Mid-Year Sports Wrap Up 2026

The first half of 2026 brought transformative changes to global sport, from FIFA's landmark transfer system reform and CAF's controversial AFCON Final reversal to strengthened maternity protections and eligibility frameworks. In Nigeria, record funding commitments, institutional restructuring, and diaspora talent recruitment initiatives marked a pivotal shift, while landmark court rulings clarified regulatory authority over betting operators and footballer employment rights.

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INTRODUCTION

The first half of 2026 was among the most consequential in recent memory for the business and law of sport. A landmark reform rewrote football’s global transfer system, the largest World Cup in history kicked off across three nations, and the rules governing eligibility and commercial exclusivity were tested as never before. At home, Nigerian sport absorbed a painful result on the football pitch while its strongest performances and boldest ideas came from elsewhere, from a world-class women’s basketball team to an ambitious drive to recruit talent from the diaspora, and the courts delivered rulings that will shape the sector for years. This review sets out the highlights from the first half of 2026 that our Sports, Entertainment and Technology Practice considers most significant, with a short commentary on what each means for the actors we advise.

GLOBAL HIGHLIGHTS

Football’s transfer system was rewritten

Following the 2024 ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Diarra case, FIFA and the players’ union FIFPRO agreed the most significant overhaul of the international transfer system in more than two decades, to take effect on 1 January 2027. Release clauses become a standard feature of contracts, Article 17 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players is reformed, and abusive squad-management practices are expressly prohibited. Players earning up to EUR 150,000 per season are now guaranteed a minimum of five per cent of their own transfer fee, paid by the selling club, and a new Global Social Dialogue Platform gives players a standing voice in the rules that govern them.

OAL Commentary: This is a decisive shift of leverage toward players, and a clear signal that employment and competition law now shape sporting rules from the outside. Every football contract should be read against the new regime well ahead of its 2027 commencement.

Football agents secured greater regulatory certainty

Following a series of legal challenges across Europe, 2026 brought greater clarity to the future of football agent regulation. FIFA confirmed amendments to the Football Agent Regulations, including changes to the cap on service fees, the removal of mandatory client-payment provisions in certain transactions, and a revised regulatory framework designed to address concerns raised by national courts and competition law challenges. While litigation continues in some jurisdictions, the reforms represent FIFA’s most significant recalibration of the agent licensing regime since its introduction.

OAL Commentary: The revised framework demonstrates FIFA’s willingness to adapt its regulations in response to judicial scrutiny. Agents, clubs and players should closely monitor implementation, as compliance obligations and commercial arrangements will continue to evolve.

CAF overturned the AFCON Final result

On 17 March 2026, the CAF Appeal Board delivered one of the most controversial decisions in African football history by overturning the on-field result of the 2025 AFCON Final and awarding Morocco a 3–0 victory over Senegal. The Board held that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field of play without the referee’s authorisation, despite the match being completed and won by Senegal after extra time. Senegal has appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where the matter remains pending. The controversy has since prompted amendments to the 2026/27 IFAB Laws of the Game, introducing stricter sanctions for players and officials who leave or encourage others to leave the field in protest, while CAF is also expected to clarify its competition regulations on similar incidents.

OAL Commentary: The pending CAS decision is likely to become a landmark authority on the interplay between the finality of on-field decisions and the application of competition regulations after a match has concluded. Coupled with the recent amendments to the Laws of the Game, the dispute illustrates how high-profile controversies increasingly drive regulatory reform and shape the future of football governance.

CAS strengthens the enforcement of FIFA’s maternity protections

On 24 June 2026, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) delivered its award in CAS 2025/A/11527, Maja Göthberg v. Lazio Women 2015 A.R.L., providing the clearest judicial endorsement to date of FIFA’s Maternity Regulations. While pregnancy protections have formed part of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players since 2021 and were strengthened in 2024, this case confirmed that clubs cannot evade those protections by relying on the absence of a formally executed contract where the evidence establishes an employment relationship. CAS further held that pregnancy-related information constitutes confidential medical data and found that Lazio Women had unlawfully ended the employment relationship because of the player’s pregnancy, awarding compensation for both the discriminatory termination and the breach of her privacy rights.

