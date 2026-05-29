Divorce Law In Nigeria – A Brief Overview

Divorce law in Nigeria is not governed by one single system. The applicable law depends mainly on the type of marriage contracted by the parties. Broadly, marriages in Nigeria may be statutory, customary, or Islamic. A statutory marriage is a marriage celebrated under the Marriage Act, usually at a marriage registry or licensed place of worship. Divorce of a statutory marriage is governed principally by the Matrimonial Causes Act and the Matrimonial Causes Rules.

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Divorce law in Nigeria is not governed by one single system. The applicable law depends mainly on the type of marriage contracted by the parties. Broadly, marriages in Nigeria may be statutory, customary, or Islamic. A statutory marriage is a marriage celebrated under the Marriage Act, usually at a marriage registry or licensed place of worship. Divorce of a statutory marriage is governed principally by the Matrimonial Causes Act and the Matrimonial Causes Rules. The Act provides that proceedings for dissolution of marriage, nullity, judicial separation, restitution of conjugal rights, and related matrimonial reliefs must be brought under the Act.

Customary marriages are dissolved according to the applicable native law and custom of the parties, while Islamic marriages are generally dissolved according to Islamic law principles and the relevant court system in the state concerned. Therefore, before commencing divorce proceedings in Nigeria, the first question a lawyer must ask is: what type of marriage exists between the parties?

Divorce of Statutory Marriage in Nigeria

A statutory marriage is often described as “marriage under the Act.” This is the type of marriage conducted at a marriage registry or a licensed place of worship in accordance with the Marriage Act. The dissolution of such a marriage can only be granted by a court with matrimonial jurisdiction, usually the High Court of a State or the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The central law is the Matrimonial Causes Act. Under the Act, the court does not dissolve a statutory marriage merely because the parties are tired of each other or have mutually agreed to separate. The petitioner must satisfy the court that the marriage has broken down irretrievably. This is the only general ground for divorce under Nigerian statutory divorce law. However, the Act sets out various facts by which irretrievable breakdown may be proved.

Ground for Divorce: Irretrievable Breakdown of Marriage

Under section 15 of the Matrimonial Causes Act, a court hearing a petition for dissolution of marriage must be satisfied that the marriage has broken down irretrievably. The petitioner must plead and prove one or more facts recognised by law. These include:

That the respondent has wilfully and persistently refused to consummate the marriage. That the respondent has committed adultery and the petitioner finds it intolerable to live with the respondent. That since the marriage, the respondent has behaved in such a way that the petitioner cannot reasonably be expected to live with him or her. That the respondent has deserted the petitioner for a continuous period of at least one year immediately before the petition. That the parties have lived apart for a continuous period of at least two years and the respondent does not object to the divorce. That the parties have lived apart for a continuous period of at least three years. That the respondent has failed to comply with a decree of restitution of conjugal rights. That the respondent has been absent for such time and in such circumstances as to provide reasonable grounds for presuming death.

In practice, many divorce petitions in Nigeria are based on intolerable behaviour, adultery, desertion, or living apart for the statutory period. Allegations must be properly pleaded and supported with evidence. A petitioner cannot merely state that the marriage has broken down; the facts relied upon must be shown clearly to the court.

The Two-Year Restriction Rule

A major feature of Nigerian divorce law is the restriction on filing for divorce within two years of marriage. Under the Matrimonial Causes Act, a party generally cannot institute divorce proceedings within two years of the marriage without first obtaining the leave(permission) of the court. This rule is designed to discourage hasty divorces and give newly married couples time to resolve early marital difficulties.

However, the court may grant permission to file within the two-year period in exceptional circumstances. For example, where there is serious cruelty, hardship, domestic violence, or other compelling facts, the court may allow the petition to proceed. The applicant must satisfy the court that refusal to grant leave would cause exceptional hardship or that the case involves exceptional depravity.

Procedure for Statutory Divorce

Divorce proceedings under statutory marriage usually begin with a petition for dissolution of marriage. The petition is filed by the petitioner against the respondent. The petition must contain necessary particulars such as the names of the parties, date and place of marriage, particulars of children of the marriage, facts relied upon to prove irretrievable breakdown, and the reliefs sought. The Matrimonial Causes Rules provide procedural requirements for petitions, service, pleadings, and related applications.

After filing, the petition must be served on the respondent. The respondent may answer the petition, admit or deny the allegations, cross-petition, or raise issues relating to custody, maintenance, settlement of property, or other ancillary reliefs. Where the matter is uncontested, the proceedings may be faster, but the petitioner must still prove the facts required by law. Divorce is not automatic merely because the respondent does not oppose it.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the court may grant a decree nisi if it is satisfied that the petitioner has proved the case. A decree nisi is a provisional order of divorce. It does not immediately become final. After the prescribed period, the decree nisi may be made absolute, at which point the marriage is legally dissolved.

Custody of Children

In divorce proceedings, the welfare of the child is the paramount consideration. Nigerian courts do not treat children as property of either parent. The court considers what arrangement best serves the child’s welfare, education, emotional development, safety, and overall interest.

