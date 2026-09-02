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Updates On The Nigerian Communications Commission And Its Recent Activities And Other Developments

SA S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. More Contributor S. P. A. Ajibade & Co. is a leading corporate and commercial law firm established in 1967. The firm provides cutting-edge services to both its local and multinational clients in the areas of Dispute Resolution, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, Real Estate & Succession, Energy & Natural Resources, Intellectual Property, and Telecommunications.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called on road construction companies, contractors, engineers and other stakeholders to strengthen coordination and adopt preventive measures to protect fibre-optic cables during road construction, rehabilitation and other civil works across the country. The NCC said damage to fibre infrastructure could disrupt essential services and impose significant costs on citizens and the wider economy, as communications infrastructure now supports banking, government services, education, healthcare, commerce, security and emergency communications.