How To Register Biscuits With NAFDAC: A Step-by-Step Guide For Local And Imported Biscuit Brands

Biscuits are a staple snack in Nigeria, enjoyed across all age groups and sold in virtually every corner of the country. From popular imported brands like McVitie's Digestives, Oreo, and Bisco to well-known locally made products such as NASCO Biscuits, Beloxxi Cream Crackers, and Yale Cabin, the market continues to grow in variety and volume.

To ensure consumer safety and product quality, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) mandates that all pre-packaged food products, including biscuits, be registered before they can be legally imported, distributed, or sold in Nigeria.

This article provides a practical guide to registering biscuits with NAFDAC—highlighting key requirements, timelines, and tips for both local manufacturers and importers.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Register Biscuits with NAFDAC

Step 1: Register your company or your business name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). For foreign companies not looking to set up a Nigerian company, appoint a registered local agent. The local agent acts on behalf of the foreign manufacturer and facilitates registration of the products.

Step 2: Register your trademark or brand name with the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

Step 3: Create an account on the NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS).

Step 4: Write an Application Letter with your company's letterhead, addressed to the Director of Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs (FR&RA) Directorate.

Step 5: Purchase, complete and print out the online registration form at NAFDAC Website. Note that a separate registration form is to be filled for different biscuits.

Step 6: Attach the following documents:

Evidence of Business Incorporation. For Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); evidence of Business name. Evidence of trademark registration with the Trademark Registry in the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment in Nigeria. For locally manufactured biscuits, evidence of satisfactory inspection issued by the Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate (FSAN) or Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certificate for product line (companies with registered products). Notarized Declaration signed by a Notary Public in Nigeria. Power of Attorney (POA), if applying on behalf of a manufacturer outside Nigeria, stating the authority to register the biscuit products with NAFDAC and indicating ownership of the brand name or trademark. A Contract Manufacturing Agreement (CMA), where the applicant is applying on behalf of his company, stating the names of all the biscuit products to be registered. The CMA should be signed by both the applicant and the manufacturer; and notarized in the country of manufacture. For imported biscuits, a Certificate of Manufacture and Free sale. This Certificate should be obtained from the relevant health/regulatory body in the country of manufacture, showing that the company is licensed to produce the food product and that it complies with local laws. A Certificate of Analysis. The Certificate of Analysis must be presented in the letterheaded paper of the Quality Control Laboratory where the biscuits were tested. Label or Artwork of the Product (s) Biscuit Samples for laboratory analysis. A letter of Invitation for Good Manufacturing Practice. Write a letter inviting NAFDAC to inspect the manufacturing facility abroad, for imported biscuits. The letter should include details about the manufacturer and the local agent in Nigeria, including their contact information.

Typically, facility inspection is valid for three (3) years. However, depending on the risk categorization of the product as either high or low, NAFDAC may conduct facility inspection up to twice a year, after registration.

Note that the facility inspection is mandatory, and it comes at an extra cost. See costs in Table 1.

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.