Custody may be granted to either parent, depending on the circumstances. The court may also order joint custody, access or visitation rights, school fee payments, medical support, and general child maintenance. Factors considered may include the age of the child, the conduct of the parties, the ability of each parent to provide care, emotional attachment, stability of home environment, and the child’s best interest. The Matrimonial Causes Act empowers the court to make orders concerning the custody, guardianship, welfare, advancement, and education of children of the marriage.

A parent who is not granted physical custody may still be given access rights. The court may also vary custody orders where circumstances change.

Maintenance and Financial Support

Maintenance is another important aspect of divorce law in Nigeria. The court may order one spouse to pay maintenance to the other, depending on the facts of the case. Maintenance may also be ordered for children of the marriage. The purpose is not to punish either party but to provide reasonable financial support where appropriate.

In deciding maintenance, the court may consider the income, earning capacity, property, conduct, responsibilities, and financial needs of the parties. A spouse seeking maintenance must usually place sufficient evidence before the court, including income, expenses, standard of living, and the needs of the children. The Matrimonial Causes Act recognises the court’s power to make maintenance orders in matrimonial proceedings.

Maintenance orders may be periodic or lump sum, depending on the circumstances. They may also be varied if there is a material change in the financial position of either party.

Settlement of Property

Unlike some jurisdictions where matrimonial property is automatically divided equally, Nigerian law does not operate a strict automatic 50/50 sharing formula. The court has discretion to make orders for the settlement of property where it is just and equitable to do so. The court may consider the contribution of the parties, ownership documents, financial and non-financial contributions, the needs of the children, and the circumstances of the marriage.

Property disputes in divorce can be complex, especially where assets are held in one spouse’s name, family property is involved, or there are corporate assets. A spouse claiming an interest in property should provide evidence of contribution, ownership, agreement, or other equitable basis for the claim.

Judicial Separation and Nullity

Divorce is not the only matrimonial remedy available in Nigeria. A party may seek judicial separation, which allows spouses to live apart without dissolving the marriage. This may be suitable where the parties do not want immediate divorce for religious, personal, or family reasons.

A party may also seek the nullity of a marriage. Nullity is different from divorce. While divorce terminates a valid marriage, nullity is a declaration that the marriage is either void or voidable. A marriage may be void where, for example, one party was already lawfully married under a statutory marriage, or one of the parties was not of marriageable age, which is 18 years old, and among others. A voidable marriage may be challenged on grounds recognised by law, such as incapacity, lack of consummation, or other statutory reasons.

Customary Divorce in Nigeria

Customary marriage is dissolved according to the native law and custom applicable to the parties. Unlike statutory marriage, customary divorce may sometimes be effected by acts recognised under the relevant custom, such as the return of bride price or formal communication between families. However, in modern practice, parties often approach a customary court for a formal dissolution order.

The requirements for customary divorce vary among ethnic groups. For example, under many Nigerian customs, the return or refund of bride price is a significant act in the dissolution process. However, the exact legal effect depends on the applicable custom and the decision of the relevant customary court.

Customary courts may also deal with custody, maintenance, and related issues, especially where the marriage was purely customary. However, the welfare of the child remains important in custody decisions.

Islamic Divorce in Nigeria

Islamic marriages are governed by Islamic law principles. Divorce may occur through recognised Islamic modes such as talaq, khul‘, mubara’ah, or judicial dissolution, depending on the circumstances. In states where Sharia courts or Area Courts have jurisdiction, parties may approach the appropriate court for dissolution and related reliefs.

Islamic divorce also involves questions of maintenance, iddah, custody, and financial obligations. The applicable rules may vary depending on the school of Islamic law, state laws, and the court system involved.

Divorce by Agreement

Many people assume that where both spouses agree to divorce, the court will simply approve it. This is not entirely correct for statutory marriage. Nigerian law does not recognise a purely private divorce agreement as sufficient to dissolve a statutory marriage. Even where parties agree, a petition must still be filed, and the court must be satisfied that the statutory requirements have been met.

However, settlement agreements are useful. Parties may agree on custody, maintenance, property settlement, school fees, access arrangements, and other ancillary matters. The court may adopt such settlement terms as a consent judgment or incorporate them into its orders, provided they are lawful and in the best interest of the children.

Effect of Divorce

Once a decree absolute is granted in a statutory marriage, the marriage is legally dissolved. The parties are free to remarry, subject to any legal requirements. However, divorce does not automatically end parental responsibilities. A parent remains responsible for the welfare, education, and maintenance of the children.

Divorce may also affect inheritance, next-of-kin arrangements, jointly owned property, pension benefits, insurance nominations, immigration status, and business interests. For this reason, parties are usually advised to update their wills, property documents, company records, and financial arrangements after divorce.

Conclusion

Divorce law in Nigeria depends on the type of marriage contracted by the parties. Statutory marriages are dissolved under the Matrimonial Causes Act through proceedings in the High Court, and the petitioner must prove that the marriage has broken down irretrievably. Customary and Islamic marriages follow different rules and are usually handled by customary, area, or Sharia courts, depending on the applicable system.

A divorce case may involve more than the dissolution of a marriage. It may also include custody of children, maintenance, settlement of property, access rights, and financial obligations. Because of these consequences, divorce should be approached carefully, with proper legal advice and full documentation. The best approach is to identify the type of marriage, determine the correct court, gather evidence, and ensure that all ancillary issues are properly addressed before final orders are made.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.