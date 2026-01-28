ARTICLE
28 January 2026

The Hidden Pain Of The Abuse Of DNA Tests (Video)

AS
Abdu-Salaam Abbas & Co.

Contributor

Nigeria Family and Matrimonial
Faruq Abbas
The Hidden Pain of the Abuse of DNA Tests.

We have worked on cases where we argued an application for a DNA test and where we advised against the filing of an application for a DNA test.

In one case, our client wanted us to file an application for a DNA test on their child(ren), but based on our assessment of the facts and evidence presented to our team, we advised against filing the application. Thankfully, our client followed our advice. We were eventually able to reach an agreement regarding the welfare of the child(ren) and our client has been enjoying the benefits of the agreement by maintaining a solid relationship with their child(ren).

In this video, our Managing Partner, Faruq Abbas, discusses:

"The Hidden Pain of the Abuse of DNA Tests". Watch the video and let us know if you agree that a DNA test is not always the right answer in a family dispute

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

