indicator of earning potential. However, having a degree does not automatically disqualify someone from receiving maintenance.

Conduct: The court generally focuses on serious misconduct like violence or adultery that occurred within the marriage.

Relevant Circumstances: This is a broad category that may encompass factors such as the length of the marriage, ages of the spouses, health conditions, custody of children, and the standard of living the family enjoyed.

Understanding this framework is critical. It highlights that there are no automatic answers favouring either party. A spouse does not automatically qualify for maintenance simply by being married, nor are they disqualified solely based on their education or employment status. The outcome depends heavily on the specific facts of each case.

Where the Real Debate Lies

In practice, education and income do not determine the outcome, but they do influence the court’s considerations. For instance, a spouse who is financially independent and earns a good salary may find it challenging to convince a court that they need additional support, and rightly so. Alimony is intended to relieve hardship, not to reward divorce.

However, consider the more complex scenarios that often present themselves:

A lawyer who stepped away from her career for twelve years to raise children while her husband’s professional life thrived. On paper, she possesses a prestigious education, yet her earning potential has diminished during that time.

A nurse whose salary barely covers her transportation expenses, married to a husband with a significantly higher income. While she has a job, the income from that position likely fails to sustain the lifestyle established during the marriage.

This tension is similar to the one faced by the Indian Supreme Court, and it resonates within Nigerian courts as well. A degree that remains unused does not equate to income. Under Section 70, the court seeks to answer a practical question: what income can this person realistically generate in today’s job market, and is it sufficient? Factors like interrupted careers, gaps in employment, and genuine income disparities are significant when making decisions. Section 73 of the Act also offers the courts flexibility in the maintenance order’s structure – it can be issued weekly, monthly, annually, as a lump sum, and is subject to reviews based on changing circumstances.

Conclusion

So, does education or earning capacity automatically prevent a spouse from claiming maintenance or alimony in Nigeria? The answer is no. In our legal system, nothing is automatic. Education is simply a factor to consider, not a definitive conclusion. The court’s primary commitment is to fairness and equity based on the unique circumstances of each case.

This takes us back to the debate in India. Underneath it sits a simple question about fairness: should the financial implications of marriage cease the moment the marriage ends? Nigerian law takes a nuanced approach with a careful “it depends.” We believe this perspective is appropriate. What are your thoughts?

If you are considering divorce, responding to a maintenance claim or alimony, or just seeking clarity on your situation, the Family Law team at OAL specialises in divorce, maintenance, custody, and property settlements under the Matrimonial Causes Act. Every marriage is unique, and so is every case.

Connect with us today.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a working wife claim maintenance after divorce in Nigeria?

Absolutely. Employment does not disqualify a claim for maintenance. The court evaluates whether a wife’s income sufficiently covers her reasonable needs, taking into account the financial means and earning capacity of both spouses as outlined in Section 70 of the Matrimonial Causes Act.

2. Can a husband claim maintenance from his wife in Nigeria?

Yes, he can. Section 70 is gender-neutral, and the Court of Appeal confirmed in the case of Nakanda v. Nakanda that either spouse can be awarded maintenance.

3. Is maintenance/alimony automatic after a divorce in Nigeria?

No, maintenance is not automatic. It must be specifically requested as ancillary relief during matrimonial proceedings and must be substantiated based on the circumstances of the case.

4. Does the Matrimonial Causes Act apply to customary or Islamic marriages?

No, it does not. The Act is applicable only to marriages conducted under the Marriage Act, while customary and Islamic marriages are governed by their respective legal systems.

By understanding these important aspects of maintenance law in Nigeria, you can better navigate your situation and make informed decisions for your future.