OAL Commentary: Although FIFA’s maternity protections have existed for several years, their practical scope had remained largely untested before CAS. The Göthberg award transforms those provisions from regulatory safeguards into enforceable legal rights. More significantly, it establishes that clubs cannot circumvent their obligations through contractual technicalities once the essential terms of an employment relationship have been agreed. The decision is likely to become a leading authority on maternity protection, pregnancy discrimination and medical confidentiality in professional football.

Eligibility and commercial exclusivity under pressure

In March 2026 the International Olympic Committee adopted a new Policy on the Protection of the Female Category, applying from the Los Angeles 2028 Games and introducing an Olympic-wide eligibility test. It follows the unified eligibility framework already adopted by World Athletics, and sharpens a debate that will continue for years. On the commercial side, FIFA’s clean stadium policy at the World Cup covered the logos of non-sponsors across host venues. Levi’s and Gillette responded by turning the concealment of their own marks into widely celebrated social-media campaigns, testing the line between lawful evocation of an event and unlawful association with it.

OAL Commentary: Eligibility frameworks and brand-protection rules are converging on a single question, which is how far a governing body’s rules can reach before ordinary law pushes back. We expect litigation on both fronts.

World Athletics reinforced eligibility rules for the female category

On 10 February 2026, World Athletics launched a formal stakeholder consultation on further amendments to its eligibility regulations governing participation in the female category. Building on the regulations that came into force in September 2025, the proposals sought to merge the rules for transgender athletes and athletes with Differences of Sex Development (DSD), introduce a mandatory pre-clearance process for all athletes competing in the female category, and formally reaffirm the purpose of the female category as one reserved for biological females. The consultation followed emerging scientific evidence and continued legal scrutiny of the existing framework, including the Caster Semenya litigation before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the European Court of Human Rights.

OAL Commentary: The proposed reforms represent one of the most significant developments in eligibility regulation since the Semenya litigation. By seeking to harmonise its transgender and DSD regulations and introducing mandatory pre-clearance, World Athletics has continued to position itself at the forefront of the global debate on fairness, inclusion and competitive integrity. The outcome of these reforms will likely influence regulatory approaches across other international federations and continue to shape the intersection of sports governance, human rights and equality law.

Nigeria went looking for its own,

The National Sports Commission launched a Diaspora Talent Discovery Committee and an Invited Diaspora Athletes initiative to identify athletes of Nigerian origin around the world and offer them a structured pathway to national colours. A maiden multi-sport diaspora trial in London spanned netball, football, golf, table tennis, taekwondo and basketball, with an early goal of qualifying the country for the 2027 Netball World Cup. The drive complements a maiden National Intermediate Games in Lagos and the Commission’s grassroots programmes, forming a deliberate pipeline from discovery through to the elite level.

OAL Commentary: A diaspora recruitment strategy raises real legal questions around eligibility, nationality switches under international federation rules, and the contracts that bind these athletes to Nigeria. Getting that framework right is what will turn an ambitious idea into a durable pipeline

NIGERIAN HIGHLIGHTS

NSC clarified the regulatory divide between amateur and professional boxing

On 25 March 2026, the National Sports Commission (NSC), through a directive signed by its Director-General, clarified the respective mandates of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) amid a dispute over the regulation of professional boxing in Nigeria. The NSC reaffirmed that the NBBofC remains the sole recognised authority for the sanctioning and regulation of professional boxing, while the NBF’s mandate is confined to the governance and development of amateur boxing. The clarification came after the NBF announced the establishment of a Professional Boxing Commission, a move that was challenged by the NBBofC and other stakeholders.

OAL Commentary: The NSC’s intervention reinforces the principle that clear institutional mandates are essential to effective sports governance. By drawing a distinct line between amateur and professional boxing, the Commission has sought to avert regulatory overlap, preserve stakeholder confidence and align Nigeria’s boxing structure with internationally recognised governance models. The decision also highlights the importance of regulatory certainty in safeguarding athlete welfare, competition integrity and international recognition.

NPFL announced a landmark increase in prize money

On 23 June 2026, the National Sports Commission (NSC) announced a historic financial reform for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), increasing the champions’ prize money from ₦200 million to ₦1 billion beginning with the 2026/27 season. The reform also introduced financial rewards for every club based on its final league position, a proposed minimum monthly salary of ₦2 million for NPFL players, stricter enforcement of club licensing requirements, and plans to restore mainstream television coverage as part of a broader strategy to professionalise the domestic league and enhance its commercial value.

