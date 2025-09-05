How To Register Sanitary Pads, Baby Diapers And Baby Wipes With NAFDAC: Step-By-Step Guide For Importers And Manufacturers

Introduction

Sanitary pads, baby wipes and diapers are classified as medical devices for registration purposes with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). NAFDAC registration is mandatory before these products can be legally imported, distributed, or sold in the Nigerian market. As a manufacturer or importer, understanding and adhering to NAFDAC's guidelines for registration of baby diapers is therefore essential to gaining market access and avoiding sanctions.

This article provides a clear overview of the NAFDAC registration process for sanitary pads, baby wipes and diapers—outlining the key steps, required documents, and practical considerations to ensure full compliance.

Step-by-Step Guide for Registration of Baby Diapers With NAFDAC

To successfully register sanitary pads, baby wipes and baby diapers with NAFDAC, an Applicant should take the following steps:

Register your company or your business name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). For foreign companies not looking to set up a Nigerian company, appoint a registered local agent. The local agent acts on behalf of the foreign manufacturer and facilitates registration of the products. Register your trademark or brand name with the Ministry of Trade and Investment. Create an account on the NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS). Write an application letter on the company's letterhead to NAFDAC's Registration & Regulatory Affairs (R&R) Directorate. An online application form is also to be purchased, completed and downloaded from the NAFDAC Product Registration Website. Note that a separate application form is to be completed for different products. Some details to be included in the form include:

Manufacturer Information such as Name of the Company, full location address of the factory, email address, and current phone no. & fax no, the details of contact person overseas (name, telephone no, email address); name of airport closest to the location; and guide map illustrating the shortest land/air route to the factory overseas (where applicable)

Local Company's Tax Identification Number

Details of Applicant, such as; name, contact, address, qualification, job title, warehouse address, etc.

Number of products

Details of the products, including types and sizes.

Names of four (4) staff including production manager, production staff, quality control, and marketing director, where applicable.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.