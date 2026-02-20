New Tax Identification Rules In Nigeria: What Every Business Owner And Income Earner Needs To Know (NTAA 2025)

Upon coming into force on 1st January 2026, Nigerians and foreign nationals with business interest in Nigeria have been seeking tax experts' opinion on a number of emerging issues in the new...

Introduction

Following their commencement on 1st January 2026, the four landmark tax reform bills signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025 have fundamentally modernised and overhauled Nigeria's fiscal landscape. Designed to simplify and streamline the tax system, these laws—the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2025, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act 2025—have prompted significant interest from both Nigerians and foreign nationals with business interests in the country.

Prior to these laws taking effect, the law firm of Adeola Oyinlade & Co. took a proactive lead in public awareness, encouraging active engagement with the new provisions and providing expert insights into various legal inquiries. As stakeholders navigate this transition, we have deemed it necessary to provide structured responses to frequently asked questions regarding Tax Identification, as detailed in this article.

What is a Tax ID?

A Tax Identification is a unique identifier assigned to every individual or entity registered with the tax authorities to enable the government to track taxable activities and ensure compliance with tax obligations.1

Who Must Register for a Tax ID?

Sectional provisions of the new Act require the following persons and bodies to obtain a Tax ID:

All individuals or entities earning taxable income

Government bodies at all levels (federal, state, and local) 2

Trusts, partnerships, and incorporated companies

Non-resident suppliers of goods, services, or digital content into Nigeria, non-residents deriving only passive investment income may not be required to register but must provide relevant information as prescribed by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).3

Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) offering exchange, custody, or management services related to virtual assets.4

Notably, the obligation to register applies regardless of whether the individual or entity currently owes taxes.

How Will Registration Work?

Registration will be carried out with the relevant tax authority:

For federal tax obligations: the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS)—a new body created under the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025. 5

For state taxes: the State Internal Revenue Service (SIRS) of the relevant state.6

Each person or entity will be issued a single, unique Tax ID. Duplicate or multiple registrations are expressly prohibited, and in cases where duplication occurs, the law mandates that the records must be merged immediately.7

Furthermore, where a person fails to register voluntarily, the tax authority is empowered to register the person by default based on available data and notify them thereafter.8

Where Must the Tax ID be Used?

The Act mandates the use of the Tax ID across a broad range of financial, commercial, and official activities, including:9

All tax compliance activities : filing returns, making payments, submitting notices, and all correspondence with tax authorities.

: filing returns, making payments, submitting notices, and all correspondence with tax authorities. Business transactions: all documents prepared, issued, or submitted in respect of any transaction must state the Tax ID.

all documents prepared, issued, or submitted in respect of any transaction must state the Tax ID. Government contracts : a valid Tax ID is a precondition for entering into contracts with any federal or state ministry, department, agency, or local government.

: a valid Tax ID is a precondition for entering into contracts with any federal or state ministry, department, agency, or local government. Financial services: banks, insurance companies, stockbrokers, and other financial institutions must make a Tax ID a precondition for opening any new account or operating an existing account.

Changes in Information Must be Reported

The Act imposes a new duty to notify the relevant tax authority within 30 days of any material change in personal or business particulars, including:10

Change of name or contact details

Change in beneficial ownership or shareholding

Sale, merger, or acquisition of a business

Death, dissolution, or winding-up of an entity

Change of trustee or beneficiary in the case of trusts

Failure to notify changes attracts an administrative penalty of ₦100,000 for the first month and ₦50,000 for each subsequent month of non-compliance.11

Suspension, Deregistration, or Reinstatement of Tax ID

Where a business suspends operations temporarily, it may within 30 days of such temporary cessation apply for suspension of its Tax ID and the relevant tax authority shall classify it as dormant and place in suspension.12 Where operations are permanently ceased through closure, dissolution, or death, the Act requires formal deregistration of the Tax ID.13

Importantly, if operations resume in the future, the business or individual may be eligible to reactivate the same Tax ID, subject to proper notification and approval.14

What Happens if You Fail to Comply?

The Act provides for a wide range of administrative and legal consequences in cases of non-compliance, including:

Monetary penalties and enforcement actions

Restriction from accessing government services or contracts

Inability to open or operate regulated financial accounts

Increased risk of audit or investigation

Practical Steps for Compliance

Verify Tax ID status: Confirm that you, your business entities, and all income sources are properly registered

Review compliance history: Ensure all returns are filed and payments current

Update information: Notify tax authorities of any changes in the past year

Establish internal controls: Develop protocols for tracking changes and maintaining accurate records

Tax Professionals: Engage the services of tax experts and professionals

Conclusion

The Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025 introduces a modernized framework for tax identification, centralizing the registration process to enhance transparency and revenue collection. Under the new regime, the Tax Identification Number (TIN) serves as the mandatory primary identifier for all taxable persons—including individuals, incorporated entities, and foreign nationals with Nigerian business interests.

Key changes include the integration of the TIN with other national identity databases and stricter enforcement of its use in opening corporate bank accounts and executing government contracts. This article examines the statutory requirements for obtaining a TIN, the transition from legacy systems, and the compliance implications for stakeholders under the 2025 reforms.

