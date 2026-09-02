Updates On The Nigerian Communications Commission And Its Recent Activities And Other Developments

Mary Ojo’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- in Nigeria
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Law Department Performance and Consumer Protection topic(s)
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on road construction companies, contractors, engineers and other stakeholders to strengthen coordination and adopt preventive measures to protect fibre-optic cables during road construction, rehabilitation and other civil works across the country. The NCC said damage to fibre infrastructure could disrupt essential services and impose significant costs on citizens and the wider economy, as communications infrastructure now supports banking, government services, education, healthcare, commerce, security and emergency communications. The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, disclosed that more than 5,000 fibre-cut incidents were recorded in the first six months of the year because of road construction, excavation, and related civil works. He stressed that the challenge was not about assigning blame, but about having a dependable system of early coordination among all stakeholders. The NCC also said a Standing Committee on the Protection of Fibre Optic Cables had been inaugurated to develop practical coordination mechanisms before, during and after road works. See the link to the update: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/ncc-urges-protection-fibre-infrastructure-during-road-construction
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its support for Nigeria’s digital economy agenda through initiatives that expand digital opportunities, strengthen human capital and ensure that no community is left behind in Nigeria’s digital economy. This development occurred as it formalized a 15-year operational lease of the NCC Digital Industrial Park and NCC Learning Centre in Enugu to the Enugu State Government. The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the facilities were designed to deepen digital skills, support startups, attract investment, create jobs and position Nigeria as a competitive destination for business process outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing and other technology-enabled services. He said the intervention was not merely about physical infrastructure, but about building capacity, expanding opportunity and supporting enterprise in the digital economy. The facilities are expected to provide spaces where young people can acquire relevant skills, entrepreneurs can turn ideas into viable businesses and local enterprises can connect to opportunities beyond Enugu and Nigeria. See the link to the update: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/ncc-deepens-digital-economy-agenda-hands-over-digital-industrial-park
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for deeper collaboration among African Telecommunications and Communications Regulators to strengthen the use of data, evidence and market intelligence in driving more effective and responsive regulation across the continent. Speaking at the Heads of Regulators Roundtable during the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Conference of Plenipotentiaries (CPL-26) in Abuja, Dr. Maida said communications regulation has become increasingly central to economic growth, digital transformation, and national development across Africa. He noted that regulators across Africa face common challenges, including infrastructure development, cybersecurity, affordability, satellite services, resilience of networks, and the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence technologies. The NCC also stressed the need to make knowledge-sharing among regulators more deliberate and systematic, as shared experiences and lessons can help institutions address complex policy and regulatory issues more effectively. See the link to the update: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/ncc-african-regulators-push-stronger-collaboration-smarter-digital
- Nigeria has called for greater unity among African nations to advance shared priorities and strengthen the continent's influence in international decision-making, especially with Africa seeking a stronger voice in shaping the future of global telecommunications and digital innovation. Speaking at the Seventh Ordinary Session of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Conference of Plenipotentiaries in Abuja, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said Africa's future competitiveness would depend largely on its ability to leverage digital technologies and deepen regional cooperation. The Vice President stressed the need for coordinated action among African countries in expanding connectivity, strengthening cybersecurity and promoting responsible innovation, noting that no single nation can fully realise Africa's digital ambitions in isolation. The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, also highlighted the importance of coordinated African participation in global digital policy and innovation ecosystems, while the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, said Africa's ability to advance its interests internationally would be enhanced through a united and coordinated approach. The conference also provided a platform for African candidates and Member States seeking election or re-election to positions within the ITU ahead of the 2026 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference. See the link to the update: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/nigeria-calls-stronger-african-unity-ahead-global-telecoms-elections
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for stronger collaboration among African countries to enhance the continent’s influence in shaping global telecommunications and digital economy policies. The call was made by Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, at the opening ceremony of the 7th Ordinary Session of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Conference Preparatory Committee in Abuja. Maida said the meeting was convened to prepare Africa’s common positions ahead of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) scheduled to hold in Doha, Qatar, later this year. He said Africa’s influence in international forums depends on the quality of its preparation, the coherence of its positions, and the consistency with which member states advance shared priorities. The NCC Chief Executive also stressed the need for more continuous and institutionalised regulatory cooperation among African administrations on issues such as spectrum harmonisation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital trust, data protection and universal access. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the ATU and advancing continental cooperation. See the link to the update: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/ncc-calls-stronger-african-collaboration-ahead-global-telecom-policy
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting efficient broadband infrastructure deployment in Nigeria through collaborative implementation of the Dig Once Policy. The Commission said the proposed framework is intended to encourage infrastructure sharing, improve asset utilisation, reduce the cost of broadband deployment and facilitate the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure across the country. The NCC explained that the Dig Once Policy encourages the installation of telecommunications ducts during road construction and rehabilitation projects, allowing future fibre deployments without repeated road excavations. The Commission also said it is working on a fair and transparent pricing mechanism for sharing underground ducts, with the aim of balancing the interests of infrastructure providers, access seekers and consumers while encouraging continued investment in broadband infrastructure. See the link to the update: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/ncc-advances-dig-once-policy-engages-stakeholders-cost-based-framework
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.