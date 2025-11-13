Nigeria's Path To Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2030: A Legal And Policy Perspective

1.1 INTRODUCTION

Climate change poses a significant global challenge, with profound consequences for economies, ecosystems, and human life. Nigeria, one of Africa's largest oil producers, faces a unique challenge which is transitioning to a low-carbon economy while ensuring economic stability and access to energy. As part of its efforts to meet global climate goals, Nigeria has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, with a target set for 2030 detailed in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).1

1.2 UNDERSTANDING KEY CONCEPTS

Net Zero: Net Zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) that's produced, and the amount that's removed from the atmosphere.2

Carbon Emission: Carbon emission is the release of carbon compounds into the atmosphere.3

Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs): This reflects the commitment of each nation to lower their greenhouse gas emissions and to adapt to the effects of climate change.



1.3 THE NIGRERIA GOVERNMENT GOALS ON HOW TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO

CARBON EMISSIONS

Former president Muhammadu Buhari announced Nigeria's commitment to carbon neutrality by the year 2060. Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan (ETP) was unveiled shortly thereby highlighting the scale of effort required to achieve the 2060 net zero target whilst also meeting the nation's energy needs. Since the announcement, the Climate Change Act 2021 has been passed, the ETP has been fully approved by the Federal Government and an Energy Transition Implementation working group (ETWG) which is chaired by Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), comprising of several key ministers and supported by an Energy Transition Office (ETO) has been established.4

With the support of the Sustainable Energy for All, the Nigerian Government designed the plan to tackle the dual crises of energy poverty and climate change and deliver SDG7 by 2030 and net zero by 2060, while also providing energy for development, industrialization, and economic growth. The ETP details pathways for significant low-carbon development of energy systems across 5 key sectors: Power, Cooking, Transport, Industry, and Oil and Gas.5

1.4 WHAT ARE THE KEY REGULATIONS GUIDING NIGERIA'S TRANSITION TO

ZERO CARBON EMISSION?

Nigeria's commitment to addressing climate change is evident in its diverse regulatory framework. The Climate Change Act of 2021 provides a foundational legal structure, setting targets for emissions reduction and promoting green growth. The Climate Change Act of 2021, is a cornerstone of Nigeria's climate framework, it directly supports SDG 13 by setting

emissions reduction targets and promoting climate-friendly practices. This act, alongside the National Climate Change Policy, guides the development of renewable energy sources, contributing to SDG 7 by increasing access to clean and affordable energy.

Furthermore, regulations targeting gas flaring and deforestation, which are significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions, align with SDG 13 by mitigating climate change. These regulations also indirectly support SDG 7 by encouraging the adoption of cleaner energy alternatives.

The Environmental Impact Assessment Act ensures that developmental projects consider their environmental impact, while regulations on gas flaring and deforestation seek to curb emissions from key sectors. Additionally, Nigeria's involvement in international agreements like the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change further shapes its domestic climate policies.



1.5 NIGERIA'S CONTRIBUTION TO NET ZERO CARBON EMISSION BY 2030

Over 120 countries have already committed to net zero emissions, and more than 1,000 companies round the world are fast transforming their operations in order to save and preserve the planet.6

Nigeria has also followed suite and has over the years adopted new measures, regulations, agencies and has also announced plans to reduce emissions in the country. For example, in January 2023, Nigeria introduced new Methane Guidelines that all oil and gas companies must follow. An example is the requirement for oil leak detection system, which are designed to reduce methane emission in the industry.7

In February 2023, the Director General of the National Council on Climate Change announced plans to unveil a carbon tax policy. Several countries have also expressed their willingness and readiness to cooperate with Nigeria in increasing the percentage of renewable energy used. For instance, Germany has shown interest in collaborating with Nigeria through its bilateral cooperation programs, aiming to support the development of renewable energy projects. Additionally, China has also expressed its readiness to work with Nigeria to promote renewable energy utilization as part of their

broader partnership on sustainable development initiatives.8 These partnerships highlight the global recognition of Nigeria's potential in renewable energy and the importance of transitioning to cleaner sources. The collaborations with Germany and China can effectively and adequately pave the way for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, financial support in order to accelerate Nigeria's renewable energy sector and most importantly, it will help to reduce carbon emissions in order to make the country safer.9

1.6 EMISSION TREND OVER THE YEARS

From the year 2000 to 2020, Nigeria's CO2 emissions per capita showed a fluctuating overall declining trend. Starting at 0.791 metric tons per capita in 2000, the CO2 emissions reached their lowest point in 2009 at 0.491 metric tons per capita and the highest point in 2001 at 0.808 metric tons per capita. By 2020, CO2 emissions had reached 0.537 metric tons per capita. This was subsequently followed by a general decline and fluctuations in the following years.10

In its 2021 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) update, Nigeria committed to reducing emissions by 47% by 2030, with the help of conditional on international support. This is equivalent to an emissions level 1% above to 23% below 2010 levels by 2030 excluding Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF).11

1.7 POLICIES THAT NIGERIA STATE GOVERNORS HAVE MADE INORDER TO REDUCE CARBON EMISSIONS IN THEIR VARIOUS STATES

In Nigeria, state governments have also joined in on the fight on the path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. For example, the Lagos State government established a Ministry of Environment and it is charged with the responsibility to plan, devise and implement the state policies on Environmental Management. The Ministry's main objective is to build a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment that would promote tourism, economic growth,

and citizen well-being.12

In Abuja, policies like the National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy (NREEEP) which was approved by the federal executive council (FEC) on the 20th of April, 2015, aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the national

energy mix to 30% by 2030, has been established in order to achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2030, etc.13

1.8 Recommendations

Investing in renewable energy can reduce Nigeria's over reliance on fossil fuels, mitigating the environmental impact of extraction and combustion. – hydro, solar, wind, biofuels, etc. Implementing energy-efficient measures such as lighting and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.14 Establish a Carbon Pricing Mechanism: Implement a carbon pricing mechanism, such as a carbon tax or cap-and trade system, to provide a financial incentive for reducing emissions. Offer financial incentives, such as tax credits or grants, to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in low carbon technologies. Engage with and implement key international climate agreements, like the Paris Agreement, in order to demonstrate a dedication to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and addressing the global climate crisis. Raise Public Awareness: Raise public awareness about the importance of reducing greenhouse gas

