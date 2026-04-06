Energy And Infrastructure Sector News Update March 2026

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has completed the pre-qualification stage of its 2025 Licensing Round and accordingly notified the successful...

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Oladotun Alokolaro’s articles from Advocaat Law Practice are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

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OIL AND GAS SECTOR

NUPRC Completes Pre-Qualification for 2025 Licensing Round, Opens Data Leasing for Successful Bidders

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has completed the pre-qualification stage of its 2025 Licensing Round and accordingly notified the successful applicants in line with the applicable guidelines. With effect from 17th of March 2026, pre-qualified bidders are permitted to lease data from approved sources in preparation for the submission of technical and commercial bid. The Commission has emphasized that proof of payment for data access remains a mandatory requirement for bid submission, reinforcing compliance and process integrity.

NIPCO Gas and NNPC GML Deepen Southwest Gas Infrastructure Push

NIPCO Gas Limited, in partnership with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) is expanding gas infrastructure across Nigeria's South-West, targeting industrial and commercial growth through consolidated supply agreements designed to accelerate gas adoption as an alternative energy source. The expansion includes the ongoing construction of an 18-inch, 80-kilometre gas pipeline from Sagamu to Ibadan, alongside distribution network extensions to Abeokuta, aimed at improving gas availability to industrial and commercial users in Ogun and Oyo States.

TGS Launches 11,700 sq km 3D Seismic Survey Over Eastern Niger Delta

Energy data firm, TGS had in February 2026 announced the Nigeria Laide multi-client 3D seismic survey, acquired in partnership with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and SeaSeis Geophysical Limited. The survey covers approximately 11,700 square kilometres within the Outer Fold and Thrust Belt of the eastern Niger Delta and is designed to deliver high-fidelity seismic data to support exploration in one of Nigeria’s most geologically complex deepwater region. The data will support exploration by providing clearer imaging of key subsurface structures including stacked toe-thrust structures, elongate anticlines, inner fold-and-thrust-belt geometries, and shale diapirs thereby improving the evaluation of deepwater hydrocarbon prospects.

Nigeria Advances $20bn Nigeria–Europe Gas Pipeline Plan

The Federal Government has intensified discussions on a proposed $20 billion transcontinental gas pipeline designed to transport up to 30 billion cubic metres of gas annually from Nigeria's southern reserves through transit countries to European markets. The engagements, which took place in London, form part of efforts to strengthen energy security and unlock long-term economic value from Nigeria’s gas resources. The project is being advanced by a consortium of international stakeholders and remains subject to technical, commercial, and regulatory processes.

FG Sets Up Petroleum Reform Taskforce to Advance Sector Restructuring

President Bola Tinubu has established a Presidential Petroleum Reform and Value Optimisation Taskforce to accelerate ongoing reforms, strengthen governance and optimize value across Nigeria's petroleum sector. The President has appointed Fola Adeola, the co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank and founder of the Fate Foundation as Chairman of the Taskforce. The taskforce is mandated, within a defined timeline, to develop actionable reform blueprints that consolidate existing initiatives, attract capital investment, and strengthen Nigeria's standing as a leading global energy investment destination.

Nigeria's Crude Output Drops to 1.31 Million bpd in February, Missing OPEC Quota by 190,000 bpd

Nigeria's crude oil production declined to 1.31 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, representing a 10.69 percent decline from 1.45 million bpd in January, according to OPEC's latest monthly report. The drop places production significantly below the country’s 1.5 million bpd quota... Despite the shortfall, Nigeria retained its position as Africa's leading crude oil producer, narrowly ahead of Libya, which recorded 1.28 million bpd in the same period.

ELECTRICITY SECTOR

FG Inaugurates GAMCO Committee to Fix Transmission Bottlenecks and Unlock Stranded Power

President Bola Tinubu, following approval by the Federal Executive Council, has inaugurated an 11-member committee to drive the incorporation of the Grid Asset Management Company Limited (GAMCO), a new entity designed to strengthen electricity transmission infrastructure and free up stranded generation capacity across Nigeria. The proposed company is designed to address transmission bottlenecks, grid management inefficiencies, and stranded power generation, with a pilot phase focused on optimising output from key National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) plants along the Benin–Lagos transmission corridor. The committee is mandated to review existing legal, regulatory, and institutional frameworks, assess the implications of recent electricity reforms, and develop the operational, financial, and governance structure required for the establishment of GAMCO.

NERC Orders Registration and Permits for Private Transmission Substations to Curb Grid Instability

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued a directive requiring all privately owned transmission substations connected to the national grid to register and obtain regulatory approval, with effect from 9th March 2026. Under Order NERC/2026/013, operators of such facilities, particularly those serving bulk electricity consumers, are required to obtain an Independent Electricity Transmission Network Operator (IETNO) permit as a condition for connection to, or continued operation on, the grid. The Commission attributed the directive to recurring transmission line trips reported by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), which is responsible for managing system operations on the national grid.

Nigeria's Metering Rate Edges Up to 57% as DisCos Install 110,000 Meters in December

Nigeria's national electricity metering rate reached 57.27 percent by end of December 2025, up from 56.54 percent in November, according to the latest Metering Factsheet released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on 3rd March, 2026. The 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) collectively installed 109,556 new meters in December, compared to 88,592 the previous month. Ikeja, Eko, and Abuja DisCos maintained the highest metering rates nationally, each exceeding 76 percent.

Gas Suppliers Threaten Supply Cut-Off Over N3.3 Trillion Debt Owed by Power GenCos

The Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) has warned of potential supply disruptions as gas suppliers move to halt supply to power generation companies (GenCos) over an estimated N3.3 trillion in legacy debts. The Association’s Chief Executive Officer, Joy Ogaji, attributed the crisis to longstanding payment shortfalls by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, which has failed to fully settle invoices for electricity generated since the sector’s privatisation. As a result, total outstanding obligations to GenCos are estimated at approximately N6.8 trillion, further deepening liquidity challenges across the sector.

NERC Launches Electricity Regulators Forum to Drive Sector Coordination

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has launched a forum of electricity regulators to advance a robust power market and strengthen regulatory alignment nationwide.

According to NERC, the forum will enhance collaboration between federal and state regulators, ensure consistency in regulatory frameworks, protect consumers, and attract investment. It will also support capacity building and serve as a platform for sector reforms. Pursuant to the Electricity Act 2023, states can regulate their intrastate electricity markets upon notification to NERC. The establishment of the forum represents NERC’s commitment to fostering regulatory cohesion for Nigeria’s power sector.

INFRASTRUCTURE

FG Secures £746m UK deal to modernise Lagos Ports

President Bola Tinubu's state visit to the United Kingdom has yielded a £746 million agreement to modernise key port infrastructure in Lagos, including the Apapa Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port. The project is backed by UK Export Finance and is aimed at upgrading critical facilities to enhance operational efficiency and boost Nigeria’s trade capacity. The upgrade will involve the installation of modern cargo handling equipment, rehabilitation of port infrastructure, and dredging works to improve vessel access.

MINING SECTOR

Plateau Government Recovers Mining Equipment in Jos, Crackdown on Illegal Operations

The Plateau State Government has intensified enforcement against illegal mining in Jos, seizing equipment, shutting down unauthorised operations across multiple sites in the state, recovering generator pumping machines, pickaxes, and other mining tools during a joint operation conducted in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. Sites visited included Lamingo Dam, Rayfield Resort, Zawan, and Yingi Reserved Areas.

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