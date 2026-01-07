ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Environmental Taxation In Nigeria

In the waning decades of the 20th century, the world stood at a crossroads, facing the mounting consequences of unchecked industrialization, environmental degradation, and widening social disparities.
Harrison Ogalagu,Eyitayo Ajisafe,Aramide Oladimeji
+1 Authors
In the waning decades of the 20th century, the world stood at a crossroads, facing the mounting consequences of unchecked industrialization, environmental degradation, and widening social disparities. The relentless pursuit of economic growth had come at a steep cost, exposing the fragility of ecosystems and the inequities embedded in industrial global development. In response, a global agenda for change became imperative, one that reimagines progress through the lens of sustainability, equity, and accountability. "Our Common Future," the landmark report by the Brundtland Commission, defines sustainable development as meeting the needs of the present while safeguarding the ability of future generations to meet theirs. Environmental taxes, by assigning costs to pollution, resource depletion, and carbon emissions, encourage cleaner production, responsible consumption, and innovation in green technologies, thus fostering a strong inclination toward sustainability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Harrison Ogalagu
Eyitayo Ajisafe
Lucky Nwode
Aramide Oladimeji