OAL Commentary: Beyond the headline increase in prize money, the announcement signals a shift towards a more commercially driven model for Nigerian football. If effectively implemented, the reforms could improve player welfare, strengthen contractual stability, incentivise compliance with club licensing standards and enhance the league’s attractiveness to broadcasters, sponsors and investors. However, the long-term success of the initiative will depend on sustainable funding, robust governance and effective commercial execution rather than increased financial incentives alone.

Disappointment on the pitch

The Super Eagles’ defeat by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African play-off final confirmed a second consecutive absence from the FIFA World Cup, a significant setback for a three-time African champion. Attention has since turned to rebuilding the side and to the defence of the continental title at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

A record commitment to sport

Nigeria’s 2026 sports allocation rose sharply, and sport was placed on first-line-charge funding status to allow faster and more predictable release of funds ahead of fixed international commitments. The budget carried dedicated provisions for active athletes, for retired internationals and coaches, and for performance rewards. Reporting during the first half of the year also brought public scrutiny of spending within the sector.

OAL Commentary: Increased public funding raises the stakes on governance and accountability in equal measure. The scrutiny already visible this year makes strong contracting, transparent processes and sound compliance essential rather than optional.

An institutional reset by the NSC

The National Sports Commission advanced a structured agenda for 2026, building clearer athlete-progression pathways, introducing a maiden National Intermediate Games in Lagos to bridge the gap between grassroots and elite competition, and launching a diaspora talent-discovery drive to widen the national pool. Team Nigeria heads to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow across ten disciplines, an outing administrators have framed as the moment to justify the country’s renewed public investment in sport.

OAL Commentary: The shift from a ministry to a commission, and from ad hoc grants to structured pathways, is the most consequential change in Nigerian sport in years. Sound legal and commercial frameworks will determine whether the ambition is realised.

D’Tigress team shows up

While football drew the headlines, Nigeria’s strongest sporting assets sat elsewhere. The women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, ranked among the top ten in the world, carried the nation’s clearest medal hopes into the second half of the year, building toward the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup on the back of a dominant continental record and a high-profile tour of the United States and Europe. On the track, the world record holder Tobi Amusan led a strong athletics contingent through the continental campaigns, while basketball, athletics, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling reasserted themselves as pillars of the country’s sporting identity beyond football.

OAL Commentary: Nigeria’s most bankable sporting assets increasingly sit outside football. The commercial and rights conversations around them, from image rights to sponsorship and league structure, are where a growing share of the value now lies.

SPORTS IN NIGERIAN COURTS

Footballer welfare and the reach of FIFA’s jurisdiction

The National Industrial Court’s decision in Chineme and another v Nasarawa United Football Club Ltd and others continued to shape thinking on the employment rights of Nigerian footballers. The case tested the welfare and contractual protections owed to players and the interaction between domestic labour adjudication and FIFA’s dispute-resolution jurisdiction under Article 59 of the FIFA Statutes. The judgment affirmed the players’ entitlements while illustrating the caution Nigerian courts continue to show in fashioning remedies at the meeting point of sport and employment law.

OAL Commentary: Football employment is employment. The decision is a reminder that clubs must treat player contracts with the same rigour as any other employment relationship, and that the interface between the domestic courts and FIFA’s own mechanisms needs to be managed deliberately from the moment a contract is drafted. Read our full review here

Lagos confirms state authority over betting operators

In a set of landmark gaming rulings, the Lagos High Court confirmed the authority of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority over betting operators serving customers in the state. In suits against operators accused of trading without state licences, the court upheld the Authority’s power to require licensing, to assess fees and levies, and to inspect operators’ records under the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law. The rulings follow the 2024 Supreme Court decision that shifted primary regulatory authority over lotteries and gaming from the federal government to the states.

OAL Commentary: For the sports-betting industry, the direction of travel is now clear. Regulation is a state matter, and an operator taking bets from residents of a state must be licensed there. Betting and gaming businesses, and the sports properties that partner with them, should audit their licensing and compliance on a state-by-state basis without delay.

THE SECOND HALF: WHAT WE ARE WATCHING

Three themes will define the second half of the year.

The first is transfer reform in practice, as clubs, players and agents prepare their contracts for the new regime ahead of its January 2027 commencement. The second is the fallout from the World Cup and the season that follows it, in the form of disputes, commercial claims and governance questions. The third is the continuing reset of Nigerian sport, where governance, funding accountability and the commercial structuring of a fast-changing sector will reward those who prepare well.

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