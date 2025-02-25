Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments In National Agency For Food And Drugs Administration & Control (NAFDAC)

- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and
Control (NAFDAC) has shut down a warehouse in Kaduna for stocking
expired food and cosmetic products worth over N75 million. The
agency revealed that during the raid, workers were caught
repackaging expired biscuits into sacks and other expired items,
including dairy milk, vegetable oil, soft drinks, and detergents.
The agency emphasised that strict regulatory sanctions would be
imposed upon the conclusion of the investigation. See the link to
the update:
https://www.channelstv.com/2025/01/22/nafdac-shuts-down-kaduna-warehouse-stocked-with-n75million-worth-expired-products/
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has, for the second time, shut down the Aba Cemetery Market in Abia State, notorious for the sale of counterfeit wines and beverages. The Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said that NAFDAC wishes to assure the public of its determination to safeguard the health of the nation and enjoined everyone to report any suspected fake and substandard regulated product to the agency's nearest office. See the link to the update: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/770282-nafdac-shuts-down-aba-cemetery-market-launches-operation-clean-up.html
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, has destroyed fake, adulterated and unregistered foods, drugs, and cosmetic products worth about N1,367,000,000 seized in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The Director General noted that the products destroyed were seized during the agency's operations in the FCT and surrounding areas, alongside items handed over by compliant companies and organisations. See the link to the news: https://www.msn.com/en-xl/food-and-drink/general/nafdac-destroys-n1-36bn-fake-expired-products/ar-AA1xLurP?ocid=BingNewsVerp
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a pharmacy in Garki, Abuja, for selling expired and unregistered drugs. During the raid, NAFDAC's enforcement team discovered expired medical items valued at over seven million naira. Among the confiscated products were expired "H-Pylori" test kits, which pose significant health risks to unsuspecting consumers. The team also uncovered other unregistered drugs being sold in the facility. The agency has vowed to impose stringent sanctions to deter other operators from engaging in unethical practices that endanger public health. See the link to the update: https://nairametrics.com/2024/12/29/nafdac-destroys-n120-billion-worth-of-seized-products-nationwide-in-six-months/
- The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has revealed that it destroyed over ₦120 billion worth of seized products nationwide in six months. According to the Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the operations spanned Nigeria's six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) seizing substandard and falsified medicines, counterfeit foods, and beverages in six months, covering October to December 2024. She urged citizens to prioritize safety by purchasing food and beverages only from credible outlets and avoiding products without NAFDAC registration numbers. See the link to the update: https://nairametrics.com/2024/12/29/nafdac-destroys-n120-billion-worth-of-seized-products-nationwide-in-six-months/
- A Chinese supermarket has been sealed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in Abuja. The Director of Investigation and Enforcement of the agency, Shaba Mohammed, explained that the supermarket was sealed for allegedly selling goods labelled in Chinese language without its proper notification. Mohammed who is also the Chairman of the Federal Task Force on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods with the agency, added that the agency would investigate why over 90 per cent of the goods in the supermarket were labelled in foreign language and how they got into the country. See the link to the update:https://saharareporters.com/2025/01/06/nigerian-agency-nafdac-seals-chinese-supermarket-abuja-selling-expired-goods-labelled
- The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control
(NAFDAC) has seized "counterfeit rice" worth ₦5bn
in Nasarawa State. The facilities were implicated in producing and
distributing counterfeit rice, leading to the seizure of over 1,600
bags worth approximately ₦5 billion. The operation uncovered
counterfeit rice repackaged in branded bags such as Big Bull, Royal
Stallion, and Tomatoe Aposo intended to deceive unsuspecting
consumers. Empty rice bags bearing popular brand names were also
discovered at the Karu facility.
Following the raid, the NAFDAC Director in charge of the FCT, Kenneth Azikiwe, warned counterfeiters to desist from such practices or face legal consequences. See the link to the news: https://www.channelstv.com/2024/12/20/photos-nafdac-seizes-counterfeit-rice-worth-%E2%82%A65bn-in-nasarawa-shuts-factories/
