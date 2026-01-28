Five Common Mistakes Parties Make During Child Custody Disputes

As a law firm that regularly handles high-conflict family and commercial disputes, we frequently encounter heart-wrenching stories of individuals involved in custody battles.

As a law firm that regularly handles high-conflict family and commercial disputes, we frequently encounter heart-wrenching stories of individuals involved in custody battles. Child custody lawsuits can be incredibly challenging, and it becomes even more complex when young children are involved, and both parties want custody. Amidst their desire to maintain close relationships with their children, parents often make mistakes that can significantly impact their custody cases.

Here are the top five mistakes to avoid during child custody proceedings:

Poor Communication with the Other Party

While past conflicts may create tension, it is essential to communicate respectfully and constructively with your ex-partner. Both parents play a vital role in their children's lives, and fostering open communication can support your children's well-being and development. Documenting your conversations through emails or messaging apps can also serve as valuable records if needed in court.

Lack of Communication with Your Children

It is important to maintain a connection with your children, even in difficult circumstances. Some parents may feel hurt and choose to withdraw from their children's lives as a form of retaliation. However, this can weaken your case in court, especially if your partner can establish that you have deliberately refused to contact the children.

Failure to Provide Financial Support for their Children's Welfare

Some parents deliberately refuse to provide any form of financial support for the maintenance and education of their children as a means of punishment for the other parent. Regardless of the cause of the dispute between the parties, parents must always provide financial support for the maintenance and education of their children, as this will portray them to the court as responsible parents who have the best interests of their children at heart.

Prevention of a Parent from Having Access to Their Children

Many parents who have temporary custody of their children usually block the other parent from having any form of access to their children. Some parents do this directly, while others do it indirectly by choosing to be difficult when a parent is trying to make arrangements to speak with or spend quality time with their children.

Blocking a parent from having access to their children can backfire in court if the other parent can provide compelling evidence of this obstruction.

Leading an Immoral Lifestyle/Absconding from the Country with the Children

The court's primary concern in a child custody dispute is the children's best interest. Therefore, leading a lifestyle that may be perceived as immoral or irresponsible can influence the court to refuse a parent's request for the custody of the children.

Conclusion

By avoiding these common pitfalls, you can help ensure that the custody process focuses on what truly matters—the well-being and happiness of your children.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.